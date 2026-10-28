MMA Fighters Hold Open Workout At Dead Sea Ahead Of Friday's Roman Theater Bouts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Fighters participating in Jordan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Week held an open training session at the Dead Sea Corniche on Wednesday as part of preparations for Friday's fight night at the Roman Theater in Amman.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), several local and international fighters shared their readiness for the upcoming bouts, highlighting the event as an important platform to showcase athletic skill and promote Jordan globally.

Jordanian fighter Yazan Balaawi expressed his pride in representing the Kingdom, affirming his determination to deliver a strong performance despite a tough matchup.

American professional fighter Andrew Sanchez noted his drive to secure a victory, expressing appreciation for his first visit to Jordan and praising the country's hospitality, safety, and rich heritage.

Jordanian referee Yazan Ghattas emphasized that hosting international MMA events supports the sport's regional development and provides valuable exposure for Arab athletes. Ghattas, the first referee in the Middle East to earn a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, noted that international events help elevate technical and officiating standards across the region.

Jordan MMA Week activities continue on Thursday with official weigh-ins and face-offs at the Citadel, leading up to the main event on Friday at the Roman Theater starting at 5:00 p.m.

//Petra// AF