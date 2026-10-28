UN Human Rights Chief Fears The Worst For Ukrainian Civilians In Coming Weeks And Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in response to a question from a Ukrinform correspondent in New York about the findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

“I am extremely concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine, particularly in light of the current attacks. The number of attacks against civilians has increased and is probably now at its highest level since 2024. Civilians are suffering immensely, particularly as a result of drone attacks,” Türk said.

He noted that the nature of warfare had changed, particularly due to the use of drones. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on vital civilian infrastructure extend beyond the energy sector.

“Electricity is essential. In several of our reports, we have documented how attacks on energy infrastructure affect the enjoyment of human rights, particularly for older people, persons with disabilities, and the civilian population as a whole. But we are now also seeing attacks on railway tracks and even supermarkets,” the high commissioner said.

UN to provideassistance to 2.1 million Ukrainians

Türk stressed that the escalation was“clearly illogical” and voiced concern about the future of Ukraine's civilian population.

“I fear the worst for civilians in Ukraine over the coming weeks and months because, unfortunately, I see no change in this trend,” he said.

The high commissioner said that major efforts were needed to“put an end to this madness.”

He also emphasized that human rights must be an integral part of any ceasefire and future peace negotiations.

“But I never see empathy... I often have the impression that there is no empathy for the plight of civilians in Ukraine,” Türk added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Photo: UNHCR