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Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-28 04:31:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the“Bank”), today reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2026, and $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding non-core items, adjusted net income(1) was $4.3 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share(1), for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.38, for the second quarter of 2026, and $6.3 million, or $0.44, for the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $10.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period of 2025. Excluding non-core items, adjusted net income(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $14.4 million, or $0.99 adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) compared to $16.4 million, or $1.13, for the same period of 2025.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Third Quarter 2026 Comments (Unaudited)

  • Net interest income of $13.6 million compared to $12.8 million in the previous quarter.
  • Net revenue ( 1) of $20.3 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 7.3% compared to $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, due to lower net interchange fees and fewer loans sold.
  • Net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.95% from 3.78%.
  • Gain on loan sales of $4.7 million on loans sold of $84.5 million, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $5.5 million on loans sold of $110.1 million for the second quarter of 2026. Gain on loan sales margin(1) increased to 5.57% from 5.04%.
  • U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan originations of $171.7 million, compared to $131.4 million for the second quarter of 2026.

“Despite the lower than expected earnings during the period, I want to emphasize that our core banking franchise performed well during the third quarter, with higher net interest income, an improved net interest margin, and strong SBA production and gain-on-sale margin," said Jeff Newgard, President and Chief Executive Officer of GBank Financial Holdings. "While earnings were affected by lower interchange income following the decision by several large sports betting operators to discontinue credit cards as a funding source, as well as several one-time or non-core items, we believe the underlying performance of the bank reflects the strength of our franchise. Going forward, my focus is on strengthening the core bank; building my team which I hope to have completed by year end; maintaining strong credit discipline and executing on the opportunities before us. While the legacy retail credit card portfolio will continue to affect provision expense in the near term, we expect that impact to diminish as the portfolio continues to run off. My goal for the company and shareholders is to address the items that have held back earnings and have them behind us by the end of the year, so that 2027 can be a fresh start at the bank and we will clearly see the impacts of our gaming fintech initiatives taking hold as we move through the year.”

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting an increase of $813 thousand, or 6.4%, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, and an increase of $616 thousand, or 4.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

The increase in net interest income when compared to both the second quarter of 2026 and the same quarter of 2025 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loans and investments (and, compared with the prior year, interest-bearing cash balances) more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average deposits and borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.95%, compared to 3.78% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.35% for the third quarter of 2025. The 17 basis point increase over the prior quarter reflected a 15 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets to 6.87% and a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities to 3.86%. The higher asset yield was driven by a favorable shift in earning asset mix, as average loans increased $34.6 million to 83.1% of average earning assets (81.2% in the second quarter) at a yield of 7.34%, while lower-yielding average interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased $26.9 million. The investment securities yield increased to 4.73% from 4.64% as a result of the full-quarter impact of $7.9 million of available for sale securities purchased during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million of provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2026, and $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025. The provision in the third quarter included a provision expense of $687 thousand for our legacy non-gaming retail credit card program. Please refer to information under the heading "Asset Quality" for more information regarding the provision for credit losses. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven by a smaller allowance build, as the allowance for credit losses increased $1.5 million during the third quarter, compared to an increase of $1.7 million during the second quarter, while net charge-offs were consistent at $1.1 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.30% from 1.19% as of June 30, 2026.

Non-interest income was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease of $2.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease in net interchange fees, following the decision by several large sports betting operators to discontinue credit cards as a funding source, and a $0.8 million decrease in gain on sale of loans as fewer guaranteed loans were sold. The $0.5 million decrease in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in net interchange fees, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in net gains on sales of loans, and a $549 thousand increase in loan servicing income.

Net revenue(1) totaled $20.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of $1.6 million, or 7.3%, compared to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2026 increased $0.2 million, or 0.8%, when compared to $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense was $12.8 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in non-interest expense was principally due to $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, including $0.5 million in severance expense, partially offset by $0.4 million decrease in other expenses. Non-core items for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $0.6 million pre-tax, consisting of $0.5 million of severance expense, $0.1 million of fraud losses, as outlined in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's efficiency ratio was 63.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 54.7% for the second quarter of 2026 and 61.1% for the third quarter of 2025. The higher efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was due primarily to the lower net revenue and the non-core items included in non-interest expenses for the quarter.

Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, and $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 22.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and 22.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Fluctuations in the effective tax rate are primarily driven by the timing and magnitude of certain stock-based compensation transactions that generate tax benefits for the Company, as well as changes in pre-tax earnings.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.6 million from $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, and a decrease of $455 thousand from $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.27 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.38 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.30 for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding non-core items, adjusted net income(1) was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.2 million from $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, and a decrease of $2.0 million from $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.30 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.38 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.44 for the third quarter of 2025. Non-core items for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $0.6 million before tax as shown on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2026 and $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 11.9% from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2025 was primarily driven by increases in loans and other assets. Total assets under management, including $1.2 billion of sold loans for which servicing is retained, totaled $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2026.

The investment securities portfolio decreased by $460 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, as principal paydowns and an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities more than offset purchases.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2026, $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2026, and $940.6 million as of September 30, 2025. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $24.5 million during the third quarter of 2026 primarily due to an increase of $28 million in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $131.2 million from September 30, 2025, was driven primarily by increases of $134.5 million in commercial real estate-non-owner occupied loans. Total government guaranteed loans as a percentage of total loans(1) were 15.3% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 16.7% as of June 30, 2026, and 20.6% as of September 30, 2025.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $13.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $12.4 million as of June 30, 2026, and $10.6 million as of September 30, 2025. Please refer to information under the heading "Asset Quality" for more information regarding the allowance for credit losses.

Deposits totaled $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, an increase of $71.8 million from $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025. The decrease of $41.8 million from the prior quarter was driven by decreases in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand and savings and money market balances of $36.9 million, $6.9 million and $77.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest bearing demand balances was primarily due to decreases of $19.6 million in general business accounts, $11.9 million in fintech business accounts and $5.4 million in personal accounts. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $79.4 million in certificates of deposit. The increase of $71.8 million compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily driven by $114 million growth in certificates of deposit and offset by a decrease of $31 million in non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 92.1% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 86.9% as of June 30, 2026, and 86.1% as of September 30, 2025.

The Company had $60 million in short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2026 compared to none as of June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $387.6 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $30.4 million as of September 30, 2026, $30.3 million as of June 30, 2026, and $26.1 million as of September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase reflects the issuance of $11.0 million of subordinated debt issued in January 2026 maturing on January 15, 2036. This increase was partially offset by the redemption of $6.5 million of subordinated debt originally issued in 2020.

Stockholders' equity was $175.4 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $172.8 million as of June 30, 2026, and $158.2 million as of September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity when compared to both the prior quarter and the prior year is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during each respective period, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss from unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

The Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.04% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 12.07% as of June 30, 2026 and 12.16% as of September 30, 2025. The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.4% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 13.2% as of June 30, 2026, and 13.7% as of September 30, 2025. The Company's book value per share was $12.08 as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 1.1% from $11.94 as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of 9.1% from $11.07 as of September 30, 2025.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense for loans of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2026 and $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for loans during the third quarter of 2026 reflects (i) $1.1 million of net charge offs recorded during the third quarter of 2026 for certain commercial real estate - owner occupied, commercial real estate - non-owner occupied, and commercial and industrial loans, (ii) an increase of $981 thousand related to specific reserves on individually evaluated commercial real estate - owner occupied, commercial real estate - non-owner occupied, and commercial and industrial loans, and (iii) an increase in reserve for credit cards of $687 thousand due to elevated delinquency levels in the legacy non-gaming retail credit card portfolio.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $13.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $12.4 million as of June 30, 2026, and $10.6 million as of September 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.19% as of June 30, 2026 and 1.12% as of September 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding government guaranteed portions(1), was 1.54% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.42% as of June 30, 2026, and 1.42% as of September 30, 2025. The increase in this ratio was largely driven by an increase in specific reserves assigned to collateral-dependent non-performing loans.

Net loan charge offs in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $1.1 million, or 0.38% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge offs of $1.2 million, or 0.42% of average net loans (annualized) in the second quarter of 2026 and $836 thousand of net loan charge offs, or 0.35% of average net loans (annualized) during the third quarter of 2025.

The balance of other real estate owned increased to $10.9 million as of September 30, 2026 compared to $5.7 million as of June 30, 2026. The Company had $2.7 million other real estate owned as of September 30, 2025. The increase in other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2026 was attributable to the completion of foreclosure proceedings on three commercial real estate - non-owner occupied properties totaling $6.9 million. This increase was partially offset by the sale of one commercial real estate - non-owner occupied property during the third quarter of 2026 totaling $1.6 million.

Non-performing assets totaled $54.2 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.9 million from $58.2 million as of June 30, 2026, and an increase of $16.8 million from $37.5 million as of September 30, 2025. The decrease was driven by an $8.8 million reduction in nonaccrual loans and a $0.5 million reduction in loans past due 90 days and still accruing, partially offset by a $5.3 million increase in other real estate owned.

Our non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 3.72% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 4.06% as of June 30, 2026, and 2.88% as of September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2026, this ratio includes government guaranteed balances of $25.5 million in the balance of non-performing assets (the numerator). Excluding the government guaranteed portion of non-performing assets(1), total at-risk non-performing assets were $28.8 million, or 1.97% as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $7.5 million from $21.3 million, or 1.49% of total assets of June 30, 2026.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Other Financial and Operational Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA lending originations totaled $171.7 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $131.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $207.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

We continue to see improvement in our pretax gain on sale of loans margin as the average was 5.57% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.04% for the second quarter of 2026, and 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025. This improvement in pricing quarter-over-quarter was more than offset with the volume decrease of $26 million in loan sales which resulted in a 15.2% decrease in gain on sale of loans when compared to the second quarter of 2026. Guaranteed loans held for sale increased by $19 million from June 30, 2026, with the majority of those loans plus new originations expected to be sold during the fourth quarter.

(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gaming and Financial Technology Operations

Average daily gaming and fintech deposits increased from approximately $29.9 million in July to $30.9 million in September. This upward trend is an encouraging early sign that the Company's gaming and fintech strategy is beginning to gain traction. Gaming-related credit card transaction volume was $19.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $84.2 million in the second quarter. Net interchange fee income declined 84.6% to $0.3 million following changes in credit card funding practices by several large sports betting operators. The Company remains committed to its broader gaming payments strategy, which it expects to develop over the long term and does not expect to contribute materially to financial results in the near term.

The Company is making progress across its developing gaming and payments programs. The Distill Taverns fully launched the BoltBetz application across all nine of its Las Vegas locations in September, with early adoption showing encouraging momentum. Terrible's is expected to launch BoltBetz in early November at three locations with a full rollout planned during 2027. Integration of the BVNKROLL payments infrastructure with the AXES digital casino management system is continuing and should be completed by year end 2026. The LuckyLoads prepaid card is now expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2027. The Company expects to provide additional updates as these programs reach meaningful milestones.

Earnings Call

The Company will host its third quarter 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties are welcome to attend the call, which will be held virtually, by registering at . [A replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at within 24 hours after the end of the call.]

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company makes available on its website,, SEC filings, earnings releases, investor presentations and other information regarding the Company. The information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, strategy, financial performance and future plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.
Meghan O'Leary and Lisa Fortuna
...

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Linked Quarter Quarter Year-Over-Year
9/30/26 vs. 6/30/26 9/30/26 vs. 9/30/25
($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 $ Var % Var $ Var % Var
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks $ 3,504 $ 6,726 $ 4,960 $ 5,326 $ 4,988 $ (3,222 ) -47.9 % $ (1,484 ) -29.8 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 109,836 134,603 103,134 192,538 98,402 (24,767 ) -18.4 % 11,434 11.6 %
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 113,340 141,329 108,094 197,864 103,390 (27,989 ) -19.8 % 9,950 9.6 %
Investment Securities:
Available For Sale, at Fair Value 114,558 115,018 111,320 71,038 85,774 (460 ) -0.4 % 28,784 33.6 %
Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost - - - - 38,578 - 0.0 % (38,578 ) -100.0 %
Loans Held For Sale 69,727 50,848 74,507 46,009 66,791 18,879 37.1 % 2,936 4.4 %
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs:
Commercial and Industrial 80,766 80,766 81,623 80,216 66,226 - 0.0 % 14,540 22.0 %
Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied 877,631 849,634 823,966 750,565 743,084 27,997 3.3 % 134,547 18.1 %
Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 88,391 88,216 91,578 94,576 97,396 175 0.2 % (9,005 ) -9.2 %
Construction and Land Development 3,248 2,255 2,270 2,288 2,115 993 44.0 % 1,133 53.6 %
Multifamily 14,745 18,836 18,930 18,950 18,979 (4,091 ) -21.7 % (4,234 ) -22.3 %
Residential 1,604 1,284 816 1,316 3,828 320 24.9 % (2,224 ) -58.1 %
Consumer 5,445 6,361 5,953 11,358 8,963 (916 ) -14.4 % (3,518 ) -39.3 %
Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 1,071,830 1,047,352 1,025,136 959,269 940,591 24,478 2.3 % 131,239 14.0 %
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (13,935 ) (12,418 ) (10,755 ) (9,890 ) (10,577 ) (1,517 ) 12.2 % (3,358 ) 31.7 %
Total Net Loans 1,057,895 1,034,934 1,014,381 949,379 930,014 22,961 2.2 % 127,881 13.8 %
Loan Servicing Asset 12,500 12,270 11,376 11,140 10,621 230 1.9 % 1,879 17.7 %
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,797 5,797 5,513 5,513 5,513 - 0.0 % 284 5.2 %
All Other Assets 82,774 71,506 68,621 78,548 60,697 11,268 15.8 % 22,077 36.4 %
Total Assets $ 1,456,591 $ 1,431,702 $ 1,393,812 $ 1,359,491 $ 1,301,378 $ 24,889 1.7 % $ 155,213 11.9 %
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 196,547 $ 233,444 $ 215,063 $ 214,127 $ 227,921 $ (36,897 ) -15.8 % $ (31,374 ) -13.8 %
Interest Bearing Demand 59,114 65,995 79,186 70,966 63,741 (6,881 ) -10.4 % (4,627 ) -7.3 %
Savings and Money Market 275,629 353,066 281,426 289,038 281,435 (77,437 ) -21.9 % (5,806 ) -2.1 %
Certificates of Deposit 632,638 553,227 595,290 568,564 519,080 79,411 14.4 % 113,558 21.9 %
Total Deposits 1,163,928 1,205,732 1,170,965 1,142,695 1,092,177 (41,804 ) -3.5 % 71,751 6.6 %
Short-Term Borrowings 60,000 - - 371 - 60,000 N/M 60,000 N/M
Subordinated Debt 30,354 30,328 30,326 26,163 26,144 26 0.1 % 4,210 16.1 %
Operating Lease Liability 5,191 5,382 5,571 5,757 5,942 (191 ) -3.5 % (751 ) -12.6 %
Other Liabilities 21,739 17,450 19,328 18,750 18,922 4,289 24.6 % 2,817 14.9 %
Total Liabilities 1,281,212 1,258,892 1,226,190 1,193,736 1,143,185 22,320 1.8 % 138,027 12.1 %
Equity
Common Stock 1 1 1 1 1 - 0.0 % - 0.0 %
Additional Paid-in Capital 83,769 82,606 81,999 80,405 80,016 1,163 1.4 % 3,753 4.7 %
Retained Earnings 95,996 92,143 86,681 85,366 77,970 3,853 4.2 % 18,026 23.1 %
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (4,387 ) (1,940 ) (1,059 ) (17 ) 206 (2,447 ) 126.1 % (4,593 ) -2229.6 %
Total Stockholders' Equity 175,379 172,810 167,622 165,755 158,193 2,569 1.5 % 17,186 10.9 %
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,456,591 $ 1,431,702 $ 1,393,812 $ 1,359,491 $ 1,301,378 $ 24,889 1.7 % $ 155,213 11.9 %
Book Value Per Common Share $ 12.08 $ 11.94 $ 11.58 $ 11.52 $ 11.07 $ 0.14 1.1 % $ 1.01 9.1 %



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025
Interest Income
Loans $ 21,046 $ 20,093 $ 18,958 $ 20,196 $ 18,919 $ 60,097 $ 53,413
Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 1,073 1,296 1,257 1,018 1,160 3,626 3,718
Investment Securities 1,400 1,326 1,102 1,404 1,421 3,828 4,117
Other Interest Bearing Balances 153 14 277 121 122 444 338
Total Interest Income 23,672 22,729 21,594 22,739 21,622 67,995 61,586
Interest Expense
Deposits 9,192 9,509 8,893 8,998 8,339 27,594 23,473
Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt 866 419 510 286 285 1,795 833
Total Interest Expense 10,058 9,928 9,403 9,284 8,624 29,389 24,306
Net Interest Income 13,614 12,801 12,191 13,455 12,998 38,606 37,280
(Provision) Net Benefit for Credit Losses - Loans (2,617 ) (2,829 ) (2,323 ) 130 (2,207 ) (7,769 ) (3,996 )
Net (Provision) Benefit for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments (29 ) (15 ) 30 52 (12 ) (14 ) (36 )
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 10,968 9,957 9,898 13,637 10,779 30,823 33,248
Non-Interest Income
Gain on Sales of Loans 4,701 5,544 3,790 3,625 3,592 14,035 8,722
Loan Servicing Income 1,311 1,248 998 963 762 3,557 2,215
Service Charges and Fees 59 86 58 56 60 203 171
Net Interchange Fees 281 1,823 2,191 1,806 2,406 4,295 5,944
Gain on Sale of Investment Securities - - - 426 - - -
Other Income 374 448 417 387 357 1,239 971
Total Non-Interest Income 6,726 9,149 7,454 7,263 7,177 23,329 18,023
Non-Interest Expenses
Salaries and Employee Benefits 7,892 6,808 6,750 6,237 6,589 21,450 19,224
Occupancy Expenses 491 399 410 410 418 1,300 1,210
Other Expenses 4,438 4,791 8,716 4,813 5,310 17,945 13,185
Total Non-Interest Expenses 12,821 11,998 15,876 11,460 12,317 40,695 33,619
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes 4,873 7,108 1,476 9,440 5,639 13,457 17,652
Provision For Income Taxes (1,008 ) (1,625 ) (139 ) (2,026 ) (1,282 ) (2,772 ) (3,992 )
Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss 3,865 5,483 1,337 7,414 4,357 10,685 13,660
Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment (12 ) (21 ) (22 ) (18 ) (49 ) (55 ) (127 )
Net Income $ 3,853 $ 5,462 $ 1,315 $ 7,396 $ 4,308 $ 10,630 $ 13,533
Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.52 $ 0.30 $ 0.73 $ 0.95
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.51 $ 0.30 $ 0.73 $ 0.93
Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,506 14,470 14,415 14,360 14,280 14,464 14,270
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,532 14,544 14,506 14,555 14,525 14,513 14,510



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/
Balance Interest Rate ( 1) Balance Interest Rate ( 1) Balance Interest Rate ( 1)
ASSETS:
Interest Bearing Deposits $ 107,642 $ 1,073 3.95 % $ 134,527 $ 1,296 3.86 % $ 97,822 $ 1,160 4.70 %
Investment Securities:
Taxable 117,425 1,400 4.73 % 114,526 1,326 4.64 % 122,158 1,421 4.62 %
Loans and Loans Held For Sale 1,136,863 21,046 7.34 % 1,102,289 20,093 7.31 % 960,679 18,919 7.81 %
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,797 153 10.47 % 5,750 14 0.98 % 5,513 122 8.78 %
Total Earning Assets 1,367,727 23,672 6.87 % 1,357,092 22,729 6.72 % 1,186,172 21,622 7.23 %
Cash and Due From Banks 5,772 6,804 7,050
Other Assets 70,213 67,682 54,801
Total Assets $ 1,443,712 $ 1,431,578 $ 1,248,023
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing Demand $ 61,578 425 2.74 % $ 69,922 498 2.86 % $ 60,404 320 2.10 %
Money Market and Savings 329,477 2,943 3.54 % 339,718 3,113 3.68 % 307,322 2,938 3.79 %
Certificates of Deposit 568,012 5,824 4.07 % 579,583 5,898 4.08 % 456,611 5,081 4.41 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 959,067 9,192 3.80 % 989,223 9,509 3.86 % 824,337 8,339 4.01 %
Short-Term Borrowings 43,978 444 4.01 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 %
Subordinated Debt 30,337 422 5.52 % 30,319 419 5.54 % 26,132 285 4.33 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,033,382 10,058 3.86 % 1,019,542 9,928 3.91 % 850,469 8,624 4.02 %
Noninterest-bearing Deposits 206,464 212,756 217,547
Other Liabilities 25,990 25,914 23,115
Stockholders' Equity 177,876 173,366 156,892
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,443,712 $ 1,431,578 $ 1,248,023
Net Interest Income $ 13,614 $ 12,801 $ 12,998
Total Yield on Earning Assets 6.87 % 6.72 % 7.23 %
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.86 % 3.91 % 4.02 %
Average Interest Spread 3.01 % 2.81 % 3.21 %
Net Interest Margin 3.95 % 3.78 % 4.35 %
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/
Balance Interest Rate ( 1) Balance Interest Rate ( 1)
ASSETS:
Interest Bearing Deposits $ 124,989 $ 3,626 3.88 % $ 105,457 $ 3,718 4.71 %
Investment Securities:
Taxable 111,283 3,828 4.60 % 115,815 4,117 4.75 %
Loans and Loans Held For Sale 1,094,009 60,097 7.34 % 913,143 53,413 7.82 %
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,688 444 10.44 % 5,179 338 8.73 %
Total Earning Assets 1,335,969 67,995 6.80 % 1,139,594 61,586 7.23 %
Cash and Due From Banks 5,892 6,686
Other Assets 68,963 45,348
Total Assets $ 1,410,824 $ 1,191,628
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing Demand $ 68,182 1,444 2.83 % $ 62,120 991 2.13 %
Money Market and Savings 315,221 8,600 3.65 % 291,899 8,279 3.79 %
Certificates of Deposit 572,351 17,550 4.10 % 419,011 14,203 4.53 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 955,754 27,594 3.86 % 773,030 23,473 4.06 %
Short-Term Borrowings 14,825 444 4.00 % - - 0.00 %
Subordinated Debt 29,893 1,351 6.04 % 26,113 833 4.26 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,000,472 29,389 3.93 % 799,143 24,306 4.07 %
Noninterest-bearing Deposits 210,611 219,869
Other Liabilities 25,671 21,897
Stockholders' Equity 174,070 150,719
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,410,824 $ 1,191,628
Net Interest Income $ 38,606 $ 37,280
Total Yield on Earning Assets 6.80 % 7.23 %
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.93 % 4.07 %
Average Interest Spread 2.87 % 3.16 %
Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 4.37 %
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Additional Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025
Key Performance Metrics
Return on Average Assets-Net Income(1) 1.06 % 1.53 % 0.39 % 2.20 % 1.37 % 1.01 % 1.52 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity(1) 8.59 % 12.64 % 3.12 % 18.03 % 10.89 % 8.16 % 12.00 %
Efficiency Ratio 63.03 % 54.66 % 80.81 % 55.31 % 61.05 % 65.71 % 60.79 %
Net Interest Margin(1) 3.95 % 3.78 % 3.86 % 4.21 % 4.35 % 3.86 % 4.37 %
Net Revenue(1) $ 20,340 $ 21,950 $ 19,645 $ 20,718 $ 20,175 $ 61,935 $ 55,303
Common Equity / Assets 12.04 % 12.07 % 12.03 % 12.19 % 12.16 % 12.04 % 12.16 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank 13.37 % 13.15 % 13.39 % 13.42 % 13.72 % 13.37 % 13.72 %
Selected Loan Metrics
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale $ 69,727 $ 50,848 $ 74,507 $ 46,009 $ 66,791 $ 69,727 $ 66,791
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment 164,497 174,971 177,617 183,739 193,688 164,497 193,688
Total Guaranteed Loans 234,224 225,819 252,124 229,748 260,479 234,224 260,479
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2) 15.3 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 19.2 % 20.6 % 15.3 % 20.6 %
SBA Loan Originations $ 171,696 $ 131,420 $ 189,851 $ 106,744 $ 207,683 $ 492,967 $ 469,290
SBA Loans Sold $ 84,454 $ 110,075 $ 79,036 $ 92,258 $ 110,820 $ 273,565 $ 261,680
Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2) 5.57 % 5.04 % 4.79 % 3.93 % 3.24 % 5.13 % 3.33 %
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans $ 42,891 $ 51,648 $ 39,736 $ 32,141 $ 34,608 $ 42,891 $ 34,608
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 417 868 - 854 184 417 184
Other real estate owned 10,927 5,663 4,401 4,401 2,684 10,927 2,684
Total non-performing assets $ 54,235 $ 58,179 $ 44,137 $ 37,396 $ 37,476 $ 54,235 $ 37,476
Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion $ 25,469 $ 36,876 $ 34,340 $ 28,240 $ 27,112 $ 25,469 $ 27,112
Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion $ 28,766 $ 21,303 $ 9,797 $ 9,156 $ 10,364 $ 28,766 $ 10,364
Non-performing assets to total assets 3.72 % 4.06 % 3.17 % 2.75 % 2.88 % 3.72 % 2.88 %
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2) 1.97 % 1.49 % 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.80 % 1.97 % 0.80 %
Net charge-offs $ 1,100 $ 1,167 $ 1,457 $ 557 $ 836 $ 3,724 $ 2,534
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing $ 1,998 $ 12,202 $ 6,255 $ 9,843 $ 3,595 $ 1,998 $ 3,595
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion $ - $ 2,491 $ 2,474 $ 4,574 $ 2,351 $ - $ 2,351
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion $ 1,998 $ 9,710 $ 3,781 $ 5,269 $ 1,244 $ 1,998 $ 1,244
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 13,935 $ 12,418 $ 10,755 $ 9,890 $ 10,577 $ 13,935 $ 10,577
Nonaccrual loans $ 42,891 $ 51,648 $ 39,736 $ 32,141 $ 34,608 $ 42,891 $ 34,608
ACL to nonaccrual loans 32 % 24 % 27 % 31 % 31 % 32 % 31 %
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 80 % 65 % 122 % 136 % 141 % 80 % 141 %
ACL to loans 1.30 % 1.19 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.30 % 1.12 %
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 1.54 % 1.42 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.54 % 1.42 %
Book Value
Stockholders' Equity $ 175,379 $ 172,810 $ 167,622 $ 165,755 $ 158,193 $ 175,379 $ 158,193
Common shares outstanding 14,520 14,470 14,470 14,385 14,288 14,520 14,288
Book value per common share $ 12.08 $ 11.94 $ 11.58 $ 11.52 $ 11.07 $ 12.08 $ 11.07
Full-Time Equivalent Employees 179 189 189 184 187 179 187
(1)Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis
(2)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
($'s in 000, except per share data) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ( 1)
Net Interest Income $ 13,614 $ 12,801 $ 12,191 $ 13,455 $ 12,998 $ 38,606 $ 37,280
Non-Interest Income 6,726 9,149 7,454 7,263 7,177 23,329 18,023
Net Revenue $ 20,340 $ 21,950 $ 19,645 $ 20,718 $ 20,175 $ 61,935 $ 55,303
Non-Interest Expense 12,821 11,998 15,876 11,460 12,317 40,695 33,619
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 7,519 $ 9,952 $ 3,769 $ 9,258 $ 7,858 $ 21,240 $ 21,684
Less:
(Provision) Net Benefit for Credit Losses (2,646 ) (2,844 ) (2,293 ) 182 (2,219 ) (7,783 ) (4,032 )
Provision For Income Taxes (1,008 ) (1,625 ) (139 ) (2,026 ) (1,282 ) (2,772 ) (3,992 )
Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment (12 ) (21 ) (22 ) (18 ) (49 ) (55 ) (127 )
Net Income $ 3,853 $ 5,462 $ 1,315 $ 7,396 $ 4,308 $ 10,630 $ 13,533
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ( 2)
Net Income $ 3,853 $ 5,462 $ 1,315 $ 7,396 $ 4,308 $ 10,630 $ 13,533
Non-core Items:
Form S-1 and Uplift Costs - - - - 30 - 1,079
Severance Related Expenses 520 - - 257 900 520 900
Credit Card Fraud Losses (23 ) 52 4,213 - - 4,242
Costs Incurred Related to Discontinued Credit Card Marketing Campaign - - - 416 1,692 - 1,692
Net Gain on Sales of Investment Securities - - - (426 ) - - -
Third-party Fraud Loss 100 100
Tax Effect of Non-core Items(a) (124 ) (12 ) (963 ) (55 ) (597 ) (1,099 ) (835 )
Net Income Excluding Non-core Items $ 4,326 $ 5,502 $ 4,565 $ 7,588 $ 6,333 $ 14,393 $ 16,369
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,532 14,544 14,506 14,555 14,525 14,513 14,510
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.51 $ 0.30 $ 0.73 $ 0.93
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.99 $ 1.13
Gain on Loan Sales Margin ( 1)
Gain on Sale of Loans $ 4,701 $ 5,544 $ 3,790 $ 3,625 $ 3,592 $ 14,035 $ 8,722
Loans Sold 84,454 110,075 79,036 92,258 110,820 273,565 261,680
Gain on Loan Sales Margin 5.57 % 5.04 % 4.79 % 3.93 % 3.24 % 5.13 % 3.33 %
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans ( 3)
SBA and USDA Guaranteed Loans $ 164,497 $ 174,971 $ 177,617 $ 183,739 $ 193,688 $ 164,497 $ 193,688
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 1,071,830 1,047,352 1,025,136 959,269 940,591 1,071,830 940,591
Guaranteed Loans as a % of Loans 15.3 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 19.2 % 20.6 % 15.3 % 20.6 %
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets ( 3)
Non-performing assets $ 54,235 $ 58,179 $ 44,137 $ 37,396 $ 37,476 $ 54,235 $ 37,476
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of non-performing assets 25,469 36,876 34,340 28,240 27,112 25,469 27,112
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions 28,766 21,303 9,797 9,156 10,364 28,766 10,364
Total assets 1,456,591 1,431,702 1,393,812 1,359,491 1,301,378 1,456,591 1,301,378
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets 1.97 % 1.49 % 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.80 % 1.97 % 0.80 %
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed ( 3)
Nonaccrual loans $ 42,891 $ 51,648 $ 39,736 $ 32,141 $ 34,608 $ 42,891 $ 34,608
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of nonaccrual loans 25,469 32,481 30,949 24,849 27,111 25,469 27,111
Nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed portions 17,422 19,167 8,787 7,292 7,497 17,422 7,497
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed 80 % 65 % 122 % 136 % 141 % 80 % 141 %
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed ( 3)
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 1,071,830 $ 1,047,352 $ 1,025,136 $ 959,269 $ 940,591 $ 1,071,830 $ 940,591
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of loans 164,497 174,971 177,617 183,739 193,688 164,497 193,688
Loans, excluding guaranteed 907,333 872,381 847,519 775,530 746,903 907,333 746,903
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed 1.54 % 1.42 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.54 % 1.42 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes
(1) We utilize this non-GAAP measurement to present trends in income generation of the Company.
(2) We utilize this non-GAAP measurement to present the core earnings and core ratios of the Company by excluding certain significant non-core expenses.
(3) We utilize these non-GAAP measurements to provide useful metrics regarding the at-risk assets of the Company.
(a) Estimated tax impact calculated using each respective period's effective tax rate.



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