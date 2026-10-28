NN, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) (“NN” or the“Company”), an entrepreneurial growth company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights, compared to Q3 2025



Net sales of $131.1 million, up $27.2 million or 26.2%

Gross margin of $18.3 million, up $0.8 million or 4.6%

Adjusted gross margin of $25.3 million, up $5.8 million or 29.5%

Adjusted gross margin percentage of 19.3%, up 50 basis points

Loss from operations of $3.3 million, up $1.1 million from a loss of $2.2 million

Adjusted income from operations of $8.5 million, up $4.4 million or 109.5%

GAAP net loss of $4.6 million, improving by $2.1 million or 31.3%

Adjusted net income of $5.3 million, up $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, up $6.1 million or 49.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of 14.1%, up 220 basis points

Performance Highlights:



During 2026, NN has completed a multi-step process to transform its balance sheet. The preferred stock payoff and equity raise has unlocked growth potential. NN now has the financial flexibility to accelerate and optimize its business results. The Company had been severely constrained by its capital structure for multiple years. The Company looks forward to achieving higher results at a faster pace.

NN's new business program has continued to outperform expectations. On a trailing 12 months basis ended September 30, 2026, the Company has secured $130 million of annualized new business awards, a significant portion of which is not yet reflected in the Company's run-rate. The Company is now winning more than 1 new program per day. The Company will continue to update results during quarterly earnings calls.

NN's 5 Pillar growth program is working well and the Company is investing its time and resources to strategically pivot the portfolio to high-growth, high-value markets and products. The Company has been aided by strong underlying market growth.



Data Center: NN's top targeted end market and one of its fastest growing businesses. NN is ramping up the business by installing over 50 new machines dedicated to this market through Q1 2027. This business has a growing $66 million pipeline, including liquid cooling components for next generation chip designs.



Defense: NN has secured multiple new awards in this market in 2026 and recently became a supplier to a leading firearm accessories OEM with multiple programs currently in ramp-up mode.

Medical: NN has secured multiple new awards in this market in 2026 and became a supplier to a leading medical equipment OEM with 30 core platforms. The Company is significantly increasing the size of the business with multiple programs in ramp-up mode.

NN's cost-out program is on track to deliver $12 million of cost-out via 335 projects globally. These cost improvements are not yet fully reflected in the Company's run-rate results. NN's global operations team is also leading an ongoing continuum of new product development and business launches. In 2026, NN expects to launch more than 150 new programs worth approximately $100 million in peak annual sales. NN is underway with an intentional sales growth investment program. Overall, the Company is growing its net sales by approximately $68 million in 2026 based on updated guidance. The Company has achieved excellent working capital performance of 16.5% - 16.7% of sales over the trailing 6 months.

Management Commentary:

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“NN has delivered several consecutive years of improved adjusted EBITDA and sales growth wins, is now benefitting from the launching of these programs, and has a solid multi-year outlook for continued growth. This enabled the Company to initiate a transformation of its equity and debt structure. We paid off all of our preferred stock via several debt-for-equity transactions over the last 4 months. We also raised strategic capital to fund additional programs that were previously on hold due to lack of funding. Taken together, this represented $143 million of capital transactions. We executed decisively and I want to thank our Board of Directors, our new investors, and our advisors. This transformation is behind us now and we are already underway leveraging our newly enhanced flexibility.

We are operating under a new reality whereby we can move faster and improve on multiple fronts at once. While we are on track for our best year ever in 2026, our momentum is continuing into 2027, as part of an achievable multi-year growth outlook. We have a full basket of opportunities to improve, and we are taking on the next set of big improvements during 2027 now that we have the financial capacity to do so. The last remaining balance sheet financial improvements are with regards to our ABL and Term Loan, which we will fix at the right time.

While we are happy with our last four years of sustained results improvement, we are at the same time determined to continue elevating the business to a higher plane of performance. This will require us to continue shifting our portfolio. We are taking forward actions on targeted sales growth, exiting low profit auto programs, and continuously taking out costs. We are on track for our multi-year targets. We are pleased that we have secured many new customers and introduced multiple new products in 2026. Further, we have a refreshed investor roster with growth-minded investors aligned with our forward goals. We are already accelerating our pace of improvement with our newfound financial flexibility.”

Bevis continued,“Our 5 Pillar growth program is our touchstone. Now we are in a position to also explore logical, small bolt-on acquisitions to further enhance our goals and growth trajectory. We are pleased that many of our new sales programs require 'Immediate Startup'. Overall, the new wins numbers are very good, but we have areas where we want a significantly higher level of wins and growth, especially Data Center, Medical, and Defense. We are disciplined about improving our margins at the same time, walking away from dilutive business, and exiting minimal margin, minimal ROI business. We believe we have more room to increase our gross margins, adjusted EBITDA margins, and ROIs.”

Bevis concluded,“Given the results we have delivered in 2026 year to date and our strong forward outlook, we are raising our full-year 2026 guidance. We will be more specific about 2027 when we have completed our 2027 business planning process which is underway now. We are updating our thinking now that we have more financial firepower that has been enabled by our balance sheet transformation of 2026.”

Third Quarter NN Results

Net sales for the third quarter were $131.1 million, an increase of 26.2% compared to net sales of $103.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher selling prices, reflecting the pass-through of increased raw material costs to customers, higher volumes, and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Loss from operations for the third quarter was $3.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.2 million for the same period in 2025. The decline was primarily due to higher labor costs associated with increasing headcount to support new business and higher professional fees driven by the various strategic initiatives.

Net loss for the third quarter was $4.6 million, an improvement of 31.3% compared to net loss of $6.7 million for the same period in 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by a gain related to a favorable tax ruling in Brazil and higher income from our joint venture in China.

Third Quarter 2026 NN Adjusted Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.5 million, an increase of 49.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million for the same period in 2025, primarily driven by improved sales mix, operating performance and higher income from our joint venture in China.

Adjusted income from operations was $8.5 million, an increase of 109.5% compared to adjusted income from operations of $4.0 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven primarily by higher volumes and improved mix to higher margin products, partially offset by increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted net income was $5.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, an increase of $5.6 million or $0.08 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per diluted common share for the same period in 2025.

Third Quarter Power Solutions Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $63.2 million, an increase of 40.6% compared to net sales of $44.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven primarily by higher selling prices, reflecting the pass-through of increased raw material costs to customers, increased volumes, and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.2 million, an increase of 69.4% compared to income from operations of $5.4 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher selling prices and increased volumes. The increase was partially offset by higher material costs and labor costs.

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $12.4 million, an increase of 53.1% compared to adjusted income from operations of $8.1 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the improved operating performance from higher selling prices and volumes.

Third Quarter Mobile Solutions Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $68.2 million, an increase of 15.3% compared to net sales of $59.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Loss from operations for the third quarter was $6.3 million, a decline of $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher costs from volume increases, increased labor costs due to the start-up of new programs, material cost increases, and facility costs.

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter was $4.0 million, an increase of 75.2% compared to adjusted income from operations of $2.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to higher sales volumes and increased net income from our joint venture.

2026 Outlook

NN is revising its guidance ranges upward in several areas.



Net sales are expected to range between $480 to $500 million

This reflects a $68 million improvement over 2025, or 16% growth year-over-year at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $64 and $68 million.

This reflects a $17 million improvement over 2025, or 35% growth year-over-year at the midpoint.

New business wins are expected to range between $110 to $130 million. This reflects a $50 million improvement over 2025, or 71% growth year-over-year at the midpoint.

Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented,“Given the strength of our results year to date and the continued momentum in our targeted growth markets, we are again raising our full-year 2026 guidance across our key metrics. As we look ahead to the final quarter of 2026 and into 2027, our outlook reflects continued profitable growth and keeps us well on track to maintain pace with our 2029 financial goals. Our new capital structure enables NN to enter 2027 with a stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility to invest in our growth.”

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on October 29, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 (domestic) or (585) 542-9983 (international) and entering Conference ID number 100337183. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of gross margin, income (loss) from operations, net loss, net loss per diluted common share.

About NN, Inc .

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is an entrepreneurial manufacturing company specializing in manufacturing micron-tolerance precision metal componentry for high-growth end markets, especially Data Center, Electric Grid, Medical, Defense, and High-Value Vehicle systems. Founded in 1980, NN serves over 700 customers on 4 continents through its 2,700 person workforce operating out of 27 global plants. This footprint enables rapid innovation and globally scaled solutions. For more information, visit nninc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, and financial performance. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recently filed Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for the period following that Form 10-K, including the risk factors described therein. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Joseph Caminiti

...

312-445-2870

Financial Tables Follow



