NN, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|131,100
|$
|103,882
|$
|378,293
|$
|317,492
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|112,830
|86,410
|318,724
|267,755
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|13,287
|11,059
|39,151
|34,325
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,260
|9,064
|27,844
|26,756
|Other operating income, net
|(957
|)
|(404
|)
|(3,053
|)
|(2,843
|)
|Loss from operations
|(3,320
|)
|(2,247
|)
|(4,373
|)
|(8,501
|)
|Interest expense
|5,467
|5,666
|16,956
|16,517
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|3,007
|Other income, net
|(2,919
|)
|(70
|)
|(2,634
|)
|(2,858
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture
|(5,868
|)
|(7,843
|)
|(18,695
|)
|(25,167
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,872
|)
|(815
|)
|(2,778
|)
|(2,898
|)
|Share of net income from joint venture
|3,153
|1,979
|7,791
|6,599
|Net loss
|$
|(4,587
|)
|$
|(6,679
|)
|$
|(13,682
|)
|$
|(21,466
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation gain
|468
|806
|3,228
|8,385
|Total other comprehensive income
|468
|806
|3,228
|8,385
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(4,119
|)
|$
|(5,873
|)
|$
|(10,454
|)
|$
|(13,081
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|Shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per common share
|78,109
|49,605
|59,461
|49,373
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,290
|$
|11,377
|Accounts receivable, net
|77,225
|59,785
|Inventories
|69,620
|65,978
|Income tax receivable
|581
|13,389
|Prepaid assets
|6,941
|2,952
|Other current assets
|11,496
|10,526
|Total current assets
|178,153
|164,007
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|164,096
|158,885
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|31,270
|35,155
|Intangible assets, net
|20,573
|30,789
|Investment in joint venture
|48,008
|42,543
|Deferred tax assets
|1,775
|1,673
|Other non-current assets
|7,019
|7,732
|Total assets
|$
|450,894
|$
|440,784
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|59,663
|$
|49,442
|Accrued salaries, wages and benefits
|17,270
|14,004
|Income tax payable
|468
|553
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|2,962
|5,791
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|6,409
|6,430
|Other current liabilities
|15,116
|13,575
|Total current liabilities
|101,888
|89,795
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,077
|4,312
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|165,851
|153,758
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|32,401
|37,092
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,351
|9,420
|Total liabilities
|311,568
|294,377
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series D perpetual preferred stock
|35,594
|112,409
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|825
|502
|Additional paid-in capital
|519,565
|439,700
|Accumulated deficit
|(381,307
|)
|(367,625
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(35,351
|)
|(38,579
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|103,732
|33,998
|Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
|$
|450,894
|$
|440,784
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(13,682
|)
|$
|(21,466
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,844
|26,756
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|750
|1,255
|Paid-in-kind interest
|5,007
|2,148
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|3,007
|Total derivative loss (gain)
|242
|(2,109
|)
|Share of net income from joint venture, net of cash dividends received
|(3,584
|)
|(3,551
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,321
|2,377
|Deferred income taxes
|(273
|)
|(481
|)
|Other
|(416
|)
|(363
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,385
|)
|506
|Inventories
|(3,216
|)
|533
|Other operating assets
|(4,972
|)
|(3,171
|)
|Income taxes receivable and payable, net
|12,732
|(690
|)
|Accounts payable
|7,802
|7,629
|Other operating liabilities
|3,726
|(5,256
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|16,896
|7,124
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(14,931
|)
|(11,058
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|133
|1,837
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,798
|)
|(9,221
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from asset backed credit facilities
|64,375
|37,000
|Repayments of asset backed credit facilities
|(69,075
|)
|(42,400
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|10,000
|119,234
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(845
|)
|(116,583
|)
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(100
|)
|(3,553
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|69,405
|-
|Redemption of preferred stock
|(70,002
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment
|-
|989
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback of land and buildings
|-
|4,300
|Repayments of financing obligations
|(1,439
|)
|(913
|)
|Other
|(4,580
|)
|(3,351
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,261
|)
|(5,277
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows
|1,076
|1,461
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|913
|(5,913
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|11,377
|18,128
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|12,290
|$
|12,215
|Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Gross Margin %
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Net sales
|$
|131,100
|$
|103,882
|GAAP Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|112,830
|86,410
|GAAP gross margin
|18,270
|17,472
|Personnel costs (1)
|2,748
|1,294
|Facility costs (2)
|3,514
|-
|Other
|763
|772
|Adjusted gross margin
|$
|25,295
|$
|19,538
|Adjusted gross margin % (3)
|19.3
|%
|18.8
|%
|(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs related to new programs
|(2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs
|(3) Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin % = Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin / GAAP net sales
|Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|NN, Inc. Consolidated
|2026
|2025
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(3,320
|)
|$
|(2,247
|)
|Professional fees
|1,644
|155
|Personnel costs (1)
|2,896
|2,075
|Facility costs (2)
|3,858
|661
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,405
|3,405
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
|$
|8,483
|$
|4,049
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|6.5
|%
|3.9
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|131,100
|$
|103,882
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|Power Solutions
|2026
|2025
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|9,200
|$
|5,432
|Personnel costs (1)
|84
|110
|Facility costs (2)
|562
|-
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,567
|2,567
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
|$
|12,413
|$
|8,109
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|19.6
|%
|18.0
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|63,178
|$
|44,948
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|Mobile Solutions
|2026
|2025
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(6,288
|)
|$
|(2,854
|)
|Professional fees
|230
|-
|Personnel costs (1)
|2,810
|1,681
|Facility costs (2)
|3,296
|661
|Amortization of intangibles
|838
|838
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
|$
|886
|$
|326
|Share of net income from joint venture
|3,153
|1,979
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV
|$
|4,039
|$
|2,305
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|5.9
|%
|3.9
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|68,177
|$
|59,117
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|Elimination
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net sales
|$
|(255
|)
|$
|(183
|)
Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs for new programs Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities, relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations / GAAP net sales
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,587
|)
|$
|(6,679
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|1,872
|815
|Interest expense
|5,467
|5,666
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(8
|)
|(72
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,260
|9,064
|Professional fees
|1,644
|155
|Personnel costs (1)
|2,896
|2,075
|Facility costs (2)
|3,858
|661
|Non-cash stock compensation
|712
|737
|Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|165
|(56
|)
|Brazil tax / insurance settlement
|(2,795
|)
|-
|Other
|27
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|18,511
|$
|12,366
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|14.1
|%
|11.9
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|131,100
|$
|103,882
|(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs related to new programs
|(2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities, relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs
|(3) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Net Loss per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Common Share
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,587
|)
|$
|(6,679
|)
|Pre-tax professional fees
|1,644
|155
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|2,896
|2,075
|Pre-tax facility costs
|3,858
|661
|Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|165
|(56
|)
|Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(8
|)
|(72
|)
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|3,656
|3,637
|Brazil tax / insurance settlement
|(2,795
|)
|-
|Other
|27
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments reflected above
|435
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|5,291
|$
|(279
|)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|(per diluted common share)
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net loss per diluted common share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Pre-tax professional fees
|0.02
|-
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|0.04
|0.04
|Pre-tax facility costs
|0.05
|0.01
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|0.05
|0.07
|Brazil tax / insurance settlement
|(0.04
|)
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments reflected above
|0.01
|-
|Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends
|0.07
|0.10
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Shares used to calculate net earnings per share
|78,109
|49,605
This presentation contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (collectively, the“non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the comparable GAAP measures, to evaluate the Company's operating performance and underlying business trends across periods on a consistent basis, and to assist in operational and financial decision-making, including with respect to internal budgeting and resource allocation. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are set forth in the tables accompanying this presentation.
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