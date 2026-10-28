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SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-28 04:31:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the“Company” or“SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $57.3 million, operating loss was $1.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $18.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $59.2 million, operating income of $18.1 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.6 million, operating income of $16.0 million, and DVP of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • Average day rates of $21,100, compared to $19,490 in the third quarter of 2025 and $20,227 in the second quarter of 2026.
  • 71% utilization, compared to 66% in the third quarter of 2025 and 68% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • DVP margin of 33.1%, compared to 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025 and 14.5% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • 3.3% decrease in revenues from the third quarter of 2025 and 4.8% increase from the second quarter of 2026.
  • Operating performance improved significantly; adjusting for all vessels sold during or after the third quarter of 2025, revenues increased by 25.6% from the third quarter of 2025 and 6.2% from the second quarter of 2026, and DVP increased by 110.9% from the third quarter of 2025 and 120.8% from the second quarter of 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, net loss was $9.5 million ($0.36 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $9.0 million ($0.35 earnings per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the third quarter of 2026 results compare to a net income of $3.3 million ($0.13 earnings per basic share and $0.12 earnings per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Our third quarter results reflect improved utilization, day rates and margins led by the performance of our platform supply vessel (“PSV”) fleet. These positive trends were partially offset by the ongoing maintenance for our two premium liftboats and lower utilization in our fast support vessel (“FSV”) fleet, especially in the Middle East. This reflects a softening market in the Middle East primarily due to delays in both construction and drilling projects in the region as a result of current operating conditions.

We look forward to taking delivery of our two newbuild PSVs in the coming months and remain confident in their charter prospects. We remain focused on operational execution and continue to implement our strategy of improving term coverage in less volatile markets.”

Separately, as previously announced on July 29, 2026, SEACOR Marine's Board is continuing with its evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value with the assistance of independent financial advisors. The Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders throughout this evaluation process. There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company has not established a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the review unless and until SEACOR Marine executes a definitive agreement with respect thereto, or the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.
___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses,“DVP”) is the Company's measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“believe,”“plan,”“target,”“forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, including our announcement of the commencement of a strategic review of the business, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Achievement of these expectations and strategic objectives, including any increase to shareholder value from the strategic review, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other important factors are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at for additional information.

For investors, contact:
...

For media, contact:
H/Advisors – U.S.
Dana Gorman / Amy Feng
...al / ...al

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Operating Revenues $ 57,251 $ 59,194 $ 156,163 $ 175,503
Costs and Expenses:
Operating 38,317 47,684 122,574 139,105
Administrative and general 10,034 11,269 32,331 34,753
Lease expense 337 280 853 942
Depreciation and amortization 9,954 12,125 31,002 37,025
58,642 71,358 186,760 211,825
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (4 ) 30,230 38,791 55,202
Operating (Loss) Income (1,395 ) 18,066 8,194 18,880
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 420 297 1,354 1,105
Interest expense (7,581 ) (8,947 ) (24,064 ) (27,377 )
Derivative gains, net - 17 - 229
Foreign currency gains (losses), net 201 218 (302 ) (3,097 )
Gains on insurance claim settlement - 4,581 - 4,581
Other, net 19 (221 ) 23 (221 )
(6,941 ) (4,055 ) (22,989 ) (24,780 )
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,336 ) 14,011 (14,795 ) (5,900 )
Income Tax Expense 1,074 5,410 7,233 8,822
(Loss) Income Before Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (9,410 ) 8,601 (22,028 ) (14,722 )
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (54 ) 393 52 1,500
Net (Loss) Income $ (9,464 ) $ 8,994 $ (21,976 ) $ (13,222 )
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.85 ) $ (0.50 )
Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.85 ) $ (0.50 )
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic 26,157,107 25,657,809 26,006,085 26,409,312
Diluted 26,157,107 25,887,710 26,006,085 26,409,312


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day $ 21,100 $ 20,227 $ 18,199 $ 17,519 $ 19,490
Fleet Utilization 71 % 68 % 59 % 69 % 66 %
Fleet Available Days(2) 3,496 3,635 3,897 4,127 4,321
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 52,163 $ 49,697 $ 41,957 $ 49,817 $ 55,958
Bareboat charter 846 834 828 843 846
Other marine services 4,242 4,099 1,497 1,669 2,390
57,251 54,630 44,282 52,329 59,194
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 14,915 15,697 15,422 16,539 17,616
Repairs and maintenance 9,409 12,648 10,600 11,752 14,603
Drydocking 337 2,961 1,252 1,175 2,430
Insurance and loss reserves 3,646 2,698 1,792 1,570 1,948
Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,851 5,302 3,308 4,601 4,465
Other 6,159 7,378 5,199 7,030 6,622
38,317 46,684 37,573 42,667 47,684
Direct Vessel Profit(1) 18,934 7,946 6,709 9,662 11,510
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense 337 266 250 261 280
Administrative and general 10,034 12,343 9,954 12,730 11,269
Depreciation and amortization 9,954 10,718 10,330 10,045 12,125
20,325 23,327 20,534 23,036 23,674
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (4 ) 31,347 7,448 8,210 30,230
Operating (Loss) Income (1,395 ) 15,966 (6,377 ) (5,164 ) 18,066
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 420 443 491 751 297
Interest expense (7,581 ) (8,244 ) (8,239 ) (8,673 ) (8,947 )
Derivative (losses) gains, net - - - (73 ) 17
Foreign currency gains (losses), net 201 (981 ) 478 (38 ) 218
Gains on insurance claim settlement - - - - 4,581
Other, net 19 4 - 32 (221 )
(6,941 ) (8,778 ) (7,270 ) (8,001 ) (4,055 )
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,336 ) 7,188 (13,647 ) (13,165 ) 14,011
Income Tax Expense 1,074 3,951 2,208 1,688 5,410
(Loss) Income Before Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (9,410 ) 3,237 (15,855 ) (14,853 ) 8,601
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (54 ) 56 50 231 393
Net (Loss) Income $ (9,464 ) $ 3,293 $ (15,805 ) $ (14,622 ) $ 8,994
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35
Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic 26,157 26,072 25,785 25,671 25,658
Diluted 26,157 26,354 25,785 25,671 25,888
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 27,151 27,133 27,062 26,952 26,976

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Americas
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 31,003 $ 28,394 $ 20,546 $ 18,188 $ 22,809
Fleet utilization 70 % 58 % 35 % 50 % 59 %
Fleet available days(2) 828 935 1,369 1,477 1,561
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 136 153 190 127 198
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - - 61 92 116
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 18,029 $ 15,518 $ 9,843 $ 13,560 $ 20,995
Bareboat charter 846 834 828 843 846
Other marine services 738 1,353 282 519 1,338
19,613 17,705 10,953 14,922 23,179
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 5,457 5,322 6,007 7,115 8,195
Repairs and maintenance 2,644 2,252 1,644 1,955 2,274
Drydocking (55 ) 680 440 (102 ) 1,018
Insurance and loss reserves 511 787 423 465 1,011
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,093 1,494 1,075 1,618 1,443
Other 2,241 3,271 1,384 3,096 1,882
11,891 13,806 10,973 14,147 15,823
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)(1) $ 7,722 $ 3,899 $ (20 ) $ 775 $ 7,356
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $ 213 $ 191 $ 177 $ 185 $ 202
Depreciation and amortization 2,393 3,168 3,166 2,917 4,592
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 18,854 $ 18,877 $ 18,711 $ 17,095 $ 17,983
Fleet utilization 80 % 77 % 78 % 84 % 75 %
Fleet available days 1,748 1,741 1,538 1,559 1,656
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 123 195 202 144 229
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 26,295 $ 25,248 $ 22,534 $ 22,317 $ 22,357
Other marine services 1,558 1,041 577 580 733
27,853 26,289 23,111 22,897 23,090
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 5,439 5,523 4,982 4,656 4,465
Repairs and maintenance 3,657 5,673 2,957 4,694 6,531
Drydocking 11 554 176 987 1,413
Insurance and loss reserves 633 504 330 481 326
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,410 2,416 1,334 1,292 1,781
Other 3,142 3,154 3,192 2,558 3,573
14,292 17,824 12,971 14,668 18,089
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $ 13,561 $ 8,465 $ 10,140 $ 8,229 $ 5,001
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $ 55 $ - $ - $ 8 $ 8
Depreciation and amortization 4,490 4,485 4,063 3,968 4,302

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 15,804 $ 15,588 $ 15,400 $ 17,587 $ 17,818
Fleet utilization 54 % 60 % 63 % 73 % 64 %
Fleet available days 920 959 990 1,091 1,104
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 200 300 268 72 157
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 7,839 $ 8,931 $ 9,580 $ 13,940 $ 12,606
Other marine services 1,946 1,705 638 570 319
9,785 10,636 10,218 14,510 12,925
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 4,019 4,852 4,433 4,768 4,956
Repairs and maintenance 3,108 4,723 5,999 5,103 5,798
Drydocking 381 1,727 636 290 (1 )
Insurance and loss reserves 2,502 1,407 1,039 624 611
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,348 1,392 899 1,691 1,241
Other 776 953 623 1,376 1,167
12,134 15,054 13,629 13,852 13,772
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1) $ (2,349 ) $ (4,418 ) $ (3,411 ) $ 658 $ (847 )
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $ 69 $ 75 $ 73 $ 68 $ 70
Depreciation and amortization 3,071 3,065 3,101 3,160 3,231

(1) See full description of footnote above.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
AHTS
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Other marine services - - - - (7 )
- - - - (7 )
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $ - $ - $ - $ 12 $ 11
Repairs and maintenance - - - - (24 )
Insurance and loss reserves - - - - -
Fuel, lubes and supplies - - - 1 3
Other - - - 9 18
- - - 22 8
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization $ - $ - $ - $ 4 $ 4
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 14,567 $ 14,411 $ 13,833 $ 14,114 $ 14,007
Fleet utilization 69 % 74 % 73 % 75 % 71 %
Fleet available days 1,840 1,840 1,862 1,932 1,932
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 182 348 353 209 236
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - - 61 92 116
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 18,448 $ 19,636 $ 18,929 $ 20,546 $ 19,131
Other marine services 1,755 1,819 471 492 566
20,203 21,455 19,400 21,038 19,697
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $ 4,960 $ 5,416 $ 5,166 $ 4,980 $ 4,502
Repairs and maintenance 5,137 6,434 3,179 5,862 6,041
Drydocking 213 898 576 1,098 678
Insurance and loss reserves 682 951 663 509 270
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,419 1,481 1,503 1,850 1,480
Other 2,503 2,548 1,683 2,147 2,889
14,914 17,728 12,770 16,446 15,860
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization $ 4,729 $ 5,244 $ 4,719 $ 4,707 $ 4,695


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 28,052 $ 28,443 $ 25,352 $ 20,118 $ 21,507
Fleet utilization 81 % 70 % 54 % 68 % 65 %
Fleet available days(1) 1,380 1,427 1,585 1,735 1,748
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 94 114 37 48 161
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 31,244 $ 28,622 $ 21,688 $ 23,801 $ 24,439
Bareboat charter 846 834 828 843 846
Other marine services 1,449 1,459 811 440 592
33,539 30,915 23,327 25,084 25,877
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $ 8,241 $ 7,859 $ 7,348 $ 8,322 $ 7,882
Repairs and maintenance 2,198 2,865 2,801 3,501 4,618
Drydocking (70 ) 803 133 (166 ) 1,113
Insurance and loss reserves 891 903 448 656 546
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,724 3,290 1,201 1,985 2,030
Other 3,642 4,357 3,292 4,378 3,262
16,626 20,077 15,223 18,676 19,451
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization $ 3,612 $ 3,565 $ 3,574 $ 3,301 $ 3,968

(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $ 26,855 $ 16,417 $ 16,420 $ 26,703 $ 33,566
Fleet utilization 33 % 24 % 18 % 45 % 58 %
Fleet available days 276 368 450 460 641
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 184 188 270 87 188
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $ 2,471 $ 1,448 $ 1,340 $ 5,470 $ 12,388
Other marine services 687 789 178 359 1,128
3,158 2,237 1,518 5,829 13,516
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $ 1,723 $ 2,409 $ 2,897 $ 3,241 $ 5,209
Repairs and maintenance 2,062 3,294 4,594 2,375 3,943
Drydocking 194 1,260 543 243 639
Insurance and loss reserves 1,932 844 943 415 1,145
Fuel, lubes and supplies 696 531 600 715 951
Other 3 497 182 564 407
6,610 8,835 9,759 7,553 12,294
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization $ 1,589 $ 1,734 $ 2,027 $ 2,026 $ 3,450
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - $ (9 ) $ - $ - $ -
Other marine services 351 32 37 378 111
351 23 37 378 111
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $ (9 ) $ 13 $ 11 $ (16 ) $ 12
Repairs and maintenance 12 55 26 14 25
Insurance and loss reserves 141 - (262 ) (10 ) (13 )
Fuel, lubes and supplies 12 - 4 50 1
Other 11 (24 ) 42 (68 ) 46
167 44 (179 ) (30 ) 71
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $ 337 $ 266 $ 250 $ 261 $ 280
Depreciation and amortization 24 175 10 7 8


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,924 $ 55,397 $ 38,721 $ 68,934 $ 90,953
Restricted cash 33,666 37,643 36,711 24,182 17,255
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss 66,828 61,955 69,200 64,522 62,788
Other 6,283 5,857 4,897 3,965 17,308
Inventories 2,038 2,061 2,746 2,196 2,552
Prepaid expenses and other 6,098 5,407 6,007 5,173 3,448
Assets held for sale - - 13,376 10,812 -
Total current assets 156,837 168,320 171,658 179,784 194,304
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost 747,581 754,369 752,640 776,833 797,381
Accumulated depreciation (353,151 ) (351,840 ) (341,790 ) (348,812 ) (344,899 )
394,430 402,529 410,850 428,021 452,482
Construction in progress 61,485 56,594 52,429 47,002 40,394
Net property and equipment 455,915 459,123 463,279 475,023 492,876
Right-of-use asset - operating leases 784 933 929 982 903
Right-of-use asset - finance leases 102 14 17 19 22
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 956 3,009 2,951 2,938 2,707
Other assets 1,921 1,925 1,913 1,855 1,686
Total assets $ 616,515 $ 633,324 $ 640,747 $ 660,601 $ 692,498
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 464 $ 549 $ 481 $ 405 $ 510
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 24 12 12 12 11
Current portion of long-term debt 31,048 30,699 30,350 30,000 30,000
Accounts payable 12,215 14,229 16,355 21,268 25,928
Other current liabilities 27,462 25,279 25,476 19,044 24,702
Total current liabilities 71,213 70,768 72,674 70,729 81,151
Long-term operating lease liabilities 477 559 470 607 567
Long-term finance lease liabilities 84 3 5 8 11
Long-term debt 281,935 289,503 297,072 304,644 311,858
Deferred income taxes 18,175 19,580 18,894 19,376 20,609
Deferred gains and other liabilities 489 599 3,794 565 639
Total liabilities 372,373 381,012 392,909 395,929 414,835
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock 285 284 284 280 281
Additional paid-in capital 475,603 474,395 473,241 471,862 470,228
Accumulated deficit (230,420 ) (220,956 ) (224,249 ) (208,444 ) (193,822 )
Shares held in treasury (11,470 ) (11,470 ) (11,428 ) (9,691 ) (9,639 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 9,823 9,738 9,669 10,344 10,294
243,821 251,991 247,517 264,351 277,342
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 321 321
Total equity 244,142 252,312 247,838 264,672 277,663
Total liabilities and equity $ 616,515 $ 633,324 $ 640,747 $ 660,601 $ 692,498


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (Loss) Income $ (9,464 ) $ 3,293 $ (15,805 ) $ (14,622 ) $ 8,994
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 9,954 10,718 10,330 10,045 12,125
Deferred financing costs amortization 43 43 42 173 (86 )
Stock-based compensation expense 1,129 1,132 1,383 1,633 1,559
Debt discount amortization 238 237 236 243 236
Allowance for credit losses (126 ) 64 57 (620 ) 627
Losses (gains) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments, net 4 (31,347 ) (7,448 ) (8,210 ) (30,230 )
Derivative losses (gains) - - - 73 (17 )
Interest on finance lease 2 - 1 1 1
Settlements on derivative transactions, net - - - 65 -
Currency (gains) losses (201 ) 981 (478 ) 38 (218 )
Deferred income taxes (1,405 ) 686 (482 ) (1,233 ) 2,279
Equity losses (earnings) 54 (56 ) (50 ) (231 ) (393 )
Dividends received from equity investees 2,027 - - - -
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables (5,045 ) 5,763 (5,735 ) 12,222 (6,700 )
Other assets (509 ) 1,415 (1,306 ) (1,530 ) 1,385
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 154 (6,107 ) 4,122 (10,246 ) (221 )
Net cash used in operating activities (3,145 ) (13,178 ) (15,133 ) (12,199 ) (10,659 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (7,076 ) (6,429 ) (6,088 ) (8,427 ) (9,348 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 201 44,737 12,778 13,087 76,068
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,875 ) 38,308 6,690 4,660 66,720
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 )
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs - - - - 8,098
Payments on finance leases (8 ) (4 ) (3 ) (4 ) (3 )
Excise tax on stock repurchase - 22 - - -
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 80 - - - -
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting - (42 ) (1,737 ) (52 ) -
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,428 ) (7,524 ) (9,240 ) (7,556 ) 595
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents (2 ) 2 (1 ) 3 (3 )
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents (17,450 ) 17,608 (17,684 ) (15,092 ) 56,653
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 93,040 75,432 93,116 108,208 51,555
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 75,590 $ 93,040 $ 75,432 $ 93,116 $ 108,208


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned Total
September 30, 2026
FSV 20 20
PSV 15 15
Liftboats 3 3
38 38
December 31, 2025
FSV 21 21
PSV 18 18
Liftboats 5 5
44 44



MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111881331


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