Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Earnings
|At September 30, 2026
|At December 31, 2025
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory
|$
|913,719
|55.65
|%
|$
|1,184,317
|62.73
|%
|Trust Asset Under Administration & Management
|728,252
|44.35
|%
|703,544
|37.27
|%
|Total
|$
|1,641,971
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,887,861
|100.00
|%
Loan Quality
At September 30, 2026, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $19.4 million, or 0.98% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented $19.1 million of loans as of September 30, 2026, compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in non-accrual loans was related primarily to a commercial real estate participation loan that experienced payment disruption during the first quarter of 2026 due to bankruptcy at the parent company, partially offset by settlement of a previously reported participation loan for an office complex. Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due represented $282 thousand of commercial and industrial loans as of September 30, 2026, compared to $18 thousand at December 31, 2025.
Liquidity
Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's cash and due from banks totaled $244.6 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's investment in securities available for sale was $386.1 million, of which $44.9 million was not pledged as collateral or specifically designated to any borrowings. Additionally, as of September 30, 2026, the Bank's overnight advance line capacity at the FHLBNY was $662.9 million, of which $66.4 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for long term advances. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $586.5 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window at the Federal Reserve. The total amount of loans pledged to the Federal Reserve, between the Discount Window and the Borrower-In-Custody (“BIC”) program, was approximately $210.8 million at September 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Bank was not utilizing any available funding from the Federal Reserve.
The Bank also considers brokered deposits an element of its overall deposit strategy. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank did not have any brokered deposit arrangements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) to tangible equity and total assets (non-GAAP) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Tangible Common Equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|308,996
|$
|284,364
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(5,359
|)
|(5,359
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(321
|)
|(535
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|303,316
|$
|278,470
|Common shares outstanding
|13,411,153
|13,368,447
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.04
|$
|21.27
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|22.62
|$
|20.83
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|2,737,747
|$
|2,659,377
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(5,359
|)
|(5,359
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(321
|)
|(535
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,732,067
|$
|2,653,483
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|11.10
|%
|10.49
|%
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Dollars in thousand)
|Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)
|48.8
|%
|49.9
|%
|55.1
|%
|53.2
|%
|Noninterest expense - as reported
|$
|17,231
|$
|16,840
|$
|52,424
|$
|50,089
|Net interest income - as reported
|29,921
|26,947
|86,244
|75,715
|Noninterest income - as reported
|5,374
|6,787
|8,944
|18,460
|Adjustments:
|Valuation allowance on loans held-for-sale
|(281
|)
|-
|4,480
|-
|Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
|-
|(159
|)
|-
|568
|Proceeds from bank owned life insurance benefit
|-
|(1,191
|)
|-
|(3,590
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|(1,236
|)
|Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,093
|$
|5,437
|$
|13,424
|$
|14,202
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)
|49.2
|%
|52.0
|%
|52.6
|%
|55.7
|%
Notes:
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a (non-GAAP) measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a (non-GAAP) measure calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted noninterest income.
About Orange County Bancorp, Inc
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.7 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
For further information:
Michael Lesler
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
...
Phone: (845) 341-5111
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|244,571
|$
|204,232
| Investment securities – available-for-sale
(amortized cost $452,751 net of allowance for credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2026 and $472,097, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 at December 31, 2025)
|386,106
|419,406
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|6,016
|5,917
|Loans held-for-sale, net
|42,572
|-
|Loans
|1,966,837
|1,950,284
|Allowance for credit losses
|(27,189
|)
|(28,335
|)
|Loans, net
|1,939,648
|1,921,949
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,170
|15,482
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,540
|10,383
|Bank owned life insurance
|33,162
|32,578
|Goodwill
|5,359
|5,359
|Intangible assets
|321
|535
|Other assets
|54,282
|43,536
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,737,747
|$
|2,659,377
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|776,773
|$
|725,656
|Interest bearing
|1,589,567
|1,584,717
|Total deposits
|2,366,340
|2,310,373
|FHLB advances, long term
|10,000
|10,000
|Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
|24,626
|24,555
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|27,785
|30,085
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,428,751
|2,375,013
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,419,170 and 13,376,464 issued; 13,411,153 and 13,368,447 outstanding, at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|3,355
|3,344
|Surplus
|168,808
|164,592
|Retained Earnings
|194,629
|164,434
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|(57,597
|)
|(47,807
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 8,017 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(199
|)
|(199
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|308,996
|284,364
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,737,747
|$
|2,659,377
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
| 2026
| 2025
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,108
|$
|29,839
|$
|90,523
|$
|85,256
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
|2,393
|2,641
|7,323
|8,036
|Tax exempt
|492
|506
|1,493
|1,643
|Interest on Federal funds sold and other
|2,213
|1,542
|5,836
|4,724
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|36,206
|34,528
|105,175
|99,659
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Savings and NOW accounts
|5,597
|5,496
|16,185
|15,646
|Time deposits
|159
|852
|1,125
|5,298
|FHLB advances
|100
|616
|332
|1,922
|Subordinated notes
|429
|617
|1,289
|1,078
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|6,285
|7,581
|18,931
|23,944
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|29,921
|26,947
|86,244
|75,715
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|809
|3,876
|(641
|)
|6,191
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|29,112
|23,071
|86,885
|69,524
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|359
|377
|1,043
|1,001
|Trust income
|2,519
|1,578
|5,912
|4,825
|Investment advisory income
|1,461
|1,957
|4,555
|5,547
|Investment securities gains (losses), net
|-
|159
|-
|(568
|)
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|197
|190
|584
|683
|Proceeds from bank owned life insurance benefit
|-
|1,191
|-
|3,590
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|1,236
|Valuation allowance on loans held-for-sale
|281
|-
|(4,480
|)
|-
|Other
|557
|1,335
|1,330
|2,146
|TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|5,374
|6,787
|8,944
|18,460
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries
|7,003
|7,378
|21,924
|21,096
|Employee benefits
|2,490
|2,419
|8,597
|7,207
|Occupancy expense
|1,254
|1,280
|3,841
|3,856
|Professional fees
|1,608
|1,380
|4,934
|4,393
|Directors' fees and expenses
|536
|314
|1,693
|939
|Computer software expense
|1,998
|1,785
|5,836
|5,884
|FDIC assessment
|210
|330
|700
|990
|Advertising expenses
|486
|481
|1,407
|1,351
|Advisor expenses related to trust income
|30
|22
|80
|66
|Telephone expenses
|243
|220
|781
|630
|Intangible amortization
|71
|71
|214
|214
|Other
|1,302
|1,160
|2,417
|3,463
|TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|17,231
|16,840
|52,424
|50,089
|Income before income taxes
|17,255
|13,018
|43,405
|37,895
|Provision for income taxes
|4,769
|2,999
|5,976
|8,711
|NET INCOME
|$
|12,486
|$
|10,019
|$
|37,429
|$
|29,184
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.75
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.39
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|13,383,550
|13,337,890
|13,372,387
|12,228,878
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)
|$
|1,995,413
|$
|31,108
|6.19
|%
|$
|1,931,061
|$
|29,839
|6.13
|%
|Investment securities available for sale
|394,461
|2,802
|2.82
|%
|415,885
|3,039
|2.90
|%
|Cash and due from banks and other
|270,843
|2,213
|3.24
|%
|153,411
|1,542
|3.99
|%
|Restricted stock
|6,018
|83
|5.47
|%
|7,452
|108
|5.75
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,666,735
|36,206
|5.39
|%
|2,507,809
|34,528
|5.46
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|96,983
|104,392
|Total assets
|$
|2,763,718
|$
|2,612,201
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|415,994
|$
|265
|0.25
|%
|$
|425,824
|$
|630
|0.59
|%
|Money market deposits
|413,972
|1,524
|1.46
|%
|695,959
|3,642
|2.08
|%
|Savings deposits
|741,467
|3,808
|2.04
|%
|326,787
|1,224
|1.49
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|33,804
|159
|1.87
|%
|96,762
|852
|3.49
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,605,237
|5,756
|1.42
|%
|1,545,332
|6,348
|1.63
|%
|FHLB Advances and other borrowings
|10,000
|100
|3.97
|%
|55,082
|616
|4.44
|%
|Subordinated notes
|24,611
|429
|6.92
|%
|20,560
|617
|11.91
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,639,848
|6,285
|1.52
|%
|1,620,974
|7,581
|1.86
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|782,380
|702,697
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|29,863
|28,529
|Total liabilities
|2,452,091
|2,352,200
|Total stockholders' equity
|311,627
|260,001
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,763,718
|$
|2,612,201
|Net interest income
|$
|29,921
|$
|26,947
|Net interest rate spread (2)
|3.87
|%
|3.61
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.45
|%
|4.26
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|162.6
|%
|154.7
|%
Notes:
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale.
(2) The interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Certain reclassification has been made to the amounts within interest-earning assets to conform to the current-period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on previously reported net income or stockholders' equity.
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)
|$
|1,973,589
|$
|90,523
|6.13
|%
|$
|1,880,670
|$
|85,256
|6.06
|%
|Investment securities available for sale
|404,971
|8,568
|2.83
|%
|430,011
|9,244
|2.87
|%
|Cash and due from banks and other
|235,702
|5,836
|3.31
|%
|156,043
|4,724
|4.05
|%
|Restricted stock
|6,038
|248
|5.49
|%
|7,066
|435
|8.23
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,620,300
|105,175
|5.37
|%
|2,473,790
|99,659
|5.39
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|91,117
|103,466
|Total assets
|$
|2,711,417
|$
|2,577,256
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|444,315
|$
|1,496
|0.45
|%
|$
|393,704
|$
|1,522
|0.52
|%
|Money market deposits
|437,016
|4,949
|1.51
|%
|694,835
|10,997
|2.12
|%
|Savings deposits
|658,011
|9,740
|1.98
|%
|299,342
|3,127
|1.40
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|55,299
|1,125
|2.72
|%
|179,910
|5,298
|3.94
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,594,641
|17,310
|1.45
|%
|1,567,791
|20,944
|1.79
|%
|FHLB Advances and other borrowings
|11,202
|332
|3.96
|%
|58,035
|1,922
|4.43
|%
|Subordinated notes
|24,587
|1,289
|7.01
|%
|19,928
|1,078
|7.23
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,630,430
|18,931
|1.55
|%
|1,645,754
|23,944
|1.95
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|750,409
|680,266
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|30,689
|28,619
|Total liabilities
|2,411,528
|2,354,639
|Total stockholders' equity
|299,889
|222,617
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,711,417
|$
|2,577,256
|Net interest income
|$
|86,244
|$
|75,715
|Net interest rate spread (2)
|3.82
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.40
|%
|4.09
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|160.7
|%
|150.3
|%
Notes:
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale.
(2) The interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Certain reclassification has been made to the amounts within interest-earning assets to conform to the current-period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on previously reported net income or stockholders' equity.
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.81
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.51
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|16.03
|%
|15.41
|%
|16.64
|%
|17.48
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|3.87
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.45
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.40
|%
|4.09
|%
|Dividend payout ratio (4)
|19.29
|%
|17.31
|%
|19.29
|%
|16.34
|%
|Non-interest income to average total assets
|0.78
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.96
|%
|Non-interest expenses to average total assets
|2.49
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.59
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|162.62
|%
|154.71
|%
|160.71
|%
|150.31
|%
|At September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.71
|%
|0.46
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.98
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|140.42
|%
|240.77
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.38
|%
|1.51
|%
|Capital Ratios (5) :
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|19.24
|%
|18.03
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|17.99
|%
|16.78
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|17.99
|%
|16.78
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|13.19
|%
|12.31
|%
Notes:
(1)Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(2)Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.
(3)The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.
(4)The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.
(5)Ratios are for Bank only.
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
| 2026
|2025
|Interest income
|$
|36,206
|$
|34,528
|$
|105,175
|$
|99,659
|Interest expense
|6,285
|7,581
|18,931
|23,944
|Net interest income
|29,921
|26,947
|86,244
|75,715
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|809
|3,876
|(641
|)
|6,191
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|29,112
|23,071
|86,885
|69,524
|Noninterest income
|5,374
|6,787
|8,944
|18,460
|Noninterest expenses
|17,231
|16,840
|52,424
|50,089
|Income before income taxes
|17,255
|13,018
|43,405
|37,895
|Provision for income taxes
|4,769
|2,999
|5,976
|8,711
|Net income
|$
|12,486
|$
|10,019
|$
|37,429
|$
|29,184
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.75
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.39
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|13,383,550
|13,337,890
|13,372,387
|12,228,878
|At September 30,
|At December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Book value per share
|$
|23.04
|$
|21.27
|Net tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|22.62
|$
|20.83
|Outstanding common shares
|13,411,153
|13,368,447
Notes:
(1)Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5.4 million in goodwill for September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively, and $321 thousand, and $535 thousand in other intangible assets for September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively.
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
The following table presents loan composition for the periods indicated.
|At September 30, 2026
|At December 31, 2025
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|243,652
|12.39
|%
|$
|249,633
|12.80
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,529,625
|77.77
|%
|1,480,062
|75.89
|%
|Commercial real estate construction
|114,160
|5.80
|%
|99,262
|5.09
|%
|Residential real estate
|22,789
|1.16
|%
|65,290
|3.35
|%
|Home equity
|9,558
|0.49
|%
|22,618
|1.16
|%
|Consumer
|47,053
|2.39
|%
|33,419
|1.71
|%
|Total loans
|1,966,837
|100.00
|%
|1,950,284
|100.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|27,189
|28,335
|Total loans, net(1)
|$
|1,939,648
|$
|1,921,949
Notes:
(1)During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company transferred loan balance of $63.6 million from loans to loans held-for-sale, net of valuation allowance of $4.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold $18.4 million of home equity loans from the loans held-for-sale portfolio. As of September 30, 2026, the loans held-for-sale portfolio consisted of approximately $42.6 million of residential real estate loans, net of valuation allowance of $4.5 million.
The following table presents deposits by account type for the periods indicated.
|At September 30, 2026
|At December 31, 2025
|Average
|Average
|Amount
|Percent
|Rate
|Amount
|Percent
|Rate
|Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|776,773
|32.83
|%
|0.00
|%
|$
|725,656
|31.41
|%
|0.00
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|385,630
|16.30
|%
|0.17
|%
|419,604
|18.16
|%
|0.72
|%
|Money market accounts
|247,846
|10.47
|%
|1.35
|%
|646,688
|27.99
|%
|1.86
|%
|Savings accounts
|923,380
|39.02
|%
|2.04
|%
|359,415
|15.56
|%
|1.45
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|32,711
|1.38
|%
|1.83
|%
|159,010
|6.88
|%
|3.46
|%
|Total
|$
|2,366,340
|100.00
|%
|0.99
|%
|$
|2,310,373
|100.00
|%
|1.12
|%
| ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|2,410
|$
|1,577
|Commercial real estate
|15,843
|8,690
|Commercial real estate construction
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|-
|1
|Home equity
|827
|844
|Consumer
|-
|-
|Total non-accrual loans
|19,080
|11,112
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|282
|18
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate construction
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|-
|-
|Home equity
|-
|-
|Consumer
|-
|-
|Total loans 90 days or more past due
|282
|18
|Total non-performing loans
|19,362
|11,130
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|Other non-performing assets
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|19,362
|$
|11,130
|Ratios:
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.98
|%
|0.57
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total assets
|0.71
|%
|0.42
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.71
|%
|0.42
|%
|Net-charge-offs to total loans, YTD
|0.02
|%
|0.29
|%
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