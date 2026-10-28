Pasqal Announces Third Quarter 2026 Business Update And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the date for the release of key financial metrics for the third quarter 2026, covering the three months ended September 30, 2026, and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Update Call

Pasqal will report its third quarter 2026 business update before the open of U.S. financial markets on Friday, November 6, 2026. Pasqal will host a conference call with the financial community that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast and archived replay of the call will be available on Pasqal's investor relations website. To access the conference call by phone, please dial 1-877-497-9071 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-201-689-8727 (international).

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Pasqal management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Tuesday, November 10, 2026 – Bank of America's A Transforming World Conference in London. Chief Financial Officer Stéphane Rougeot will participate in a panel discussion at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available that day for one-on-one investor meetings.

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 – Cantor Fitzgerald Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference in Miami, FL. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wasiq Bokhari will participate in a panel discussion at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available that day for one-on-one investor meetings. Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – BNP Paribas Quantum Compute Day to be held virtually. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wasiq Bokhari will present at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available that day for one-on-one investor meetings.



Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Pasqal should contact their respective conference representatives.

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).