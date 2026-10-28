MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDER INFORMATION 28 OCTOBER 2026 AT 22:30

Tulikivi is lowering and specifying its guidance for 2026: Net sales are expected to be EUR 26.5 to 28.5 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be between EUR -1.0 million and EUR 0.0 million.

Tulikivi is lowering and specifying its previous guidance for net sales and comparable operating profit in 2026. Net sales in 2025 were EUR 29.5 million and comparable operating profit was EUR -0.1 million. Under the revised guidance, net sales in 2026 are expected to be EUR 26.5 to 28.5 million and comparable operating profit is expected to be between EUR -1.0 million and EUR 0.0 million. The guidance has been lowered because the rise in consumer confidence in Finland and Central Europe came to a halt in September–October. This has affected customers' purchasing decisions, and demand for the company's products has not increased as anticipated.

Previous guidance for 2026 (originally published on 6 March 2026): Net sales in 2026 are expected to increase and the comparable operating profit to improve on 2025.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

