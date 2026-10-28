Tide Craft Boats Partners With Versachock To Introduce Custom Removable Chock System For Their Inflatable RIBS

Tide Craft Boats and VersaChock bring greater flexibility to yacht owners with a custom removable tender chock system.

- Amanda Larson- CEOTEMPE AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Craft Boats, an Arizona-based manufacturer of luxury rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and yacht tenders, is proud to announce a new collaboration with VersaChock, a manufacturer of innovative marine mounting solutions. Together, the companies have developed a custom removable chock system specifically designed to accommodate Tide Craft's hull design.The collaboration brings together Tide Craft's commitment to premium yacht tenders and VersaChock's expertise in marine mounting systems, offering yacht owners a purpose-built solution that combines secure tender storage with the convenience of a removable design.Custom-Engineered for Tide Craft's Deep-V HullUnlike traditional universal tender mounting systems, the new VersaChock solution was developed specifically to accommodate the unique geometry of Tide Craft's 24-degree deadrise hull. The custom-designed chocks provide a properly fitted resting surface, allowing owners to securely store their Tide Craft tender aboard their yacht.A deeper-V hull presents unique considerations when it comes to tender storage, making a properly fitted mounting system especially important. By working directly with VersaChock, Tide Craft is able to offer a solution designed around its hull geometry rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach."When you have a hull with a 24-degree deadrise, finding a chock system that fits properly isn't always straightforward," said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. "We wanted a solution designed specifically for our boats rather than trying to make a universal system work. VersaChock stepped up and developed a removable option that gives our customers the proper fit and flexibility they're looking for."Designed for Yacht Owners, Built for ConvenienceFor yacht owners, maximizing available deck space is just as important as safely and securely storing their tender. Traditional fixed chock systems can limit the functionality of swim platforms and other tender storage areas when the boat is deployed.The VersaChock removable system addresses this challenge by allowing owners to remove the chocks when their Tide Craft tender is in the water, creating a cleaner, more versatile deck area.This flexibility is especially valuable for yacht owners who frequently launch their tenders and want to make full use of their swim platforms and deck spaces while at anchor or enjoying time on the water."Luxury isn't just about how a boat looks. It's about how well everything works together," added Larson. "From the electronics and finishes to how our tenders are stored aboard a yacht, we want every part of the ownership experience to be as seamless as possible."A Collaboration Focused on Innovation and FunctionalityThe partnership with VersaChock reflects Tide Craft's continued commitment to working with respected marine industry manufacturers to deliver innovative, practical solutions for its customers.Known for its premium standard features, customizable designs, and direct-to-consumer business model, Tide Craft continues to expand its offerings to better serve yacht owners looking for high-quality tenders without compromising on performance, style, or functionality.The custom VersaChock removable chock system is another example of Tide Craft's attention to the details that make a difference in the overall boating experience, extending beyond the boat itself to how it is transported, stored, and enjoyed.About Tide Craft BoatsTide Craft Boats is an Arizona-based manufacturer specializing in luxury rigid inflatable boats and yacht tenders. With a focus on premium standard features, innovative design, and customization, Tide Craft offers a growing lineup of aluminum-hull RIBs designed for yacht owners, recreational boaters, and coastal adventurers. Through its direct-to-consumer business model, Tide Craft delivers luxury without the traditional dealership markup.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and its available models, visitFor more information on VersaChock visit

Amanda Larson

Tide Craft Boats

+1 480-916-8290

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Tide Craft Boats Partners with VersaChock to Introduce Custom Removable Chock System for Their Inflatable RIBS News Provided By Tide Craft Boats October 28, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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