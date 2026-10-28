Alpharetta's family-owned European specialty shop debuts a new website, making it easier to explore services and book online.

Bavarian Motor Cars (NASDAQ:BMC)

- John Anderson, Owner, Bavarian Motor Cars

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bavarian Motor Cars Launches New Website for European Auto Care in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - October, 2026 - Bavarian Motor Cars, a family-owned European vehicle specialty shop, has launched a new website for drivers across North Georgia. The site makes it easier to explore services and schedule appointments online as the shop marks 20 years of service in 2026.

The new website brings the shop's full range of European auto repair services in Alpharetta, GA into a single, easy-to-navigate hub. Visitors can review brake repair, engine diagnostics, suspension and steering work, AC service, transmission repair, and pre-purchase inspections. They can also use online scheduling to book at their convenience. The site highlights existing conveniences, including early drop-off, after-hours pickup, same-day service on urgent repairs, and financing on larger jobs.

Built on trust and long-term relationships, the shop designed its new site to extend that same experience online. Longtime and prospective customers now have a clearer, faster way to find information, explore services, and reach the team.

A Message From the Owner

"After 20 years, we know our customers value straightforward, dependable service, and we wanted our website to feel the same way. It's easier to find what you need, learn about our work, and book an appointment, all in one place. This is another way we're making it simpler to do business with us," said John Anderson, owner of Bavarian Motor Cars.

About Bavarian Motor Cars

Bavarian Motor Cars LLC is a family-owned automotive repair shop specializing in European vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and MINI, as well as Tesla and SMART. Established in May 2006, the shop serves Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Cumming, Crab Apple, Milton, Roswell, and surrounding North Georgia communities.

The woman-owned and veteran-owned business is located at 5870 Gateway Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Services include brake repair, engine diagnostics, suspension and steering repair, AC service, and transmission work.

More information and online scheduling are available at .

John Anderson

Bavarian Motor Cars

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Bavarian Motor Cars Launches New Website for European Auto Care in Alpharetta News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services October 28, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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