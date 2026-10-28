Choicelifequote Founder James Shiver Selected To Present At 2026 AFCPE Symposium

James Shiver, DBA, founder of ChoiceLifeQuote

Life insurance professional and university business professor to deliver an on-demand educational session on accelerated life insurance benefits.

- James ShiverENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James Shiver, DBA, founder of ChoiceLifeQuote, has been selected to present at the 2026 Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education (AFCPE) Symposium, taking place November 17-19 in Washington, D.C.Shiver's prerecorded, on-demand session,“Life Insurance for Living: Accelerated Benefits,” will explore how certain life insurance policies allow individuals to access a portion of their death benefit while living if they experience a qualifying critical, chronic, or terminal illness.“Many consumers think of life insurance solely as financial protection for their families through the death benefit, and this is the primary objective for most life policies,” said Shiver.“But some life insurance policies also include valuable, accelerated benefits that may provide financial resources in the event of a qualifying critical, chronic, or terminal illness.”The session will examine the financial impact of serious illness, the basics of life insurance accelerated benefits, and how these benefits may fit into a broader financial discussion. Additional information about these benefits is available in ChoiceLifeQuote's recent article, Life Insurance with Accelerated Benefits.Shiver has more than 20 years of experience as an independent life insurance professional serving the individual and small business markets. He also serves as a university business professor, is an Accredited Financial Counselor, and a retired U.S. Army veteran.About ChoiceLifeQuoteChoiceLifeQuote is an online life insurance resource specializing in the individual and small-business markets. The site combines online insurance comparisons, educational resources, and personalized assistance from licensed agents to help consumers make informed life insurance decisions.

James Shiver, DBA

ChoiceLifeQuote

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ChoiceLifeQuote Founder James Shiver Selected to Present at 2026 AFCPE Symposium News Provided By ChoiceLifeQuote October 28, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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