Final Draft Creator Ben Cahan Introduces Script 360, Bringing Screenwriting Into The Modern Era

Script 360 Screenplay editor

Script 360 brings screenwriting into the modern era: a professional editor, AI that analyzes but never writes, and a community of writers and industry members.

- Ben CahanPOTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ben Cahan, the creator and co-founder of Final Draft, the screenwriting software used across film and television since 1991, today announced Script 360 ( ), an online home for screenwriters that combines a professional script editor with artificial intelligence built to help writers improve their scripts and get them seen, not to write them."While I am very proud of Final Draft and how it helped revolutionize scriptwriting, times change, and new technology calls for new approaches," said Cahan. "My goal with Script 360 is to expand far beyond just writing: to leverage technology to help writers improve their stories and their writing skills, then to share their vision with others, providing a platform where industry professionals can identify projects with potential."A professional editorAt the heart of Script 360 is a full screenplay editor in the browser, with industry-standard formatting, drafts and revision colors, title pages, and real-time collaboration with co-writers. Writers can bring in their existing work from Final Draft (.fdx), Fountain or PDF, and take it back out again whenever they like.AI that works for the writer"In our integration of AI, we carefully considered how it should work and what it should do, as well as what it should not do," said Cahan. "In the end, all of our AI works after the fact, on what the writer has written, from proofreading to coverage to sketches and storyboarding that can help a writer evaluate and ultimately promote their project."- Analyze. Detailed script coverage, with scores, strengths and notes that point to the pages they come from. Writers who want a person's read can order coverage from professional analysts, or trade reviews with other members.- Sketch. Pictures of the script's characters, locations and key moments, drawn from what is on the page, to help a writer see the story and share it.- Proofread. A page-by-page read for typos, grammar and continuity slips, each with a suggested fix the writer can take or leave.- Promote. Loglines, synopses, a pitch and a one-sheet poster, plus a script library where producers, managers and other industry members can discover new work.The AI tools never change a writer's script. Their suggestions sit beside it, and only the writer decides what goes in. Members' scripts are never used to train AI models.A community of writersScript 360 is also a place to meet other writers: member profiles and a directory, writing groups, a discussion board, private messaging, and live webinars with working professionals.AvailabilityScript 360 is available now at . A free membership includes two screenplays, and Basic and Pro memberships add more scripts and a monthly allowance of AI credits.Photos, screenshots, logos and a fact sheet are available at /press.About Script 360Script 360 is an online platform for screenwriters, combining a professional screenplay editor with AI tools that analyze, sketch, proofread and promote a writer's work, and a community of writers and industry members. It was founded by Ben Cahan, creator and co-founder of Final Draft. Learn more at .Media ContactBen CahanScript 360...310-482-1246/press###

Benjamin Zev Cahan

Talentville LLC

+1 310-482-1246

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Final Draft Creator Ben Cahan Introduces Script 360, bringing Screenwriting Into the Modern Era News Provided By Script 360 October 28, 2026, 20:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.