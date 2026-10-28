Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Arrives In Moscow
President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Moscow this morning to participate in the Third Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held from 28 to 29 October.
The Summit will focus on cooperation in the areas of the economy, investment, trade, energy, food security, agriculture and security.
On the sidelines of the Summit, President Isaias will also meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties and other matters of mutual importance.
The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi, while the second Summit was held in Saint Petersburg in July 2023 under the theme“For Peace, Security and Development.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
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