Liberty Global To Present At The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL
Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) delivers long-term shareholder value through the strategic management of two complementary platforms: Liberty Telecom and Liberty Growth.
Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, providing approximately 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks that empower customers and strengthen national economies. The business generates aggregate revenue of $22 billion, including approximately $13 billion from the nonconsolidated VMO2 joint venture and $9 billion* from consolidated operations.
Liberty Growth invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports and infrastructure sectors, with a portfolio of roughly 70 companies and funds valued at $3.4 billion.**
Together, these platforms reflect Liberty Global's focus on operating, enabling and investing in businesses with strong strategic fit and the potential to deliver sustainable long‐term returns.
*Includes 100% of the revenue of the VodafoneZiggo JV. Upon acquisition of Vodafone's 50% interest, Liberty Global began consolidating VodafoneZiggo in July 2026.
**As independently valued as of December 31, 2025.
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