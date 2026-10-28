Kymera Therapeutics To Announce KT-579 Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial Results On October 29, 2026
About KT-579
KT-579 is an investigational, first-in-class, oral degrader of IRF5, a genetically validated transcription factor and master regulator of immunity. KT-579 has the potential to modulate multiple core inflammatory pathways through a single oral mechanism, offering a differentiated approach to serious autoimmune diseases where effective and well tolerated oral therapies are needed, such as lupus, Sjögren's, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and others.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit or follow us on X or LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Justine Koenigsberg
...
857-285-5300
Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
...
857-285-5300
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