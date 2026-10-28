Spaccircle Acquisition Corp. Completes $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $100,500,000 (or $10.05 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust.
The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.
D. Boral acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or via email at ..., or by accessing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the“SEC”) website at .
A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the SEC on October 26, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Company Contact:
SPACCircle Acquisition Corp.
John Dicconson
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
831-236-7207
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