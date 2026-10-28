MIMEDX Announces Third Quarter 2026 Operating & Financial Results

Delivers Wound Care Center Volume Growth Both Sequentially and Year-Over-Year

Obtained Favorable Federal Court Ruling in AXIOFILL® Regulatory Classification Matter During Quarter

Today Announced Patent License Agreement, Underscoring Strength of IP Portfolio

Management to Host Conference Call Today, October 28, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our third quarter results reflect the progress we have made in reshaping MIMEDX into a Surgical-led company with a leaner cost structure that returned us to positive Adjusted EBITDA. Our Surgical franchise delivered mid-teens volume growth against a strong prior-year comparison and softer U.S. surgical procedure volumes. While a few discrete items dampened reported Surgical sales growth of 9% in the quarter, underlying demand remained strong across the portfolio, and Surgical now represents nearly two-thirds of our net sales."

Mr. Capper continued, "As the Wound Care market works through a sluggish reset, we are beginning to see the anticipated signs of adjustment, including patient migration into Wound Care Centers, where MIMEDX unit volume grew 7% sequentially in the quarter. We continue to believe the market will ultimately favor established manufacturers that have scale and prioritize investment in robust clinical research. With our cost actions from earlier this year now fully reflected in our run rate, we delivered a significant sequential improvement in our GAAP net loss and a return to positive Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

"We are working diligently with the FTC to obtain HSR clearance and look forward to completing the acquisition of Sanara MedTech. As we prepare for the combination of the two companies, our conviction in both the strategic rationale and the financial merits of this transaction remains strong," concluded Mr. Capper.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Discussion

Net Sales

MIMEDX reported net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026 of $62 million, compared to $114 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 45%. During the quarter, Surgical product sales increased 9% compared to the prior year period, led by sales of AMNIOFIX®, AMNIOEFFECT® and HELIOGEN®. These results were offset by a year-over-year decrease in Wound sales of 71%, despite continued sequential growth of sales to Wound Care Centers. The performance of the Wound business in the quarter continues to be negatively impacted by several Medicare reimbursement changes that went into effect on January 1, 2026.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $50 million, compared to $95 million the prior year period. Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 80%, compared to 84% in the prior year period and 69% last quarter. The year-over-year decline in gross margin was driven primarily by the Medicare reimbursement rules negatively impacting the prices of our Wound products along with unfavorable product mix. However, the sequential improvement in gross margin highlights management's efforts to remove costs from the business and implement manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $58 million compared to $69 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in SG&A was driven primarily by lower expenses as a result of the cost reduction initiative announced in April as well as lower commissions on lower sales, partially offset by $6 million of incremental legal and strategic expenses associated with our ongoing litigation matters and other transaction costs incurred related to the proposed acquisition of Sanara.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were $3 million and $4 million, respectively. R&D spend in the quarter reflects ongoing investments in the development of future products in our pipeline, including the costs associated with our two 510(k) submissions under review with the United States Food & Drug Administration, offset by the impact of our cost reduction initiative.

Net Income

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $9 million compared to net income of $17 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $121 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $166 million as of December 31, 2025. Net cash increased $2 million compared to the second quarter 2026. During the quarter, the Company repaid the remaining $17 million term loan balance and ended the quarter with no debt outstanding.

Financial Outlook

For 2026, MIMEDX now expects 2026 net sales to be in a range of $250 to $260 million.

The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter to be sequentially higher than the third quarter.

Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because it is unable to do so without unreasonable efforts. The Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty the timing or amount of items excluded from these measures, such as acquisition and transaction-related costs relating to the proposed Sanara acquisition, strategic legal and regulatory expenses, reorganization expenses, share-based compensation and income tax effects, which could be material to the Company's GAAP results.

AXIOFILL

During the quarter, the Company announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued a favorable ruling in the Company's litigation challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (“FDA”) regulatory classification of AXIOFILL, the Company's human placental-derived extracellular matrix particulate product.

The Court vacated FDA's determination that AXIOFILL is not a Section 361 HCT/P because it is more than minimally manipulated and FDA's determination that AXIOFILL should be classified as a biological product rather than a medical device. The Court remanded both matters to FDA for further consideration consistent with its order.

Patent License Agreement

The Company also announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with a wound care competitor that resolves allegations of infringement of MIMEDX's patents.

Under the agreement:



The licensee will pay MIMEDX a total of $25 million in five equal installments of $5 million.

The first installment has been received, and the four remaining installments will be paid annually on the anniversary of the signing date. MIMEDX has granted the licensee a non-exclusive license to the covered patents.



Conference Call and Webcast

MIMEDX will host a conference call and webcast to review its third quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184

International Investors: 201-389-0877

Conference ID: 13762954

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) our 2026 and longer term financial goals and expectations for future financial results, including revenue, net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin; (ii) any changes to underlying demand in the Wound segment; (iii) the impact of our restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expected cost savings, on our future profitability and growth; and (iv) the timing, completion and anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition of Sanara, including the expected timing of closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act following the FTC's Second Request, financing under the Hayfin commitment, anticipated ticking fees under the Hayfin commitment letter, potential termination fees payable to Sanara, and integration activities and expected synergies. Additional forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan,"“goal,”“outlook,” "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: (i) future sales are uncertain and are affected by competition, access to customers, patient access to healthcare providers, the new reimbursement environment, which introduced tighter coverage parameters, lower reimbursement levels in certain categories, and incremental administrative complexity for providers and many other factors; (ii) the Company may change its plans due to unforeseen or evolving circumstances and market response to the reimbursement rules; (iii) the results of scientific research are uncertain and may have little or no value; (iv) our ability to sell our products in other countries depends on a number of factors including adequate levels of reimbursement, market acceptance of novel therapies, and our ability to build and manage a direct sales force or third party distribution relationship; (v) the effectiveness of amniotic tissue as a therapy for particular indications or conditions is the subject of further scientific and clinical studies; (vi) we may alter the timing and amount of planned expenditures for research and development based on regulatory developments; (vii) Medicare spending rules; and (viii) changes in the size of the addressable market for our products; and (ix) risks relating to the proposed Sanara transaction, including the timing of closing, the outcome and timing of the FTC review and Second Request process, the risk that financing under the Hayfin commitment is not available when needed, the impact of ticking fees or termination fees, integration risks, the possibility that expected synergies are not realized as expected, and the possibility that the transaction is delayed or not completed. The Company describes additional risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470.304.7291

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Selected Unaudited Financial Information