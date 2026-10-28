Latham Group, Inc. To Participate At Conferences In November And December 2026
- On November 10, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will participate in the 2026 Baird Global Industrials Conference. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30am CT and host investor meetings throughout the day. This event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago in Chicago, IL.
On December 4, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research December Small Group Conference. This will be a virtual event.
About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.
Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
...
212-750-5800
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