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Latham Group, Inc. To Participate At Conferences In November And December 2026


Date: 2026-10-28 04:17:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

  • On November 10, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will participate in the 2026 Baird Global Industrials Conference. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30am CT and host investor meetings throughout the day. This event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago in Chicago, IL.
  • On December 4, 2026, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research December Small Group Conference. This will be a virtual event.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.

Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
...
212-750-5800


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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