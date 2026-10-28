Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company," "CDI," "we") today reported business results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Company Highlights

Third quarter 2026 financial results, as compared to the prior year quarter:



Record net revenue of $696 million, up $13 million or 2%



Record net income attributable to CDI of $80 million, up $42 million



Excluding 3Q'25 one-time, non-cash impairment and insurance recovery, net income attributable to CDI was up $10 million or 26%



Record Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million, up $2 million or 1%

Excluding 3Q'25 insurance recovery, Adjusted EBITDA was up $6 million or 2%

We announced the Thoroughbred Championship Series with the New York Racing Association ("NYRA") beginning with the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in 2027.

We received approval to relocate and expand our Rosie's Collinsville historical racing machines ("HRM") venue to 150 HRMs within Henry County, Virginia.

We completed the acquisition of 49% of United Tote Company ("United Tote") from NYRA and extended NYRA's tote services agreement with United Tote through 2035.

We entered into a new $500 million Term Loan B due 2033 (the "2033 TLB") and amended and extended our Revolver and Term Loan A facility at favorable rates.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.469 per share dividend (+7%) to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2026 and payable on January 5, 2027.

The Board of Directors approved a new $750 million share repurchase program. The new authorization includes and is not in addition to the $306 million previously remaining under the prior repurchase program authorization as of the close of trading on October 27, 2026. We ended the third quarter of 2026 with net bank leverage of 3.8x and returned $48 million of capital to our shareholders through share repurchases during the quarter.



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Third Quarter (in millions, except per share data) 2026

2025

Net revenue $ 696 $ 683 Net income attributable to CDI $ 80 $ 38 Diluted EPS attributable to CDI $ 1.15 $ 0.54 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 264 $ 262 (a) This is a non-GAAP measure. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.





SEGMENT RESULTS

The summaries below present revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments. All comparisons are against the applicable prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Live and Historical Racing

Third Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 315 $ 305 Adjusted EBITDA 111 116

Third quarter 2026 revenue increased $10 million due to an $11 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues and a $1 million increase from Churchill Downs Racetrack, partially offset by a $1 million decrease from our Virginia HRM venues and a $1 million decrease from our New Hampshire venues. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $7 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, a $2 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, a $1 million increase from our Western Kentucky venues, and a $1 million increase from our Louisville venues. The Virginia HRM decrease was due to a $6 million net decrease from our Central Virginia venues primarily from increased competition, partially offset by a $4 million net increase from our Northern Virginia venues and a $1 million increase at our Western Virginia venue. The New Hampshire decrease was due to the closure of our temporary Casino Salem venue during the construction of our new Rockingham Grand Casino venue.

Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5 million due to a $6 million decrease from our Virginia HRM venues, a $4 million decrease due to a one-time business interruption insurance recovery received in the prior year quarter for our Northern Virginia venue, and a $1 million decrease at our New Hampshire venues, partially offset by a $6 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues. The Virginia HRM decrease was primarily due to a $10 million decrease from our Central Virginia venues that was partially offset by a $3 million increase from our Northern Virginia venue and a $1 million net increase from our Western Virginia and Southern Virginia venues. The decrease from our Central Virginia venues was primarily due to increased competition and a $5 million new tax expense related to live race days under the new racing and HRM tax structure that became effective July 1, 2026. Our Virginia HRM venues continue to benefit from a statewide HRM handle tax reduction that became effective July 1, 2025 as part of this new tax structure. The New Hampshire decrease was due to the closure of our temporary Casino Salem venue during the construction of our Rockingham Grand Casino venue. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $3 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, a $2 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, and a $1 million increase from our Louisville venues.

Wagering Services and Solutions

Third Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 126 $ 127 Adjusted EBITDA 48 46

Third quarter 2026 revenue decreased $1 million due to a decrease from our sports betting business.

Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $2 million primarily due to an increase in our Horse Racing business.

Gaming

Third Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 273 $ 266 Adjusted EBITDA 128 123

Third quarter 2026 revenue increased $7 million primarily due to increases from our wholly-owned New York, Pennsylvania, and Maine properties.

Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $5 million. Our equity investments increased $3 million from strong performance at Rivers Des Plaines in Illinois and Miami Valley Gaming in Ohio. Our wholly-owned gaming properties increased $2 million primarily from our New York property.

All Other

Third Quarter (in millions) 2026 2025 Revenue $ 2 $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA (23 ) (23 )

Third quarter 2026 revenue is consistent with the prior year. All intercompany captive revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with the prior year.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

United Tote Acquisition

On August 3, 2026, the Company closed on its previously announced acquisition of 49% of United Tote Company from NYRA Content Management Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of NYRA. Concurrent with this transaction, NYRA has agreed to extend its tote services agreement with United Tote through 2035.

Credit Agreement

On September 25, 2026, the Company closed the eighth amendment to its senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Agreement") to (i) extend the maturity date of its Revolver and Term Loan A from July 2029 to September 2031, (ii) eliminate the 10 basis points credit spread adjustment previously applicable, and (iii) amend certain other provisions of the Credit Agreement.

The Company also entered into the $500 million 2033 TLB under its Credit Agreement. The 2033 TLB was issued at 99.875% of the principal amount and has a maturity date of September 25, 2033. The 2033 TLB bears interest at SOFR plus 175 basis points. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2033 TLB to repay indebtedness outstanding under its 2028 TLB, repay indebtedness outstanding under its 2031 Revolver, to fund related transaction fees and expenses, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

On October 19, 2026, the Company redeemed the 2027 Senior Notes with borrowings from the 2031 Revolver.

Annual Dividend

On October 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.469 per outstanding share, a seven percent increase over the prior year. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2027, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2026, with the aggregate cash dividend to be paid to each shareholder rounded to the nearest whole cent. This will be the sixteenth consecutive year that the Company has increased the dividend per share.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company repurchased 570,169 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $48 million in the third quarter of 2026. We had approximately $382 million of repurchase authority remaining under the July 2025 Stock Repurchase Program as of September 30, 2026.

On October 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new common stock repurchase program of up to $750 million (the "October 2026 Stock Repurchase Program"). The October 2026 Stock Repurchase Program includes and is not in addition to the $306 million remaining under the July 2025 Stock Repurchase Program as of the close of trading on October 27, 2026.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CDI

The Company's third quarter 2026 net income attributable to CDI was $80 million compared to $38 million in the prior year quarter.

The following factors impacted the comparability of the Company's third quarter 2026 net income to the prior year quarter:

a $35 million after-tax impairment charge in the prior year quarter related to the impairment of the Chasers' gaming rights.



This was offset by:

a $2 million after-tax increase in other charges and recoveries, net.



Excluding the items above, third quarter 2026 adjusted net income attributable to CDI increased $9 million primarily due to the following:



a $4 million after-tax increase in equity income from our unconsolidated affiliates;

a $3 million after-tax increase primarily driven by the results of our operations;

a $1 million after-tax decrease in interest expense; and a $1 million after-tax decrease of the portion of the Company's income from United Tote and our facility in New Hampshire being recognized as income attributable to a noncontrolling interest.

Conference Call

A conference call regarding this news release is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast and broadcast of the call at , or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay will be available by noon ET on Thursday, October 29, 2026. A copy of the Company's news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures as key performance measures of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company's operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy, and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA includes our portion of EBITDA from our equity investments and the portion of EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:



Transaction expense, net, which includes:



Acquisition, disposition, and property sale related charges; and

Other transaction expense, including legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Rivers Des Plaines' impact on our investments in unconsolidated affiliates from legal reserves and transaction costs;

Asset impairments, net;

Gain on property sales;

Legal reserves;

Pre-opening expense; and Other charges, recoveries, and expenses

For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has created extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the Company's most iconic and enduring asset, Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby and premier races of the Thoroughbred Championship Series. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.

This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "scheduled," and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions, and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; cybersecurity risk, including cybersecurity breaches, loss or misuse of our confidential information as a result of a breach including customers' personal information, or IT system operational disruptions, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events, system failures, errors or defects disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates, disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; whether the objective of a strategic alternative review process will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction; the timing of any strategic transaction and whether any strategic transaction will be consummated on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the announcement or exploration of strategic alternatives could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with partners, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the exploration of strategic alternatives; the risk of any litigation relating to the exploration of strategic alternatives or any strategic transaction; and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue: Live and Historical Racing $ 308 $ 300 $ 1,148 $ 1,083 Wagering Services and Solutions 116 118 392 383 Gaming 272 265 799 794 All Other - - - - Total net revenue 696 683 2,339 2,260 Operating expense: Live and Historical Racing 216 205 683 651 Wagering Services and Solutions 76 77 240 235 Gaming 195 192 575 575 All Other 2 5 12 13 Selling, general and administrative expense 60 59 180 175 Asset impairments, net - 46 - 48 Transaction expense, net 4 1 6 3 Total operating expense 553 585 1,696 1,700 Operating income 143 98 643 560 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (69 ) (75 ) (211 ) (222 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 38 35 115 105 Miscellaneous, net (1 ) 3 5 6 Total other (expense) income (32 ) (37 ) (91 ) (111 ) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 111 61 552 449 Income tax provision (31 ) (22 ) (147 ) (115 ) Net income 80 39 405 334 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1 1 2 Net income attributable to

Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 80 $ 38 $ 404 $ 332 Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated per common share data: Basic net income $ 1.15 $ 0.54 $ 5.75 $ 4.59 Diluted net income $ 1.15 $ 0.54 $ 5.73 $ 4.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 70 70 70 72 Diluted 70 71 70 73





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in millions) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167 $ 201 Restricted cash 92 88 Accounts receivable, net 106 93 Income taxes receivable - 17 Other current assets 53 44 Total current assets 418 443 Property and equipment, net 2,921 2,919 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 694 685 Goodwill 900 900 Other intangible assets, net 2,510 2,515 Other assets 24 23 Total assets $ 7,467 $ 7,485 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 221 $ 184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 403 400 Income taxes payable 3 - Current deferred revenue 36 55 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable 659 63 Dividends payable - 31 Total current liabilities 1,322 733 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and loan origination fees 1,578 1,986 Notes payable, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 2,485 3,081 Non-current deferred revenue 12 15 Deferred income taxes 582 520 Other liabilities 85 94 Total liabilities 6,064 6,429 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24 46 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock - - Retained earnings 1,380 1,011 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) (1 ) Total Churchill Downs Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,379 1,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,467 $ 7,485





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 405 $ 334 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 176 174 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 106 91 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates (115 ) (105 ) Stock-based compensation 19 18 Deferred income taxes 62 58 Asset impairments - 88 Gain on settlement of liability - (40 ) Amortization of operating lease assets 5 5 Other 8 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Income taxes 20 42 Deferred revenue (22 ) (27 ) Other assets and liabilities (4 ) 28 Net cash provided by operating activities 660 674 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital maintenance expenditures (57 ) (53 ) Capital project expenditures (119 ) (172 ) Acquisition of gaming rights, net of cash acquired - (185 ) Other (2 ) (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (178 ) (421 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations 1,266 948 Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations (1,673 ) (754 ) Payment of dividends (31 ) (30 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (31 ) - Repurchase of common stock (44 ) (396 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (3 ) (4 ) Debt issuance costs (7 ) - Change in bank overdraft 8 (2 ) Other 3 1 Net cash used in financing activities (512 ) (237 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30 ) 16 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 289 252 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 259 $ 268





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP net income attributable to CDI $ 80 $ 38 $ 404 $ 332 Adjustments, continuing operations: Transaction, pre-opening, and other expense 6 7 15 20 Other charges and recoveries, net 2 - (3 ) (1 ) Asset impairments, net - 46 - 48 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(a) (2 ) (14 ) (3 ) (17 ) Total adjustments 6 39 9 50 Adjusted net income attributable to CDI $ 86 $ 77 $ 413 $ 382 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.23 $ 1.09 $ 5.89 $ 5.26 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 70 71 70 73 (a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total Wagering TwinSpires Horse Racing(a) $ 485 $ 472 $ 1,494 $ 1,465 (a) TwinSpires Horse Racing wagering does not include wagering generated by Velocity and national affiliates.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue from external customers: Live and Historical Racing: Churchill Downs Racetrack $ 12 $ 11 $ 262 $ 243 Louisville 54 54 168 163 Northern Kentucky 29 26 94 84 Southwestern Kentucky 48 42 141 126 Western Kentucky 23 22 60 50 Virginia 139 140 410 406 New Hampshire 3 5 13 11 Total Live and Historical Racing $ 308 $ 300 $ 1,148 $ 1,083 Wagering Services and Solutions: $ 116 $ 118 $ 392 $ 383 Gaming: Florida $ 21 $ 23 $ 69 $ 74 Iowa 23 24 71 71 Indiana 34 33 102 97 Louisiana 27 26 92 103 Maine 31 29 82 81 Maryland 32 31 81 77 Mississippi 23 22 71 71 New York 51 48 148 139 Pennsylvania 30 29 83 81 Total Gaming $ 272 $ 265 $ 799 $ 794 All Other - - - - Net revenue from external customers $ 696 $ 683 $ 2,339 $ 2,260 Intercompany net revenues: Live and Historical Racing $ 7 $ 5 $ 43 $ 40 Wagering Services and Solutions 10 9 30 28 Gaming 1 1 6 5 All Other 2 2 6 6 Eliminations (20 ) (17 ) (85 ) (79 ) Intercompany net revenue $ - $ - $ - $ -





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 16 $ 87 $ 5 $ 108 $ - $ 108 Historical racing(a) 258 - - 258 - 258 Racing event-related services 4 - - 4 - 4 Gaming(a) 3 3 237 243 - 243 Other(a) 27 26 30 83 - 83 Total $ 308 $ 116 $ 272 $ 696 $ - $ 696





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 16 $ 87 $ 5 $ 108 $ - $ 108 Historical racing(a) 252 - - 252 - 252 Racing event-related services 4 - - 4 - 4 Gaming(a) 5 4 230 239 - 239 Other(a) 23 27 30 80 - 80 Total $ 300 $ 118 $ 265 $ 683 $ - $ 683 (a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $16 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 80 $ 301 $ 19 $ 400 $ - $ 400 Historical racing(a) 780 - - 780 - 780 Racing event-related services 197 - 1 198 - 198 Gaming(a) 10 13 687 710 - 710 Other(a) 81 78 92 251 - 251 Total $ 1,148 $ 392 $ 799 $ 2,339 $ - $ 2,339





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 81 $ 292 $ 20 $ 393 $ - $ 393 Historical racing(a) 741 - 14 755 - 755 Racing event-related services 178 - 1 179 - 179 Gaming(a) 11 12 669 692 - 692 Other(a) 72 79 90 241 - 241 Total $ 1,083 $ 383 $ 794 $ 2,260 $ - $ 2,260 (a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $45 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following: Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 315 $ 126 $ 273 $ 714 $ 2 $ (20 ) $ 696 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (87 ) (6 ) (6 ) (99 ) - - (99 ) Gaming taxes (1 ) - (84 ) (85 ) - - (85 ) Marketing and advertising (12 ) - (9 ) (21 ) - - (21 ) Salaries and benefits (38 ) (9 ) (43 ) (90 ) - - (90 ) Content expense (1 ) (47 ) (2 ) (50 ) - 7 (43 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (11 ) (3 ) (11 ) (25 ) (22 ) - (47 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (13 ) (3 ) (10 ) (26 ) (2 ) 3 (25 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (15 ) (1 ) (5 ) (21 ) - 10 (11 ) Food and beverage costs (4 ) - (4 ) (8 ) - - (8 ) Other operating expense(a) (23 ) (9 ) (18 ) (50 ) (1 ) - (51 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates - - 47 47 - - 47 Other income 1 - - 1 - - 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111 $ 48 $ 128 $ 287 $ (23 ) $ - $ 264





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 305 $ 127 $ 266 $ 698 $ 2 $ (17 ) $ 683 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (80 ) (6 ) (7 ) (93 ) - - (93 ) Gaming taxes (2 ) (1 ) (82 ) (85 ) - - (85 ) Marketing and advertising (13 ) (1 ) (9 ) (23 ) - - (23 ) Salaries and benefits (37 ) (9 ) (41 ) (87 ) - - (87 ) Content expense (2 ) (49 ) (3 ) (54 ) - 7 (47 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (11 ) (3 ) (10 ) (24 ) (22 ) 1 (45 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (11 ) (1 ) (11 ) (23 ) (3 ) 2 (24 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (13 ) - (4 ) (17 ) - 7 (10 ) Food and beverage costs (3 ) - (4 ) (7 ) - - (7 ) Other operating expense(a) (21 ) (11 ) (16 ) (48 ) - - (48 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates - - 44 44 - - 44 Other income 4 - - 4 - - 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116 $ 46 $ 123 $ 285 $ (23 ) $ - $ 262 (a) Other operating expense primarily includes supplies, regulatory licenses and fees, property taxes, and third-party service fees and costs.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 1,191 $ 422 $ 805 $ 2,418 $ 6 $ (85 ) $ 2,339 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (282 ) (18 ) (24 ) (324 ) - - (324 ) Gaming taxes (5 ) (1 ) (240 ) (246 ) - - (246 ) Marketing and advertising (40 ) (8 ) (25 ) (73 ) - - (73 ) Salaries and benefits (112 ) (26 ) (127 ) (265 ) - - (265 ) Content expense (3 ) (168 ) (5 ) (176 ) - 51 (125 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (36 ) (11 ) (35 ) (82 ) (68 ) - (150 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (38 ) (8 ) (29 ) (75 ) (9 ) 7 (77 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (42 ) (4 ) (14 ) (60 ) - 27 (33 ) Food and beverage costs (12 ) - (13 ) (25 ) - - (25 ) Other operating expense(a) (80 ) (33 ) (53 ) (166 ) (2 ) - (168 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates - - 143 143 - - 143 Other income 1 - 1 2 - - 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 542 $ 145 $ 384 $ 1,071 $ (73 ) $ - $ 998





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 1,123 $ 411 $ 799 $ 2,333 $ 6 $ (79 ) $ 2,260 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (268 ) (18 ) (29 ) (315 ) - - (315 ) Gaming taxes (5 ) (2 ) (234 ) (241 ) - - (241 ) Marketing and advertising (43 ) (8 ) (26 ) (77 ) - - (77 ) Salaries and benefits (107 ) (26 ) (128 ) (261 ) - - (261 ) Content expense (5 ) (169 ) (7 ) (181 ) - 49 (132 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (32 ) (13 ) (32 ) (77 ) (65 ) 1 (141 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (33 ) (3 ) (30 ) (66 ) (7 ) 6 (67 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (37 ) (2 ) (13 ) (52 ) - 23 (29 ) Food and beverage costs (11 ) - (12 ) (23 ) - - (23 ) Other operating expense(a) (71 ) (35 ) (49 ) (155 ) - - (155 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates - - 134 134 - - 134 Other income 4 - 1 5 - - 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 515 $ 135 $ 374 $ 1,024 $ (66 ) $ - $ 958 (a) Other operating expense primarily includes supplies, regulatory licenses and fees, property taxes, and third-party service fees and costs.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 80 $ 38 $ 404 $ 332 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1 1 2 Net income 80 39 405 334 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 61 57 176 174 Interest expense 69 75 211 222 Income tax provision 31 22 147 115 Stock-based compensation expense 6 7 19 18 Pre-opening expense 2 3 7 9 Other expenses, net - 3 2 7 Asset impairments, net - 46 - 48 Transaction expense, net 4 1 6 3 Other income, expense: Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments 9 9 28 29 Other charges and recoveries, net 2 - (3 ) (1 ) Total adjustments 184 223 593 624 Adjusted EBITDA $ 264 $ 262 $ 998 $ 958 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Live and Historical Racing $ 111 $ 116 $ 542 $ 515 Wagering Services and Solutions 48 46 145 135 Gaming 128 123 384 374 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 287 285 1,071 1,024 All Other (23 ) (23 ) (73 ) (66 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 264 $ 262 $ 998 $ 958





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following: Summarized Income Statement Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 224 $ 211 $ 668 $ 632 Operating and SG&A expense 141 133 420 398 Depreciation and amortization 6 6 18 18 Operating income 77 72 230 216 Interest and other expense, net (10 ) (10 ) (29 ) (31 ) Net income $ 67 $ 62 $ 201 $ 185





Summarized Balance Sheet (in millions) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets $ 107 $ 109 Property and equipment, net 305 315 Other assets, net 265 265 Total assets $ 677 $ 689 Liabilities and Members' Deficit Current liabilities $ 107 $ 89 Long-term debt 760 803 Members' deficit (190 ) (203 ) Total liabilities and members' deficit $ 677 $ 689





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) 2026 capital projects for the Company are as follows: (in millions) Project Target

Completion 2026

Planned Spend Live and Historical Racing Segment Churchill Downs Racetrack Victory Run April 2028 $40-45 New Hampshire Rockingham Grand Casino (HRM Venue) Mid-2027 $45-50 All Other & Completed Projects All Other Projects TBD $15-20 Completed Projects Completed $60-65 Total: $160-180





Contact: Sam Ullrich

(502) 638-3906

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