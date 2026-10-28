Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
...
| Company Contact:
Brian J. Bertaux, CFO and Secretary
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
...
| Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
| September 30,
| December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| (unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,262
|$
|39,456
|Trade accounts receivable – net of allowance for credit losses of $712 and $941, respectively
|29,786
|17,098
|Inventories
|131,513
|135,923
|Income tax receivable
|5,475
|5,916
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,642
|12,445
|Total current assets
|217,678
|210,838
|Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
|21,845
|23,623
|Goodwill
|65,282
|65,282
|Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
|8,843
|11,294
|Right of use assets
|4,206
|5,290
|Other assets
|1,972
|2,321
|Total Assets
|$
|319,826
|$
|318,648
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,137
|$
|21,112
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|41,425
|38,772
|Accrued payroll
|3,567
|4,712
|Other short-term liabilities
|1,000
|-
|Total current liabilities
|64,129
|64,596
|Deferred tax liability
|6,696
|4,034
|Long-term lease liabilities
|2,351
|3,233
|Long-term severance payable
|326
|1,595
|Other long-term liabilities
|800
|1,800
|Total Liabilities
|74,302
|75,258
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 42,088,547 and 41,647,221, respectively
|421
|416
|Additional paid-in capital
|86,504
|91,692
|Retained earnings
|158,599
|151,282
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|245,524
|243,390
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|319,826
|$
|318,648
| Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|Three months
|Nine months
|ended September 30,
|ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues
|$
|59,422
|$
|74,012
|$
|197,918
|$
|202,204
|Cost of sales
|44,622
|50,338
|150,580
|143,651
|Gross profit
|14,800
|23,674
|47,338
|58,553
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,809
|8,883
|32,774
|26,318
|Amortization
|740
|823
|2,451
|2,468
|Total operating expenses
|11,549
|9,706
|35,225
|28,786
|Operating income
|3,251
|13,968
|12,113
|29,767
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense (income)
|(36
|)
|(792
|)
|(216
|)
|(2,019
|)
|Other expense (income)
|71
|(1,600
|)
|71
|(1,600
|)
|Total other (income) expense
|35
|(2,392
|)
|(145
|)
|(3,619
|)
|Income before income taxes
|3,216
|16,360
|12,258
|33,386
|Income tax expense
|1,176
|3,986
|4,941
|8,086
|Net income
|$
|2,040
|$
|12,374
|$
|7,317
|$
|25,300
|Net income per common share – Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.58
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.56
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic
|42,088,547
|43,652,094
|42,159,455
|43,778,866
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted
|42,194,417
|45,245,197
|42,313,493
|45,329,681
| Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Nine months
|ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|7,317
|$
|25,300
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|2,632
|2,105
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,451
|2,468
|Gain on measurement of earn-out liability
|-
|(1,600
|)
|Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment
|(2,497
|)
|211
|Allowance for credit losses
|79
|300
|Share based compensation
|1,079
|631
|Amortization of deferred finance costs
|170
|170
|Deferred tax expense
|2,662
|1,460
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(12,767
|)
|(12,038
|)
|Inventories
|8,031
|(1,378
|)
|Prepaid and other assets
|(3,019
|)
|(8,595
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|441
|2,000
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(2,315
|)
|18,347
|Cash provided by operating activities
|4,264
|29,381
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant, and equipment
|(2,125
|)
|(3,942
|)
|Disposal write-off of fixed assets
|(71
|)
|-
|Cash used in investing activities
|(2,196
|)
|(3,942
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|-
|45
|Repurchase of common stock
|(2,491
|)
|(5,820
|)
|Excise tax on repurchase of common stock
|(3,771
|)
|(117
|)
|Cash used in financing activities
|(6,262
|)
|(5,892
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,194
|)
|19,547
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|39,456
|70,134
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|35,262
|$
|89,681
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|285
|$
|431
|Cash paid for income taxes – net
|$
|1,838
|$
|4,627
|Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|50
|$
|3
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