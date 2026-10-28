ABM Announces Executive Leadership Changes



Rene Jacobsen to Retire as Chief Operating Officer After 14 Years of Service to ABM

Richard Sykes named President, Facility Solutions Mark Hawkinson named President, Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions



NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the following executive leadership changes, effective November 1, 2026, designed to drive continued growth leveraging the Company's pipeline of talented executives.



Rene Jacobsen has decided to retire as Chief Operating Officer. Jacobsen joined ABM in 2012 as Executive Vice President of the West Region and went on to lead the Business & Industry group, the Company's largest segment, before being named Chief Operating Officer in 2020. He will continue to support the Company as an Executive Advisor through February 1, 2027.



Richard Sykes, Senior Vice President and President of ABM U.K. & Ireland, will assume the newly created role of President, Facility Solutions, reporting to Scott Salmirs, President and CEO. In this role, he will oversee cleaning and maintenance, support and ancillary services, parking and transportation, and landscape across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland, aligning the Company's global capabilities, resources, and execution with client needs.

Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions, will assume the newly created role of President, Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions, also reporting to Salmirs. In this role, he will oversee ABM's technical services and infrastructure capabilities, including Engineering, HVAC and mechanical, and Energy and Power, to further grow and enhance ABM's specialized technical expertise, standards, quality, and execution.



“Richard and Mark each bring deep industry experience, proven operational expertise and strong client relationships to these new leadership roles,” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO.“ABM has a strong foundation and a clear roadmap for growth, and these appointments reflect the depth of our leadership team and are well-aligned with our future trajectory. Together, Richard and Mark will provide focused, experienced leadership across key areas of our business, and I am excited for them to lead our operations as we continue driving possibility for those we serve every day.”

Sykes joined ABM in 2023, leading the transformation of ABM's U.K. & Ireland business, establishing a new leadership team, and refining the regional strategy with a focus on priority growth markets, driving strong business performance, and strengthening the talent pipeline. Prior to joining ABM, Sykes served in a variety of regional CEO roles across Europe, APAC and the Americas at global facility management provider ISS.

Hawkinson has held increasingly strategic leadership roles over the past 20 years at ABM, currently overseeing ABM's fast-growing businesses across facility infrastructure, mechanical, data centers, microgrids and energy solutions, as well as the ABM Performance Solutions platform, which brings together multiple facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions under one streamlined delivery model.

During his tenure, Jacobsen helped lead ABM through a period of significant strategic and operating progress, including the expansion of the Company's technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

Salmirs added:“Rene has been central to strengthening ABM's operating foundation and discipline, advancing collaboration across our businesses and developing the leadership bench that will support ABM's continued momentum. His leadership has made a lasting impact, and I am deeply grateful for his dedicated service and partnership. I wish him a well-earned and fulfilling retirement.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as COO and to have been part of ABM's story for well over a decade,” said Jacobsen.“What makes ABM so special is the focus and execution of our team in serving our clients, supporting our team members, and growing our business. This commitment is exemplified by leaders like Richard and Mark, who are well positioned to build on our reputation of service excellence.”









Rene Jacobsen









Richard Sykes









Mark Hawkinson

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.



ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ABM's leadership structure, the expected benefits of these leadership changes, and the Company's growth and strategy. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to retain qualified personnel and senior management, and to successfully implement changes to its operating structure. For additional information on these and other risks, see the risk factors in ABM's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ABM undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

...

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Paul Goldberg

212-297-9721

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: