Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Revenue of $276.4 million, year-over-year growth of 9.5%

GAAP operating margin of 6.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.1%, year-over-year increase of 380 basis points Net cash provided by operating activities of $72.5 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $69.4 million



COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered an excellent third quarter, exceeding every one of our guided metrics,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable.“As AI creates a structural shift in how organizations manage cyber exposure, security is becoming its own business function tied to business risk and growth, and we believe Tenable is uniquely positioned to lead in this new era.”

“Customers are moving from conversation to commitment, and this quarter that increasingly meant expanding their relationship with Tenable One,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable.“We are seeing urgency translate into broader adoption, which further validates our leadership in exposure management as the market expands to cover AI.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue was $276.4 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year

GAAP income from operations was $16.7 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2025

GAAP operating margin was 6.0%, compared to 2.8% in the third quarter of 2025

Non-GAAP income from operations was $74.9 million, compared to $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2025

Non-GAAP operating margin was 27.1%, compared to 23.3% in the third quarter of 2025

GAAP net income was $11.3 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.10, compared to $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2025

Non-GAAP net income was $72.9 million, compared to $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2025

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63, compared to $0.42 in the third quarter of 2025

Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.5 million, compared to $53.9 million in the third quarter of 2025

Unlevered free cash flow was $69.4 million, compared to $58.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 Repurchased 6.8 million shares of our common stock for $223.8 million, including 5.3 million shares for $170.5 million in connection with the issuance of our convertible senior notes



Recent Business Highlights



Added 413 new enterprise platform customers and 39 net new six-figure customers

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 107%, compared to 106% in the second quarter of 2026

Integrated Anthropic's Claude Mythos into our Tenable One Exposure Management Platform to power Tenable One Adversary View, helping security teams discover hidden attack paths and how to best remediate them

Launched CyberAgents Exchange, the industry's first open-source, vendor-agnostic cybersecurity-native registry for AI agents, skills, MCP servers and multi-agent playbooks

Expanded Tenable Hexa AI, our agentic engine, with always-on capabilities, introducing a coordinated fleet of AI agents that continuously identify critical exposures, orchestrate remediation and verify fixes, even when security teams are offline

Closed an upsized $800 million convertible senior notes offering along with a new $400 million secured revolving credit facility

Joined the White House-led Project Watershed initiative to bolster U.S. water and wastewater systems from evolving cyber threats

Recognized by Gartner® as the“Company to Beat” for Preemptive Cybersecurity in AI-Powered Exposure Assessment(1) Ranked first in worldwide market share in the IDC Worldwide Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management Market Shares report for the eighth consecutive year(2)



Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, we currently expect:



Revenue in the range of $277.0 million to $280.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $67.1 million to $70.1 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $63.6 million to $66.6 million, assuming interest expense of $1.9 million, interest income of $3.8 million and a provision for income taxes of $4.6 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.56 to $0.58 114.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding



For the year ending December 31, 2026, we currently expect:



Revenue in the range of $1.084 billion to $1.087 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $270.0 million to $273.0 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $250.0 million to $253.0 million, assuming interest expense of $20.4 million, interest income of $11.8 million and a provision for income taxes of $8.7 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.16 to $2.19

115.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $289.0 million to $295.0 million



Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call on October 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at . An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, the ability of our partnership with Anthropic to help security teams discover hidden attack paths and determine how to best remediate them, our ability to continue expanding Tenable One AI Exposure coverage across LLMs, MCPs and AI tools to deliver greater risk visibility and governance, the ability of the Project Watershed initiative to help protect U.S. water and wastewater systems from evolving cyber threats, our business strategy, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words“anticipate,” "believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and are helpful to investors in comparing our financial results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share. The weighted average shares used to calculate GAAP diluted earnings per share may include dilutive shares related to the potential conversion of our convertible senior notes in periods in which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds the conversion price of the convertible senior notes. We entered into capped call contracts which are expected to reduce the share dilution related to any conversion of the convertible senior notes, subject to a cap. The weighted average shares used to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share excludes dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our convertible senior notes expected to be offset by the capped call contracts.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

Reports Referenced

(1) Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for Preemptive Cybersecurity in AI-Powered Exposure Assessment, Elizabeth Kim, Isy Bangurah, Mitchell Schneider, Luis Castillo, 24 June 2026.

The Gartner content described herein, (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

(2) IDC, Worldwide Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management Market Shares, doc #US53903826, August 2026.

