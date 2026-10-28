Pasithea Therapeutics To Host Virtual KOL Event On NF1 Treatment November 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebecca M. Brown, MD, and Kavita Sarin, MD, PhD, will join management to discuss unmet needs and the treatment landscape for NF1-associated cutaneous and plexiform neurofibromas

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic oral MEK inhibitor, for the long-term treatment of chronic diseases including neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) associated neurofibromas, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event,“Rethinking NF1 Treatment: KOL Perspectives on Cutaneous and Plexiform Neurofibromas,” on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event will feature Rebecca M. Brown, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Heersink School of Medicine, and Kavita Sarin, MD, PhD, Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Stanford Skin Cancer Genetics Program at the Stanford Cancer Institute. The KOLs will join company management to discuss unmet medical needs and the current treatment landscape for neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated cutaneous neurofibromas (CN) and plexiform neurofibromas (PN).

The program will provide an overview of PAS-004 and its potential across a range of RASopathies, including NF1-associated cutaneous and plexiform neurofibromas. Management will review its Phase 1 solid tumor data presented at the ESMO Congress 2026 and summarize its commercial opportunity across both NF1 disease manifestations.

To register for the webcast, click here. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available here.

About Rebecca M. Brown, MD

Dr. Rebecca M. Brown leads the Neurofibromatosis Clinic at UAB and serves as an Associate Professor of Neurology at the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. She is also a Scientist at the Comprehensive Neuroscience Center and UAB O'Neal Cancer Center. Dr. Brown earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed fellowship training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She is board-certified in Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Her experience spans NF laboratory research and clinical trials, including studies involving the RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK (MAPK) pathway.

About Kavita Sarin, MD, PhD

Dr. Kavita Sarin is a Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Stanford Skin Cancer Genetics Program at the Stanford Cancer Institute. Her research focuses on precision medicine, integrating genetic and clinical information to understand disease susceptibility, prognosis, and treatment in skin cancer and rare dermatologic disorders. Dr. Sarin co-leads the Cutaneous Neurofibroma Working Group within the Response Evaluation in Neurofibromatosis & Schwannomatosis (REiNS) collaboration, advancing international efforts to develop core outcome sets, patient-reported outcome measures, and standardized clinical trial endpoints for NF1.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients (NCT06299839 ), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NCT06961565 ).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of PAS-004 in advanced solid tumors,, the Company's ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company's current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company's plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company's current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Patrick Gaynes

Investor Relations

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