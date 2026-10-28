Mediaalpha Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter Net Income of $29.4 million; Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $39.5 million

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered a milestone third quarter, achieving record results across all of our key metrics as demand continued to broaden in our marketplace,” said Steve Yi, CEO of MediaAlpha.“Carriers are competing aggressively for new policies and committing meaningful budgets in both home and auto insurance, which is driving stronger outcomes for our partners. Looking forward, we believe the shift toward digital customer acquisition, combined with our industry-leading scale advantages, will allow us to drive double-digit growth in 2027 and beyond.”

MediaAlpha CFO Tigran Sinanyan added,“Our strong operating leverage and cash generation continue to give us the flexibility to invest in growth while returning capital to shareholders. In September, we repurchased a portion of our TRA liability, which had a book value of $23 million, for $12 million. We also repurchased $9 million of our stock during the quarter. As of October 26th, we have completed $82 million of our $100 million repurchase authorization, and have repurchased $115 million since last September.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Revenue of $375.9 million, an increase of 22.7% year over year;

Gross profit of $55.3 million, an increase of 27.5% year over year;

Gross margin of 14.7%, compared with 14.2% in the third quarter of 2025;

Contribution(1) of $57.4 million, an increase of 25.8% year over year;

Contribution Margin(1) of 15.3%, compared with 14.9% in the third quarter of 2025;

Net income of $29.4 million, an increase of 66.4% year over year;

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.5 million, an increase of 35.8% year over year; and Repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares for $9 million, bringing cumulative repurchases under the Company's $100 million share repurchase program to $64 million (6.2 million shares).



(1)A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 reflects continued strength in our Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance vertical, driven by strong carrier growth investment and continued share gains. We expect our Health insurance vertical to account for approximately 4% of revenue in the fourth quarter, reflecting the seasonal peak due to the annual enrollment periods during the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:



Revenue between $355 million - $375 million, representing a 25% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Contribution between $54.0 million - $57.0 million, representing a 18% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Adjusted EBITDA between $36.0 million - $39.0 million, representing a 22% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance range. Excluding under-65 Health, we expect Contribution to increase by 21% year over year and Adjusted EBITDA to increase by 26% year over year at the guidance midpoints.



For the full year, we continue to expect to generate between $90 million - $100 million in free cash flow1.

With respect to the Company's projections of Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution under“Financial Outlook,” MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), or of Contribution to gross profit, because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the corresponding GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company's non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

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1 Free cash flow is the Company's cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Conference Call Information

MediaAlpha will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 results and its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at . To register for the webcast, click here. Participants may also dial-in, toll-free, at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with passcode 9738953. An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call and available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at .

The Company has also posted investor supplemental materials on its investor relations website. MediaAlpha has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our belief that carriers are competing aggressively for new policies and committing meaningful budgets in both home and auto insurance; our belief that the shift toward digital customer acquisition, combined with our industry-leading scale advantages, will allow us to drive double-digit growth in 2027 and beyond; and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2026. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“predict,”“potential,”“believe,”“will likely result,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“anticipate,”“seek,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“projection,”“would,” and“outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2026 and the Forms 10-Q filed on April 29, 2026 and July 29, 2026, and to be filed on October 28, 2026. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution and Contribution Margin, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Each of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,150 active partners, in addition to our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated over 141 million Consumer Referrals in 2025. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.2 billion in spend in 2025 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit

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