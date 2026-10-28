Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Shareholders, prospective investors, and analysts are welcome to listen to the conference call. To join the call, please use the dial-in information below. A recording of the conference call will be available following the event on Mount Logan's Investor Relations website in the Financial Info section under“Financial Results”.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial-in at least five minutes prior to start time:

USA-Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID 1669742

Webcast link:



About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“MLCI”) is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. MLCI leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, MLM and Ability Insurance Company, MLCI manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of June 30, 2026, MLCI had over $2 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit .

Contacts:

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, New York 10022

...

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

...