Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results
To Participate in the Conference Call:
Dial-in at least five minutes prior to start time:
USA-Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID 1669742
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About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“MLCI”) is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. MLCI leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.
Through its subsidiaries, MLM and Ability Insurance Company, MLCI manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.
As of June 30, 2026, MLCI had over $2 billion in assets under management.
To learn more, visit .
Contacts:
Mount Logan Capital Inc.
650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor
New York, New York 10022
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Andrew Berger
SM Berger & Company
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