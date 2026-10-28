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Fiserv To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


Date: 2026-10-28 04:17:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in November.

Takis Georgakopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, will represent Fiserv at Citi's 15th Annual FinTech Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 10, 2026.

Live webcasts and archived replays will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. At the intersection of banking and commerce, the company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, eCommerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
...		 Investor Relations:
Walter Pritchard
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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