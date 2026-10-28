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Mineralys Therapeutics To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Wednesday, November 4, 2026


Date: 2026-10-28 04:17:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced it will report its financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Wednesday, November 4 th @ 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: 1-877-704-4453
International: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13762560
Webcast: Link


A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the“News & Events” page in the Investors section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations
...

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: ...


MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111881272


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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