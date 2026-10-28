Affirmed Housing Advances Construction On 298-Home Affordable Community In Palm Desert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starlight Palms will bring affordable family housing, resident services and community amenities to a growing Riverside County neighborhood

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affordable housing developer Affirmed Housing announces that construction is underway on Starlight Palms, a 298-unit affordable housing community in Palm Desert. Located on a 7.74-acre site at the northwest corner of Frank Sinatra Drive and Cook Street, the development will provide much-needed housing for low-income individuals and families in a growing area of Riverside County. The project is expected to be complete in February 2028.

“Starlight Palms represents an important investment in expanding access to high-quality affordable housing in Palm Desert,” said Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood.“As this area continues to grow, we want to ensure that individuals and families across a range of income levels have the opportunity to call it home. By combining affordable apartments with amenities and services that support residents' everyday needs, we're creating a place where families can build stability and thrive.”

Designed by SVA Architects, Starlight Palms will feature seven three- and four-story residential buildings with a contemporary Spanish architectural style, along with a central community building. The development will include studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, offered for residents earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), with three additional apartments designated for on-site managers.

Residents will have access to a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities designed to encourage recreation and community engagement. Four landscaped courtyards will provide gathering spaces throughout the property, along with children's play areas and a swimming pool. The central community building will feature a community room with a full kitchen, a multipurpose room and additional recreational spaces. Each residential building will also include shared laundry facilities.

Starlight Palms will offer complimentary, on-site services focused on helping residents build skills and improve their quality of life. Programs will address financial literacy, computer training, resume development, nutrition, health awareness and parenting, among other topics. An on-site service coordinator will also organize activities and events to foster connections among residents. The development's location near a public park, community college, grocery store, medical center and pharmacy provides convenient access to essential neighborhood resources.

Sustainability and accessibility are also central to the development's design. Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and heating and cooling systems, while rooftop solar panels will help offset a significant portion of residents' electricity use. Water-saving measures will be incorporated throughout the property. In addition, 45 apartments will include mobility accessibility features and 30 will include communication accessibility features.

The development's financing structure includes federal and state low-income housing tax credits, conventional construction and permanent financing and 74 project-based housing vouchers.

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed more than $4 billion in affordable and supportive housing development, with more than 6,500 apartment homes developed or under development in more than 80 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and Oakland. Visit: .

CONTACT: Contact: Vicky Jay Blattel Communications 415.413.4526...