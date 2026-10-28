MYR Group Inc. Announces Third-Quarter And First Nine-Months 2026 Results - Board Approves New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Highlights for Third Quarter 2026



Record quarterly revenues of $1.26 billion

Record quarterly net income of $60.0 million, or $3.82 per diluted share

Record quarterly EBITDA of $110.0 million Record backlog of $3.68 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR's President and CEO, said,“Our strong third-quarter results demonstrate the momentum across our business and the strength of our execution. We delivered record quarterly revenues of $1.26 billion, net income of $60.0 million, and EBITDA of $110.0 million, supported by increased activity across both our T&D and C&I segments, including record quarterly C&I revenues. Through the first nine months of 2026, revenues reached $3.34 billion, reflecting healthy demand across our core markets and continued investment in critical electrical infrastructure. As we integrate Valley Electric and Comet Electric and expand our capabilities and geographic reach, we remain focused on disciplined execution, strengthening our customer relationships, and positioning MYR to capitalize on the significant infrastructure opportunities ahead.”

Third Quarter Results

MYR reported third-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.26 billion, an increase of $308.6 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Specifically, our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported record quarterly revenues of $704.5 million, an increase of $257.5 million, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue on fixed priced contracts, which included incremental revenues from our acquisition of Valley Electric and Comet Electric (“Valley”). Our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $554.5 million, an increase of $51.1 million, from the third quarter of 2025, due to increases in revenue on T&E contracts, fixed price contracts and unit price contracts.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $171.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $111.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 13.6 percent for the third quarter of 2026 from 11.8 percent for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to significant changes in our estimated gross profit on certain projects, related to better-than-anticipated productivity and favorable job close outs. Gross margin was also positively impacted during the third quarter of 2026, by the continued benefit of higher margins on certain projects nearing completion, largely due to better-than-anticipated productivity. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with inefficiencies on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a net gross margin increase of 0.4 percent for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net gross margin decrease of 0.6 percent for the third quarter of 2025.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased to $81.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $65.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to SG&A expenses associated with Valley, which was recently acquired, an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. The period-over-period increase was due to amortization related to certain intangible assets acquired with Valley.

Interest expense increased to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. The period-over-period increase was attributable to incremental borrowings incurred in connection with the Valley acquisition.

Income tax expense was $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, with an effective tax rate of 27.1 percent, compared to income tax expense of $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 28.3 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to a favorable impact from state taxes, partially offset by the impact of the net controlled foreign corporation tested income (“NCTI”), other permanent difference items and a reduction in foreign tax credits.

For the third quarter of 2026, net income was $60.0 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, compared to $32.1 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Third-quarter 2026 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $110.0 million, compared to $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

First Nine-Months Results

MYR reported first nine-months 2026 revenues of $3.34 billion, an increase of $656.8 million, compared to the first nine months of 2025. Specifically, our C&I segment reported revenues of $1.72 billion, an increase of $508.7 million, from the first nine months of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue on fixed priced contracts, which included incremental revenues from Valley. Our T&D segment reported revenues of $1.62 billion, an increase of $148.0 million, from the first nine months of 2025, due to increases in revenue on T&E contracts and unit price contracts, partially offset by a decrease in revenue on fixed price contracts.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $448.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $312.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 13.4 percent for the first nine months of 2026 from 11.6 percent for the first nine months of 2025. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to significant changes in our estimated gross profit on certain projects, related to better-than-anticipated productivity, an increase in scope on certain projects and favorable job close outs. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with inefficiencies on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a net gross margin increase of 0.6 percent for the first nine months of 2026, compared to a net gross margin decrease of 1.3 percent for the first nine months of 2025.

SG&A expenses increased to $225.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $191.8 million for the first nine months of 2025. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs, an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth and SG&A expenses associated with Valley.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $8.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. The period-over-period increase was due to amortization related to certain intangible assets acquired with Valley.

Interest income increased to $2.1 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $0.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The period-over-period increase was attributable to higher average balances held in money market accounts in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Interest expense increased to $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to $4.8 million for the first nine months of 2025. The period-over-period increase was attributable to incremental borrowings during the first nine months of 2026 as compared to the first nine months of 2025 that were incurred in connection with the Valley acquisition.

Income tax expense was $56.8 million for the first nine months of 2026, with an effective tax rate of 26.6 percent, compared to income tax expense of $33.0 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 28.7 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits, partially offset by the impact of NCTI and other permanent difference items.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income was $156.7 million, or $9.97 per diluted share, compared to $81.9 million, or $5.20 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2026, MYR's backlog was $3.68 billion, which was an increase of $1.02 billion, or 38.2 percent, from the $2.66 billion reported as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, C&I backlog was $2.39 billion and T&D backlog was $1.29 billion.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2026, MYR had $650.5 million of borrowing availability under its new $690.0 million revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program (the“Repurchase Program”), which will be effective on November 4, 2026, and authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $100.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time at management's discretion on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, structured transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including market and business conditions, as well as applicable contractual and legal requirements. The Repurchase Program will expire on November 3, 2027, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific amount of common stock, and the Company's Board of Directors may modify or terminate the Repurchase Program at any time. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR's credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group's website at myrgroup.com.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for data centers, clean energy projects, airports, hospitals, hotels, commercial and industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, stadiums and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“objective,”“outlook,”“plan,”“project,”“possible,”“potential,”“should,”“unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Jennifer Harper, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, 847-979-5835, ...

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