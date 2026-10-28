MONAT MAKES HISTORY AGAIN: Monations World Tour Unites 4,000 Attendees Across 3 Continents In Just 6 Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 Continents. 4 Countries. 5 Cities. 6 Weeks. 4,000 Attendees. One Global Movement.

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global, the award-winning premium haircare and skincare brand, has once again redefined what's possible in the direct selling industry with the MONATions World Tour 2026-an unprecedented global event spanning three continents, four countries, and five cities over six weeks, bringing together 4,000 attendees in a powerful celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community.

MONAT didn't just take its flagship event global. It reinvented the experience.

Breaking away from the traditional single-destination convention model, MONAT transformed its signature MONATions celebration into a dynamic international tour, bringing the energy, excitement, and opportunity directly to its global communities.

From the United States to Mexico, Europe, and Australia, each stop delivered an immersive experience featuring groundbreaking product innovations, inspiring leadership, business-building opportunities, and unforgettable moments of connection.

"This World Tour represents everything MONAT stands for-bold thinking, limitless possibilities, and the courage to do things differently," said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT Global. "We didn't want our global community to simply attend an event. We wanted them to be part of something historic. And together, that's exactly what we created."

The World Tour also served as a global stage for MONAT's continued product innovation, unveiling eleven exciting additions to its expanding beauty portfolio, a brand-new category in Mexico, and reinforcing the company's commitment to science-backed, high-performance products.

More than a series of events, the MONATions World Tour reflects a new era for the company-one defined by global expansion, innovation, accessibility, and an increasingly connected entrepreneurial community.

As MONAT continues to create new opportunities around the world, the MONATions World Tour stands as another milestone in its history of firsts.

Because at MONAT, making history isn't a moment. It's a mindset.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 ...