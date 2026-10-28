Upwind Closes $400 Million Series C At $3.8 Billion Valuation As Revenue Quadruples In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, the funding will accelerate Upwind's cloud and AI security platform as enterprises face major infrastructure shifts and rising threats from AI-powered attacks and autonomous agents.









NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwind Security, the cloud and AI security company, today announced the close of its $400 million Series C funding round at a $3.8 billion valuation. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Canapi Ventures and existing investors Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, Craft Ventures, Leaders Fund, Salesforce Ventures, TCV, Alta Park Capital, Penny Jar Capital, Cerca Partners, Swish Ventures, and Picture Capital.

The announcement follows a period of significant growth for Upwind, which has quadrupled its revenue in 2026 as enterprises seek security platforms built for increasingly complex cloud environments and AI-driven workloads. The company's valuation has increased substantially from its $1.5 billion valuation in its Series B round in January 2026.

“AI is fundamentally changing both the cloud infrastructure architecture and the scale of cyber threats and how organizations build and operate software,” said Amiram Shachar, CEO and Co-Founder of Upwind.“Context is key to managing internal and external risks, security teams need to understand how cloud, and AI interact in real time. We built Upwind to unify those signals and eliminate complexity, helping organizations identify their most critical exposures, fix risks proactively, and detect attacks as they happen.”

Security Built for the Agentic Era

The rapid adoption of AI is creating new challenges for enterprise security teams. Attackers use AI to increase the scale and sophistication of their operations, employees use large language models to build new applications, and agents are autonomously operating within the organization. The possibilities for new risks and threats are growing exponentially.

The traditional, fragmented approach to security creates silos, providing alerts without enough context to determine the intent behind an AI agent's activity or whether a vulnerability creates a reachable exposure. Upwind takes a different approach by using runtime intelligence context across cloud workloads, APIs, and AI agents.

The company's Cloud and AI Security Platform reshapes cybersecurity by working from the inside-out. The platform combines the context of a customer's cloud workloads, APIs, and agents with runtime intelligence to give security, development, and DevOps teams a shared understanding of the most critical risks and reachable exposures, how to fix them, and to catch new attacks in real time.

“Upwind gives us the exact visibility and context we need to stay ahead of cloud threats with complete confidence" says Tushar Dalvi, Deputy CISO at Confluent. "It has removed the complexity from cloud security to give us a clear, high-impact defense strategy with minimal overhead."

To further meet the speed of AI risks and threats, security teams are amplified with specialized AI agents that investigate threats autonomously, act as a red team validating attack surface findings, and remediate risks in your infrastructure at machine speed, eliminating the heavy lifting of triage so teams can focus on judgement and response.

“Security needs to keep pace with environments that AI agents can change at a speed and scale that human teams alone cannot match,” Shachar said.“By combining real-time intelligence at runtime with the context needed to understand and remediate risk, we're helping organizations move beyond alert management toward proactive security.”

Expanding Enterprise Adoption

Founded in 2022, Upwind was designed around the premise that cloud security must account for what is happening inside live environments, rather than relying primarily on periodic assessments and static snapshots. As enterprises modernize their infrastructure and deploy AI-powered applications, the company aims to provide a unified view of security risks across increasingly interconnected systems.

Upwind supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Through its integration with AWS Security Hub, customers can access Upwind directly within the AWS console, with simplified onboarding and unified billing through AWS.

The new funding will support the company's continued product development and go-to-market expansion as it builds on its momentum with enterprise customers.

“Our investors have backed our vision and the traction we're seeing in the market,” Shachar said.“This round gives us the opportunity to accelerate our momentum, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the innovation customers need to secure cloud and AI infrastructure in the agentic era.”

“Upwind gave us visibility into what is actually running, not just what a scan found. That changed which risks we spend our time on.” - Michael Cannizzo, CISO of HedgeServ

“Setup only took days. What stood out after that was visibility into live workloads rather than a snapshot, and that redirected where our team spends effort.” - Russ Kirby, CISO of Ping

About Upwind Security

Upwind is the Cloud and AI security platform. Hundreds of organizations, including Siemens, Roku, Carvana, Nubank, Supabase, and ClickUp, trust Upwind to secure their cloud and AI infrastructure, applications, and agents. Upwind uses the context of your cloud workloads, APIs, and agents to give security, development, and DevOps teams the ability to fix the most critical risks and reachable exposures proactively while catching attacks in real time. To learn more, follow Upwind on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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