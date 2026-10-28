Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Results
|As of
|As of
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|(In Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Statement of Condition
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|11,942
|$
|4,659
|Securities Available-for-Sale
|32,585
|40,931
|Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit
|Losses and Deferred Loan Fees
|125,090
|131,504
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|3,114
|2,904
|Goodwill and Intangible Assets
|5,410
|5,531
|Accrued Interest Receivable and Other Assets
|13,556
|12,999
|Total Assets
|$
|191,697
|$
|198,528
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|155,618
|$
|154,780
|FHLB Advances
|-
|7,000
|Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities
|6,059
|4,640
|Total Liabilities
|161,677
|166,420
|Common Stock
|11
|11
|Additional Paid in Capital
|6,360
|6,514
|Unearned Common Stock held by ESOP
|(463
|)
|(501
|)
|Retained Earnings
|26,464
|28,972
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(1,677
|)
|(2,187
|)
|Authorized but Unissued Stock
|(675
|)
|(701
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|30,020
|32,108
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|191,697
|$
|198,528
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|(In Thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Statement of Earnings
|Interest Income
|$
|2,385
|$
|2,193
|$
|9,101
|$
|8,666
|Interest Expense
|351
|367
|1,519
|1,518
|Net Interest Income
|2,034
|1,826
|7,582
|7,148
|Less: Provision for Credit Loss
|215
|32
|245
|59
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss
|1,819
|1,794
|7,337
|7,089
|Non-interest Income (Loss)
|(3,804
|)
|347
|(2,978
|)
|1,055
|Non-interest Expenses
|1,919
|1,877
|7,482
|7,351
|Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(3,904
|)
|264
|(3,123
|)
|793
|Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(844
|)
|26
|(806
|)
|60
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3,060
|)
|$
|238
|$
|(2,317
|)
|$
|733
|Performance Ratios
|Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share
|$
|(2.97
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|(2.25
|)
|$
|0.72
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|(6.20
|)
|%
|0.48
|%
|(1.17
|)
|%
|0.37
|%
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|(38.63
|)
|%
|2.99
|%
|(7.26
|)
|%
|2.31
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.66
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.29
|%
|4.08
|%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“ GAAP”), we used the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Interest Income, Adjusted Net Interest Income, Adjusted Provision for Credit Loss, Adjusted Non-interest Income, Adjusted Non-interest Expense, Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (AEBIT), Adjusted Income Tax, and Adjusted Net Income. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. For fiscal 2026, these adjustments primarily relate to losses recognized on the sales of investment securities and loan participations associated with the Company's balance sheet restructuring, accelerated recognition of deferred loan fees associated with the loan participation sale, certain provision for credit losses and expenses associated with the resolution of previously identified overdraft balances.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical financial performance and provide investors with greater transparency regarding the Company's underlying operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management in evaluating financial performance, developing operating plans and making strategic decisions. By excluding certain items that management believes may not be representative of ongoing operations, these measures may assist investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's performance across reporting periods.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and exclude items that affected our results for the periods presented. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Interest Income. We define Adjusted Interest Income as total interest income, excluding certain items that management believes may not be indicative of recurring business operating results. For fiscal 2026, this adjustment reflects the accelerated recognition of deferred loan fees associated with the sale of loan participations as part of the Company's balance sheet restructuring.
Adjusted Net Interest Income. We define Adjusted Net Interest Income as net interest income adjusted to exclude the accelerated recognition of deferred loan fees associated with the loan participation sale. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information regarding the Company's net interest income excluding the impact of this transaction.
Adjusted Provision for Credit Loss. We define Adjusted Provision for Credit Loss as the provision for credit losses, excluding certain charges associated with the resolution of previously identified overdraft balances. For fiscal 2026, this adjustment reflects $210,000 provision for credit losses recognized in connection with the resolution of these balances. Management believes presenting this measure provides supplemental information regarding the Company's credit loss expense excluding the impact of this identified matter.
Adjusted Non-Interest Income. We define Adjusted Non-Interest Income as total non-interest earnings excluding certain items that management believes may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. For fiscal 2026, these adjustments include losses recognized on the sales of investment securities and loan participations associated with the Company's balance sheet restructuring.
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense. We define Adjusted Non-Interest Expense as total non-interest expense, excluding certain expenses that management believes may not be indicative of recurring business operating results. For fiscal 2026, this adjustment includes $24,000 of expenses associated with the resolution of previously identified overdraft balances. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information regarding the Company's operating expenses excluding the impact of this identified matter.
Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (“AEBIT”). We define AEBIT as net income before income tax, excluding certain items that management believes may not be indicative of recurring business operating results. For fiscal 2026, these adjustments include the aforementioned items affecting non-interest income, and certain provision for credit losses and expenses related to the resolution of previously identified overdraft balances.
We have included AEBIT because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, develop future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those related to operating expenses. Management believes AEBIT provides useful supplemental information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results by reducing the effects of certain transactions and expenses that may affect comparability between reporting periods. AEBIT is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Income Tax. We define Adjusted Income Tax as GAAP income tax expense (benefit) plus the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated at the Company's statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
Adjusted Net Income. We define Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to exclude certain items that management believes may not be indicative of recurring business operating results, together with the related income tax effects. For fiscal 2026, these adjustments primarily include losses recognized on the sales of investment securities and loan participations, accelerated recognition of deferred loan fees, certain provision for credit losses and expenses associated with previously identified overdraft balances. Adjusted Net Income should be considered as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Financial and Operational Metrics (Non-GAAP) – The following information is unaudited and preliminary and based on the Company's current data available at the time of presentation and is subject to change.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|(In Thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Adjusted Statement of Earnings (Non-GAAP)
|Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|2,385
|$
|2,193
|$
|9,101
|$
|8,666
|Less: Accelerated Deferred Loan Fee Income
|(91
|)
|-
|(91
|)
|-
|Adjusted Interest Income(2)
|2,294
|2,193
|9,010
|8,666
|Interest Expense
|351
|367
|1,519
|1,518
|Adjusted Net Interest Income(2)
|1,943
|1,826
|7,491
|7,148
|Provision for Credit Loss (GAAP)
|215
|32
|245
|59
|Less: Overdraft-related Provision
|(210
|)
|-
|(210
|)
|-
|Adjusted Provision for Credit Loss(2)
|5
|32
|35
|59
|Adjusted Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss(2)
|1,938
|1,794
|7,456
|7,089
|Non-interest Income (Loss), (GAAP)
|(3,804
|)
|347
|(2,978
|)
|1,055
|Add: Securities Sale Loss
|2,002
|-
|2,002
|-
|Add: Loan Participation Sale Loss
|2,033
|-
|2,033
|-
|Adjusted Non-interest Income(2)
|231
|347
|1,057
|1,055
|Non-interest Expenses (GAAP)
|1,919
|1,877
|7,482
|7,351
|Less: Overdraft-related Expense
|(24
|)
|-
|(24
|)
|-
|Adjusted Non-interest Expense(2)
|1,895
|1,877
|7,458
|7,351
|Adjusted Income Before Income Tax Expense(2)
|274
|264
|1,055
|793
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(844
|)
|26
|(806
|)
|60
|Add: Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|877
|-
|877
|-
|Adjusted Income Tax Expense(2)
|33
|26
|71
|60
|Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|241
|$
|238
|$
|984
|$
|733
|Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.72
|Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Assets
|0.49
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.38
|%
|Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Equity
|3.04
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.08
|%
|2.33
|%
|Adjusted Net Interest Margin
|4.45
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.08
|%
(2)“Adjusted Interest Income”,“Adjusted Net Interest Income”, Adjusted Provision for Credit Loss”,“Adjusted Non-interest Income”,“Adjusted Non-interest Expense”,“Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax”,“Adjusted Income Tax”, and“Adjusted Net Income” are non-GAAP measures. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” herein for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|(In Thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Net Income (Loss) - GAAP
|$
|(3,060
|)
|$
|238
|$
|(2,317
|)
|$
|733
|Add: Loss on Sale of Investment Securities
|2,002
|-
|2,002
|-
|Add: Loss on Sale of Loan Participations
|2,033
|-
|2,033
|-
|Less: Accelerated Deferred Loan Fee Income
|(91
|)
|-
|(91
|)
|-
|Add: Overdraft-related Provision for Credit Losses
|210
|-
|210
|-
|Add: Overdraft-related Non-interest Expense
|24
|-
|24
|-
|Total Pretax Adjustments
|4,178
|-
|4,178
|-
|Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|(877
|)
|-
|(877
|)
|-
|Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP
|$
|241
|$
|238
|$
|984
|$
|733
About Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, which is a New York chartered savings and loan association founded in 1892 that offers deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At September 30, 2026, Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. had total assets of $191.7 million, total deposits of $155.6 million and total shareholders' equity of $30.0 million.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the following: our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the strategic balance sheet repositioning transactions that we implemented in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 in accordance with expected earn-back timelines or at all; our ability to successfully implement our current capital management strategies, including with respect to the adoption of future stock repurchase programs and the continued payment of cash dividends; changes in interest rates; national and regional economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as on general economic and financial market conditions; the size, quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows and our ability to effectively manage liquidity; competition; demand for financial services in our market area; changes in real estate market values in our market area; changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; and that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 and other reports the Company files with the SEC, which are available through the SEC's EDGAR website located at . These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company and the Bank assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
For more information, contact Stephen Jefferies, President and Chief Executive Officer at (315) 287-2600.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment