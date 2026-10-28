Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2026
|Contacts:
|Glen Jammaron
|Mike Burns
|Chairman and CEO
|Chief Financial Officer
|Alpine Banks of Colorado
|Alpine Banks of Colorado
|2200 Grand Avenue
|2200 Grand Avenue
|Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
|Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
|(970) 384-3266
|(970) 259-3090
A note about forward-looking statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“reflects,”“believes,”“can,”“would,”“should,”“will,”“estimates,”“looks forward to,”“continues,”“expects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to:
- The ability to attract and retain deposits and loans; Demand for financial services in our market areas; Adverse economic conditions in our markets or other markets where we have lending relationships; Credit risks of lending activities, including loan delinquencies, write-offs, fluctuating collateral values, changes in our allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses; Changes in employment levels, labor shortages, persistent inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; Increased competitive pressures among financial services companies, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position and loan and deposit products; Risks associated with concentrations in real estate-related loans; Changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; Stability of funding sources and continued availability of borrowings; Geopolitical developments and conflicts, including tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, or the effects of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices or economic activity; Effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff or other fiscal uncertainty; Assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate, or not predictive of actual results; Fluctuations in loan demand, unsold homes, land and property values and secondary market conditions for loans; Actions of government regulators, including any increases in FDIC assessments; Quality and composition of our securities portfolio and adverse changes in the securities markets; The ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements related to artificial intelligence (“AI”), digital banking platforms and cybersecurity; Risks associated with the use of AI in credit underwriting, customer service and operations, including model error, algorithmic bias, regulatory scrutiny under fair lending laws and reliance on third-party AI providers; Risks associated with potential cybersecurity incidents, data breaches or failures of key information technology systems; Changes in legal or regulatory requirements, including changes in capital requirements, banking regulations, tax laws or consumer protection laws; Results of examinations by regulatory authorities and potential requirements to increase our credit loss allowances, write-down assets, reclassify assets, change our regulatory or capital position, or affect our liquidity and earnings; Costs and effects of litigation; Effects of climate change, severe weather, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events; Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; Expectations regarding key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; Inability of key third-party providers to fulfill obligations; Changes in accounting policies and practices; The ability to recruit and retain key management and staff; The ability to raise capital or incur debt on reasonable terms; Effectiveness of legislation and regulatory efforts to help the U.S. and global financial markets; and Other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release or in any subsequent written or oral statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We undertake no obligation to update, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Key Financial Measures
The attached tables highlight the Company's key financial measures for the periods indicated (unaudited).
Alpine Banks of Colorado Key Financial Measures 09.30.2026
|Contact:
|Mike Burns, Chief Financial Officer
|Alpine Banks of Colorado
|(970) 259-3090
|...
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