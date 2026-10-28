Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUSTON, La., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (TXSE: OBK) (“Origin,”“we,”“our” or the“Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the“Bank”), today announced net income of $37.8 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $33.8 million, or $1.09 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $50.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $43.2 million for the linked quarter. “Our third quarter results reflect the discipline and commitment of our team and the progress we are making through Optimize Origin,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc.“We are delivering higher levels of profitability while deepening relationships and investing intentionally in our franchise. I am proud of what we accomplished this quarter, and we know there is more work ahead as we continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders.” (1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin



In January 2025, we announced our Optimize Origin initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture, and it continues to be an important part of our corporate DNA.

Built on three primary pillars:



Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency



Balance Sheet Optimization

Culture & Employee Engagement As announced in our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, our near term ROAA run rate target is 1.15% or higher by 4Q26, as we continue towards our ultimate top quartile ROAA target.

Financial Highlights



The Company continued to deliver strong performance, and in some cases, record performance across numerous key financial metrics including, but not limited to, net income, net interest income, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) and diluted earnings per share.

Net income was $37.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $3.9 million, or 11.6%, compared to the linked quarter.

Non-interest income was $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $2.7 million, or 17.5%, compared to the linked quarter.

Our NIM-FTE increased two basis points to 3.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Annualized ROAA was 1.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 12 basis points, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $8.09 billion at September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $20.6 million, or 0.3%, compared to June 30, 2026. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, were $7.65 billion at September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $170.6 million, or 2.3%, compared to June 30, 2026.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, we repurchased 272,927 shares of our common stock at an average price of $54.21 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. At September 30, 2026, $106.8 million remains available for share repurchases under the share repurchase program. In October 2026, our board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.28 per share, a 12% increase. Combined with the $0.10 per share increase approved in April 2026, the quarterly dividend has increased from $0.15 to $0.28 per share, or 87%, reflecting our strong balance sheet and durable earnings.



Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $95.1 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The expansion in net interest income was primarily driven by a $4.3 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense.

The $4.3 million increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase of $3.6 million in interest income on loans held for investment, mainly driven by higher average loan balances, which contributed $1.6 million of the increase. An additional $1.4 million of the increase resulted from one additional calendar day during the current quarter, while the remaining $648,000 was attributable to higher loan yields.

The $1.4 million increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $2.1 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $740,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily attributable to higher average balances, which increased interest expense by $1.1 million. This impact was primarily related to higher average money market deposit balances, which increased interest expense by $1.6 million, partially offset by lower average balances in interest-bearing demand deposits. Higher rates and one extra day in the quarter contributed another $1.0 million to the increase in interest expense on deposits. The decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowings was mainly attributable to lower average borrowing balances, which decreased interest expense by approximately $762,000.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%. On September 16, 2026, the Federal Reserve Board raised the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points, to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up two basis points from the linked quarter and 29 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.76%, representing a two-basis-point increase and a 13-basis-point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 2.70%, representing a three-basis-point increase from the linked quarter and down 52 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing $ 10,308 $ 5,203 $ 7,739 $ 5,105 98.1 % Total nonperforming LHFI 72,461 78,522 88,282 (6,061 ) (7.7 ) Nonperforming Assets 75,102 79,281 88,859 (4,179 ) (5.3 ) Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 98,378 98,188 96,259 190 0.2 Provision for credit losses 2,606 65 36,820 2,541 N/M Net charge-offs 2,661 454 31,383 2,207 N/M Credit quality ratios (1) : ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 135.77 % 125.05 % 109.04 % 10.72 % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.22 1.22 1.28 - N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.27 1.30 1.35 (0.03 ) N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.90 0.97 1.17 (0.07 ) N/A Total nonperforming assets to LHFI & OREO 0.93 0.98 1.18 (0.05 ) N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.13 0.02 1.65 0.11 N/A

___________________________

N/A = Not applicable.

N/M - Not meaningful

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information. (2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Our results included a total provision for credit losses of $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $65,000 for the linked quarter, which includes the provision for loan credit losses, the off-balance sheet commitment credit losses and any provision for security credit losses. The increase was primarily the result of new loan production and an increase in net loan charge-offs, offset by credit migration improvement during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, resulting in provision expense for loan credit losses of $2.9 million compared to a net benefit provision of $373,000 during the linked quarter. For the current quarter, we recorded reserves of $6.1 million related to new loan production and $1.3 million related to net charge-offs not previously reserved, which was primarily offset by $5.2 million in reserve releases related to net credit migration. Net credit migration reflects the combined impact of loan risk rating changes, specific reserve adjustments, and loan balance movements, such as loan balance changes and payoffs.

The ALCL totaled $98.4 million at September 30, 2026, a $190,000 increase compared to the ALCL as of June 30, 2026, and was 1.22% as a percentage of LHFI at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing increased $5.1 million to $10.3 million at September 30, 2026, when compared to June 30, 2026, and represented 0.13% of total LHFI, compared to 0.06% as of June 30, 2026. The increase in loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing was primarily driven by increases of $2.5 million, $1.7 million and $1.1 million in the commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction/land/land development sectors, respectively. 100% of the increases were in the 30 to 59 days past due category.

Total nonperforming LHFI decreased $6.1 million at September 30, 2026, when compared to June 30, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming LHFI was driven by decreases in the sectors of commercial real estate, construction/land/land development and commercial and industrial, offset by an increase in single-family residential real estate nonperforming LHFI. $1.6 million of the decline in nonperforming LHFI was a result of net paydowns or payoffs of nonperforming loans, primarily in the construction/land/land development sector, impacted by the questioned banker activity first disclosed during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. During the current quarter, six loan relationships totaling $2.2 million previously classified as nonperforming LHFI were transferred to other real estate owned (“OREO”).

Net charge-offs were $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $2.2 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting lower recoveries of $1.5 million and an increase of $728,000 in charge-offs. The decrease in recoveries was primarily the result of lower recoveries in the commercial and industrial loan sector and the increase in charge-offs was primarily a result of higher charge-offs in the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan sectors.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $18.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 17.5%, from the linked quarter, primarily driven by an increase of $1.7 million in equity method investment income and an increase of $452,000 in insurance commission and fee income.

The $1.7 million increase in equity method investment income was primarily driven by an increase in Argent investment income of $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and a reduction of $499,000 in limited partnership equity investment loss during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

The components of equity method investment income (loss) are as follows:

At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Argent investment income $ 1,840 $ 668 $ 1,227 $ 1,172 175.4 % Limited partnership investment loss (781 ) (1,280 ) (677 ) 499 39.0 Total equity method investment income (loss) $ 1,059 $ (612 ) $ 550 $ 1,671 273.0 %

The $452,000 increase in insurance commission and fee income is primarily the result of an increase in life and health direct bill commission income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $62.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 3.0% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $869,000 in other expenses along with a decrease of $543,000 in professional services.

The $869,000 decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $2.2 million release of contingency reserve offset by an $883,000 charge, both of which relate to the settlement of certain litigation involving the questioned banker activity first disclosed during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The $543,000 decrease in professional services was primarily due to a $452,000 decrease in consultant fees related to contract renegotiations that occurred during the first half of the 2026 fiscal year.

Financial Condition

The table below discloses the changes in certain balance sheet metrics:

At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Total LHFI $ 8,094,172 $ 8,073,577 $ 7,537,099 $ 20,595 0.3 % Average total LHFI 8,059,674 7,954,669 7,523,624 105,005 1.3 Total securities 1,145,994 1,158,652 1,121,551 (12,658 ) (1.1 ) Average total securities 1,165,465 1,178,329 1,127,809 (12,864 ) (1.1 ) Total deposits 8,673,174 8,703,251 8,331,830 (30,077 ) (0.3 ) Average total deposits 8,684,836 8,463,422 8,232,260 221,414 2.6 Total borrowings 15,377 136,878 12,790 (121,501 ) (88.8 ) Average borrowings 57,246 140,897 30,702 (83,651 ) (59.4 ) Total subordinated indebtedness 16,619 16,594 89,715 25 0.2 Average total subordinated indebtedness 16,608 16,582 89,692 26 0.2 Total shareholders' equity 1,263,687 1,281,057 1,214,756 (17,370 ) (1.4 ) Average total shareholders' equity 1,287,795 1,275,384 1,227,431 12,411 1.0

Loans



Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, LHFI increased $170.6 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $78.1 million, $66.8 million, and $24.0 million in construction/land/land development, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and non-owner-occupied commercial real estate, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $19.1 million in commercial and industrial loans. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit at September 30, 2026, were $439.7 million, a decrease of $150.0 million, or 25.4%, from $589.7 million at June 30, 2026, and a decrease of $33.3 million, or 7.0%, compared to September 30, 2025.

Securities



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $96.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $35.6 million, or 58.5%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $35.2 million, or 57.6% from September 30, 2025. The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.65 years as of September 30, 2026, compared to 4.08 years as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits



The increase in average deposits for the current quarter compared to linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $217.0 million and $80.0 million in money market and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $79.9 million in average interest-bearing demand deposits. At September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of average total deposits were 24.9%, 24.6% and 23.1%, respectively.

Borrowings

The decrease in the current quarter borrowings compared to the linked quarter primarily reflects lower FHLB short-term borrowings as the linked quarter included $125.0 million of additional borrowings used primarily to meet seasonal liquidity needs.



Subordinate debentures

Total subordinated debentures at September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, declined primarily due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.



Capital



The decrease in shareholder's equity at September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter was mainly due to $35.6 million of other comprehensive loss, net of tax, as well as $14.8 million in common share repurchases and $7.9 million of dividends declared, partially offset by net income of $37.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Uses of regulatory capital since the beginning of 2025 consist of the following:



Repurchased 1,106,466 shares of our common stock at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total of $47.5 million, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. There is currently $106.8 million remaining available for share repurchases under the share repurchase program.



Redeemed $143.6 million of subordinated debentures, including the amortization of the original issue discount and fair value mark. Declared $39.4 million in dividends to our shareholders, excluding dividends declared in October 2026.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 40835 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting .

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at , under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit and .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc's (“Origin”,“we”,“our” or the“Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin's results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company's liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin's control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“assumes,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“foresees,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“could,”“may,”“might,”“should,”“will,” and“would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin's future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin's primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin's asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin's loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin's primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin's commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin's loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin's ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin's risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin's inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin's common shareholders, repurchase Origin's shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin's operation or expansion strategy or Origin's ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin's ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin's business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin's control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin's ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in Origin's most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

...

Media Contact

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318-232-7472

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Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 95,140 $ 92,200 $ 87,244 $ 86,694 $ 83,704 Provision for credit losses 2,606 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 Noninterest income 18,080 15,393 16,795 16,736 26,128 Noninterest expense 62,489 64,412 63,797 62,823 62,028 Income before income tax expense 48,125 43,116 35,277 37,449 10,984 Income tax expense 10,347 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 Net income $ 37,778 $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 PTPP earnings(1) $ 50,731 $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 Basic earnings per common share 1.23 1.10 0.89 0.95 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share 1.22 1.09 0.89 0.95 0.27 Dividends declared per common share 0.25 0.25 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,769,835 30,848,905 30,942,565 30,964,128 31,183,092 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,081,681 31,157,927 31,203,348 31,168,548 31,363,571 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 8,094,172 $ 8,073,577 $ 7,864,221 $ 7,670,917 $ 7,537,099 Total LHFI excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit 7,654,495 7,483,871 7,341,931 7,142,136 7,064,131 Total assets 10,105,114 10,276,930 10,188,144 9,724,722 9,791,306 Total deposits 8,673,174 8,703,251 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 Total shareholders' equity 1,263,687 1,281,057 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.17 % 6.14 % 6.06 % 6.22 % 6.33 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.76 5.74 5.56 5.76 5.89 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.68 2.64 2.66 2.90 3.20 Cost of total deposits 2.01 1.99 2.05 2.20 2.46 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.94 3.92 3.71 3.73 3.65 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.47 1.35 1.11 1.19 0.35 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.97 1.73 1.61 1.64 1.95 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 11.64 10.64 8.86 9.50 2.79 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 13.27 12.17 10.15 10.95 3.22 Book value per common share $ 41.29 $ 41.52 $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 Tangible book value per common share (1) 36.14 36.37 35.61 35.04 33.95 Efficiency ratio(2) 55.19 % 59.87 % 61.32 % 60.74 % 56.48 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.74 13.41 13.60 13.54 13.59 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.85 13.59 13.79 13.73 13.79 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.07 14.74 14.99 14.91 15.90 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.98 12.05 11.74 11.86 11.69

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(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE and tangible book value per common share are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release. (2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. September 30, 2026 ratios are estimated.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 274,584 $ 244,299 Provision for credit losses 7,636 43,126 Noninterest income 50,268 43,098 Noninterest expense 190,698 186,079 Income before income tax expense 126,518 58,192 Income tax expense 27,201 12,511 Net income $ 99,317 $ 45,681 PTPP earnings(1) $ 134,154 $ 101,318 Basic earnings per common share 3.22 1.46 Diluted earnings per common share 3.19 1.46 Dividends declared per common share 0.65 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,853,135 31,193,739 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,172,097 31,382,010 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.13 % 6.33 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.69 5.85 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.66 3.21 Cost of total deposits 2.02 2.48 NIM-FTE 3.86 3.57 ROAA (annualized) 1.31 0.63 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.77 1.39 ROAE (annualized) 10.40 5.11 ROATCE (annualized)(1) 11.89 5.93 Efficiency ratio(2) 58.70 64.75

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(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, and ROATCE are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release. (2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 125,458 $ 121,857 $ 114,161 $ 119,282 $ 120,096 Investment securities-taxable 8,844 9,039 8,776 8,991 8,767 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,632 1,517 1,486 1,487 1,523 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 4,101 3,310 6,873 4,884 5,753 Total interest and dividend income 140,035 135,723 131,296 134,644 136,139 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 44,108 42,001 43,702 46,510 51,026 FHLB advances and other borrowings 543 1,283 111 102 273 Subordinated indebtedness 244 239 239 1,338 1,136 Total interest expense 44,895 43,523 44,052 47,950 52,435 Net interest income 95,140 92,200 87,244 86,694 83,704 Provision for credit losses 2,606 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 92,534 92,135 82,279 83,536 46,884 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 7,335 6,883 9,597 5,931 6,598 Service charges and fees 5,324 5,334 4,951 5,043 4,965 Other fee income 2,639 2,321 2,295 2,128 2,262 Mortgage banking revenue 591 848 563 680 726 Swap fee income 402 32 54 58 1,387 Change in fair value of equity investments - - - - 6,972 (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (30 ) 1 - - - Equity method investment income (loss) 1,059 (612 ) (1,517 ) 1,859 550 Other income 760 586 852 1,037 2,668 Total noninterest income 18,080 15,393 16,795 16,736 26,128 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 40,521 40,374 38,397 37,015 37,863 Occupancy and equipment, net 7,322 7,201 6,984 6,961 7,079 Data processing 3,854 3,738 4,050 3,672 3,526 Office and operations 3,040 3,174 2,937 3,243 3,184 Professional services 1,266 1,809 2,649 2,703 1,395 Intangible asset amortization 1,333 1,484 1,485 1,499 1,583 Electronic banking 944 935 1,442 1,545 1,470 Advertising and marketing 1,516 1,650 1,360 1,746 1,524 Regulatory assessments 1,184 1,364 1,335 1,528 1,269 Loan-related expenses 740 1,045 895 787 979 Other expenses 769 1,638 2,263 2,124 2,156 Total noninterest expense 62,489 64,412 63,797 62,823 62,028 Income before income tax expense 48,125 43,116 35,277 37,449 10,984 Income tax expense 10,347 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 Net income $ 37,778 $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 84,416 $ 87,315 $ 90,641 $ 73,122 $ 94,062 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 262,666 459,216 575,562 351,095 532,847 Total cash and cash equivalents 347,082 546,531 666,203 424,217 626,909 Securities: AFS 1,117,665 1,142,223 1,151,402 1,117,176 1,104,789 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 22,493 10,557 10,557 10,559 10,559 Securities carried at fair value through income 5,836 5,872 6,197 6,215 6,203 Total securities 1,145,994 1,158,652 1,168,156 1,133,950 1,121,551 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 33,136 37,662 31,193 31,069 31,041 Equity method investments 64,168 63,141 66,091 67,502 65,643 Loans held for sale 628 1,146 2,935 1,032 312 LHFI 8,094,172 8,073,577 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 Less: ALCL 98,378 98,188 99,015 96,782 96,259 LHFI, net of ALCL 7,995,794 7,975,389 7,765,206 7,574,135 7,440,840 Premises and equipment, net 134,673 133,783 126,916 124,249 122,899 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 42,466 42,215 41,968 41,726 41,478 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 29,059 30,393 31,877 33,362 34,861 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 183,435 159,339 158,920 164,801 177,093 Total assets $ 10,105,114 $ 10,276,930 $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,176,440 $ 2,260,015 $ 2,062,982 $ 1,979,875 $ 2,000,324 Interest-bearing deposits 5,727,032 5,684,879 5,895,932 5,497,920 5,516,821 Time deposits 769,702 758,357 797,354 829,452 814,685 Total deposits 8,673,174 8,703,251 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,377 136,878 12,609 19,050 12,790 Subordinated indebtedness 16,619 16,594 16,569 16,544 89,715 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 136,257 139,150 142,423 135,196 142,215 Total liabilities 8,841,427 8,995,873 8,927,869 8,478,037 8,576,550 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 153,014 154,252 154,397 154,762 154,839 Additional paid-in capital 526,652 530,959 532,773 533,541 532,975 Retained earnings 680,431 656,674 633,949 612,523 588,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96,410 ) (60,828 ) (60,844 ) (54,141 ) (61,164 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,263,687 1,281,057 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,105,114 $ 10,276,930 $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner-occupied commercial real estate $ 1,115,338 $ 1,048,534 $ 999,440 $ 1,004,801 $ 986,859 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,607,135 1,583,170 1,511,138 1,519,104 1,520,020 Construction/land/land development 776,682 698,610 641,273 611,220 615,778 Single-family residential real estate 1,437,148 1,425,285 1,442,792 1,444,611 1,460,696 Multifamily residential real estate 577,102 568,445 555,527 553,149 540,601 Total real estate loans 5,513,405 5,324,044 5,150,170 5,132,885 5,123,954 Commercial and industrial 2,122,572 2,141,623 2,173,126 1,989,218 1,919,782 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 439,677 589,706 522,290 528,781 472,968 Consumer 18,518 18,204 18,635 20,033 20,395 Total LHFI 8,094,172 8,073,577 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 Less: ALCL 98,378 98,188 99,015 96,782 96,259 LHFI, net $ 7,995,794 $ 7,975,389 $ 7,765,206 $ 7,574,135 $ 7,440,840 Nonperforming assets (1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 9,773 $ 15,479 $ 19,891 $ 13,212 $ 11,736 Construction/land/land development 15,319 16,365 19,427 16,388 17,047 Single-family residential real estate 37,100 35,595 37,809 39,480 41,964 Multifamily residential real estate - - - - 2,404 Commercial and industrial 10,213 11,015 10,074 11,919 15,043 Consumer 56 68 65 185 88 Total nonperforming LHFI 72,461 78,522 87,266 81,184 88,282 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 2,641 759 1,007 694 577 Total nonperforming assets $ 75,102 $ 79,281 $ 88,273 $ 81,878 $ 88,859 Classified assets $ 148,679 $ 144,410 $ 154,599 $ 148,322 $ 138,910 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing $ 10,308 5,203 17,624 14,764 7,739 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 98,188 $ 99,015 $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 Provision for loan credit losses 2,851 (373 ) 5,010 3,693 35,216 Loans charged off 3,224 2,496 3,963 4,328 32,206 Loan recoveries 563 2,042 1,186 1,158 823 Net charge-offs 2,661 454 2,777 3,170 31,383 Balance at end of period $ 98,378 $ 98,188 $ 99,015 $ 96,782 $ 96,259 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.91 % Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 0.93 0.98 1.12 1.07 1.18 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.90 0.97 1.11 1.06 1.17 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.13 0.06 0.22 0.19 0.10 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 135.77 125.05 113.46 119.21 109.04 ALCL to total LHFI 1.22 1.22 1.26 1.26 1.28 ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit (2) 1.27 1.30 1.34 1.34 1.35 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.13 0.02 0.15 0.17 1.65

____________________________

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any. (2) The ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate (1) Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,643,416 $ 39,273 5.89 % $ 2,563,643 $ 37,196 5.82 % $ 2,450,148 $ 36,101 5.85 % Construction/land/land development 742,095 12,654 6.77 675,151 11,603 6.89 644,455 11,454 7.05 Single-family residential real estate 1,432,824 19,917 5.51 1,428,511 19,627 5.51 1,460,412 20,004 5.43 Multifamily residential real estate 578,468 9,086 6.23 572,052 8,688 6.09 532,354 8,428 6.28 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,164,704 36,393 6.67 2,212,814 36,675 6.65 1,994,755 36,283 7.22 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 479,308 7,776 6.44 483,340 7,685 6.38 420,848 7,393 6.97 Consumer 18,859 336 7.07 19,158 351 7.35 20,652 385 7.40 LHFI 8,059,674 125,435 6.17 7,954,669 121,825 6.14 7,523,624 120,048 6.33 Loans held for sale 1,201 23 7.60 2,161 32 5.94 2,918 48 6.53 Loans receivable 8,060,875 125,458 6.17 7,956,830 121,857 6.14 7,526,542 120,096 6.33 Investment securities-taxable 969,386 8,844 3.62 992,478 9,039 3.65 951,758 8,767 3.65 Investment securities-nontaxable 196,079 1,632 3.30 185,851 1,517 3.27 176,051 1,523 3.43 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 37,256 574 6.11 39,526 392 3.98 34,652 542 6.21 Interest-earning balances due from banks 375,478 3,527 3.73 309,510 2,918 3.78 473,352 5,211 4.37 Total interest-earning assets 9,639,074 140,035 5.76 9,484,195 135,723 5.74 9,162,355 136,139 5.89 Noninterest-earning assets 554,817 555,512 565,059 Total assets $ 10,193,891 $ 10,039,707 $ 9,727,414 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,812,819 $ 10,883 2.38 % $ 1,892,759 $ 11,051 2.34 % $ 1,827,758 $ 13,170 2.86 % Money market deposits 3,637,422 26,427 2.88 3,420,399 24,491 2.87 3,369,582 29,695 3.50 Savings deposits 309,898 918 1.18 304,088 866 1.14 314,112 1,194 1.51 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,760,139 38,228 2.63 5,617,246 36,408 2.60 5,511,452 44,059 3.17 Time deposits 764,344 5,880 3.05 765,794 5,593 2.93 819,692 6,967 3.37 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,524,483 44,108 2.68 6,383,040 42,001 2.64 6,331,144 51,026 3.20 FHLB advances and other borrowings 57,246 543 3.76 140,897 1,283 3.65 30,702 273 3.53 Subordinated indebtedness 16,608 244 5.83 16,582 239 5.78 89,692 1,136 5.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,598,337 44,895 2.70 6,540,519 43,523 2.67 6,451,538 52,435 3.22 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,160,353 2,080,382 1,901,116 Other liabilities 147,406 143,422 147,329 Total liabilities 8,906,096 8,764,323 8,499,983 Shareholders' Equity 1,287,795 1,275,384 1,227,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,193,891 $ 10,039,707 $ 9,727,414 Net interest spread 3.06 % 3.07 % 2.67 % NIM $ 95,140 3.92 $ 92,200 3.90 $ 83,704 3.62 NIM-FTE(2) $ 95,628 3.94 $ 92,668 3.92 $ 84,230 3.65

____________________________

(1) Yields/Rates are calculated on an actual/actual day count basis. (2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) Interest income on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity 131 - - - - - - - - - Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption - - - - - - (783 ) (0.02 ) - - Notable provision expense items: Provision release (expense) on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 992 0.03 18 - - - (10 ) - (1,670 ) (0.04 ) Provision expense related to borrower fraud - - - - - - (13 ) - (29,545 ) (0.74 ) Notable noninterest income items: (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (30 ) - 1 - - - - - - - Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities - - - - - - - - 6,972 0.18 Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 157 - - - 438 0.01 483 0.01 2,077 0.05 Notable noninterest expense items: Operating benefit (expense) related to questioned banker activity(2) 1,204 0.03 325 0.01 (542 ) (0.01 ) (698 ) (0.02 ) (112 ) - Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(3) - - - - - - (51 ) - (577 ) (0.01 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (347 ) (0.01 ) (458 ) (0.01 ) (473 ) (0.01 ) (587 ) (0.01 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) Total notable items $ 2,107 0.05 $ (114 ) - $ (577 ) (0.01 ) $ (1,659 ) (0.04 ) $ (23,346 ) (0.59 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding. (2) The $1.2 million and $325,000 operating net benefit related to questioned banker activity for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, include $2.2 million and $389,000 release of litigation reserve, respectively. (3) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and, accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $51,000 and $577,000 operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, include sub-lease income of $40,000 and $27,000, respectively, that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items - Continued

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 $ Impact EPS Impact (1) $ Impact EPS Impact (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud $ - $ - $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) Interest income on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity 131 - - - Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption - - (681 ) (0.02 ) Notable provision expense items: Provision release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 1,010 0.03 (1,295 ) (0.03 ) Provision expense related to borrower fraud - - (29,545 ) (0.74 ) Notable noninterest income items: Loss on sales of securities, net (29 ) - (14,448 ) (0.36 ) Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities - - 6,972 0.18 Net loss on OREO properties(2) - - (370 ) (0.01 ) BOLI payout - - 208 0.01 Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 595 0.02 2,077 0.05 Notable noninterest expense items: Operating benefit (expense) related to questioned banker activity(3) 987 0.03 (1,185 ) (0.03 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(4) - - (2,620 ) (0.07 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (1,278 ) (0.03 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) Employee Retention Credit - - 213 0.01 Total notable items $ 1,416 0.04 $ (41,165 ) (1.04 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding. (2) The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense. (3) The $987,000 operating expense related to questioned banker activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, includes a $2.6 million release of litigation reserve. (4) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $2.6 million operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 37,778 $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 Provision for credit losses 2,606 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 Income tax expense 10,347 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 50,731 $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 50,731 $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 90 92 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 201,270 $ 173,199 $ 163,204 $ 161,104 $ 189,657 Divided by total average assets 10,193,891 10,039,707 10,126,491 9,829,752 9,727,414 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.47 % 1.35 % 1.11 % 1.19 % 0.35 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.97 1.73 1.61 1.64 1.95 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,263,687 $ 1,281,057 $ 1,260,275 $ 1,246,685 $ 1,214,756 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (29,059 ) (30,393 ) (31,877 ) (33,362 ) (34,861 ) Tangible common equity 1,105,949 1,121,985 1,099,719 1,084,644 1,051,216 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,602,833 30,850,397 30,879,462 30,952,428 30,967,768 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 41.29 $ 41.52 $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 36.14 36.37 35.61 35.04 33.95 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 37,778 $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 90 92 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized net income $ 149,880 $ 135,756 $ 112,311 $ 117,102 $ 34,211 Total average common shareholders' equity $ 1,287,795 $ 1,275,384 $ 1,267,888 $ 1,232,878 $ 1,227,431 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (29,772 ) (31,142 ) (32,679 ) (34,293 ) (35,741 ) Average tangible common equity 1,129,344 1,115,563 1,106,530 1,069,906 1,063,011 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 11.64 % 10.64 % 8.86 % 9.50 % 2.79 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 13.27 12.17 10.15 10.95 3.22





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 99,317 $ 45,681 Provision for credit losses 7,636 43,126 Income tax expense 27,201 12,511 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 134,154 $ 101,318 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP Earnings $ 134,154 $ 101,318 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 273 273 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 179,363 $ 135,462 Total average assets $ 10,120,276 $ 9,750,221 ROAA(annualized)(GAAP) 1.31 % 0.63 % PTPP ROAA(annualized)(non-GAAP) 1.77 1.39 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 99,317 $ 45,681 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 273 273 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 Annualized net income $ 132,786 $ 61,075 Total average common shareholders' equity $ 1,277,095 $ 1,195,059 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (31,187 ) (37,142 ) Average tangible common equity 1,117,229 1,029,238 ROAE(annualized)(GAAP) 10.40 % 5.11 % ROATCE(annualized)(non-GAAP) 11.89 5.93



