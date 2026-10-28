Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Reiterates Full Year Guidance
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|385,851
|$
|277,911
|$
|1,149,988
|$
|809,535
|Operating costs and expenses
|Costs of revenue
|245,434
|183,466
|737,746
|528,496
|Sales and marketing
|56,001
|39,043
|153,278
|118,314
|General and administrative
|29,614
|25,746
|93,355
|74,505
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,149
|10,188
|33,950
|29,506
|Total operating costs and expenses
|343,198
|258,443
|1,018,329
|750,821
|Income from operations
|42,653
|19,468
|131,659
|58,714
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|4,137
|2,555
|10,569
|6,435
|Change in tax receivable agreement liability
|-
|-
|-
|(113,037
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|4,137
|2,555
|10,569
|(106,602
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|46,790
|22,023
|142,228
|(47,888
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|18,118
|7,177
|58,050
|(102,775
|)
|Net income
|28,672
|14,846
|84,178
|54,887
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|16,838
|8,791
|51,728
|26,825
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|11,834
|$
|6,055
|$
|32,450
|$
|28,062
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|115,708,955
|96,223,133
|109,657,744
|95,051,128
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.23
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|120,847,062
|236,373,831
|114,358,682
|234,958,924
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|28,672
|$
|14,846
|$
|84,178
|$
|54,887
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|2,676
|3,683
|13,087
|9,759
|Comprehensive income
|31,348
|18,529
|97,265
|64,646
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|18,371
|11,185
|59,516
|33,214
|Comprehensive income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|12,977
|$
|7,344
|$
|37,749
|$
|31,432
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|84,178
|$
|54,887
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|33,950
|29,506
|Share-based compensation expense
|21,423
|21,290
|Deferred income taxes
|15,490
|(121,409
|)
|Noncash lease expense
|875
|740
|Change in tax receivable agreement liability
|-
|113,037
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Players' receivables
|1,169
|(6,603
|)
|Due from affiliates
|1,398
|804
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(6,072
|)
|(4,506
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(10,988
|)
|4,087
|Players' liabilities
|1,911
|4,082
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|143,334
|95,915
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Internally developed software costs
|(23,746
|)
|(21,612
|)
|Acquisition of license fee intangible assets
|(5,069
|)
|(3,178
|)
|Acquisition of other intangible assets
|(4,980
|)
|(2,458
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,482
|)
|(590
|)
|Proceeds from short-term investments
|1,219
|-
|Purchases of short-term investments
|-
|(1,029
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(34,058
|)
|(28,867
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments for employee taxes related to shares withheld
|(30,940
|)
|(24,400
|)
|Repurchase and retirement of Class A Common Stock
|(28,800
|)
|-
|Repurchase of Class A Common Stock
|(13,528
|)
|(7,634
|)
|Principal payments of finance leases and other financing obligations
|(5,112
|)
|(2,369
|)
|Tax distributions to non-controlling interests
|(2,904
|)
|-
|Payments of tax receivable agreement liability
|(1,066
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|980
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(81,370
|)
|(34,403
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|17,501
|12,152
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|45,407
|44,797
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period (1)
|340,504
|232,756
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period (1)
|$
|385,911
|$
|277,553
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified operating lease liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|487
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified finance lease liabilities
|$
|2,828
|$
|3,482
|Allocation of equity and non-controlling interests upon changes in RSILP ownership
|$
|19,151
|$
|5,192
|Employee tax liability related to shares withheld in Other Current Liabilities
|$
|149
|$
|1,921
|Investing activities in Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|643
|$
|336
|Acquisition of license fee intangible assets through recognition of a financing obligation
|$
|2,038
|$
|-
|Re-issuance of treasury stock under the equity compensation plan
|$
|7,634
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|37,659
|$
|29,369
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|618
|$
|695
Adjusted EBITDA:
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|28,672
|$
|14,846
|$
|84,178
|$
|54,887
|Interest income, net
|(4,137
|)
|(2,555
|)
|(10,569
|)
|(6,435
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|18,118
|7,177
|58,050
|(102,775
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,149
|10,188
|33,950
|29,506
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,414
|6,379
|21,423
|21,290
|Change in tax receivable agreement liability
|-
|-
|-
|113,037
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62,216
|$
|36,035
|$
|187,032
|$
|109,510
Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|245,434
|$
|183,466
|$
|737,746
|$
|528,496
|Sales and marketing
|56,001
|39,043
|153,278
|118,314
|General and administrative
|29,614
|25,746
|93,355
|74,505
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,149
|10,188
|33,950
|29,506
|Total operating costs and expenses
|$
|343,198
|$
|258,443
|$
|1,018,329
|$
|750,821
|Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments:
|Costs of revenue1
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|(81
|)
|$
|(239
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|Sales and marketing1
|(1,318
|)
|(969
|)
|(3,785
|)
|(5,248
|)
|General and administrative1
|(6,009
|)
|(5,329
|)
|(17,399
|)
|(15,819
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments
|$
|(7,414
|)
|$
|(6,379
|)
|$
|(21,423
|)
|$
|(21,290
|)
|Adjusted operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|245,347
|$
|183,385
|$
|737,507
|$
|528,273
|Sales and marketing
|54,683
|38,074
|149,493
|113,066
|General and administrative
|23,605
|20,417
|75,956
|58,686
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,149
|10,188
|33,950
|29,506
|Total adjusted operating costs and expenses
|$
|335,784
|$
|252,064
|$
|996,906
|$
|729,531
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Adjusted net income
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|11,834
|$
|6,055
|$
|32,450
|$
|28,062
|Effect of diluted securities:
|Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|8,791
|-
|26,825
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted
|11,834
|14,846
|32,450
|54,887
|Adjustments:
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest(1)
|16,838
|-
|51,728
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,414
|6,379
|21,423
|21,290
|Change in tax receivable agreement liability
|-
|-
|-
|113,037
|Deferred tax benefit associated with initial recognition of deferred tax asset
|-
|-
|-
|(121,107
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|36,086
|$
|21,225
|$
|105,601
|$
|68,107
|Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|115,708,955
|96,223,133
|109,657,744
|95,051,128
|Adjustments:
|Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units
|5,138,107
|7,869,982
|4,700,938
|6,700,806
|Conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares
|-
|132,280,716
|-
|133,206,990
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|120,847,062
|236,373,831
|114,358,682
|234,958,924
|Adjustments:
|Conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares(1)
|115,990,399
|-
|122,035,568
|-
|Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|236,837,461
|236,373,831
|236,394,250
|234,958,924
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.23
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.29
(1)Adjusted net income includes the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests that is not otherwise included in net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted. Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding includes the assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares that is not otherwise included in Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted.
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|381,910
|$
|336,256
|Restricted cash
|4,001
|4,248
|Players' receivables
|14,938
|15,859
|Due from affiliates
|18,549
|19,947
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|36,768
|30,481
|Total current assets
|456,166
|406,791
|Intangible assets, net
|81,630
|76,436
|Property and equipment, net
|9,142
|7,740
|Deferred tax assets, net
|273,018
|157,862
|Other assets
|8,649
|9,683
|Total assets
|$
|828,605
|$
|658,512
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|31,487
|$
|41,585
|Accrued expenses
|97,804
|81,514
|Players' liabilities
|50,123
|47,669
|Other current liabilities
|26,436
|39,506
|Total current liabilities
|205,850
|210,274
|Tax receivable agreement liability, non-current
|243,389
|128,819
|Other non-current liabilities
|16,993
|15,928
|Total liabilities
|466,232
|355,021
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 115,955,422 and 100,691,255 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 115,348,275 and 99,958,236 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|12
|10
|Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 115,830,345 and 129,609,532 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|12
|13
|Treasury stock, at cost; 607,147 and 733,019 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(6,750
|)
|(3,177
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|264,708
|251,579
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|7,497
|1,431
|Accumulated deficit
|(70,171
|)
|(102,621
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|195,308
|147,235
|Non-controlling interests
|167,065
|156,256
|Total stockholders' equity
|362,373
|303,491
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|828,605
|$
|658,512
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