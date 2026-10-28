Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that it awarded inducement grants on October 26, 2026, to its Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Jing Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., as a material inducement to employment.

The inducement grants consisted of (1) non-qualified stock options to purchase 275,061 shares of Intellia's common stock with an exercise price of $11.26 per share (the“option award”), the closing price of Intellia's common stock as reported by Nasdaq Global Market on October 26, 2026, with one-third of the options underlying the option award vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting monthly thereafter until fully vested on the third anniversary of the grant date and (2) time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 199,822 shares of Intellia's common stock (the“RSU award”), with one-third of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the grant date.

All equity vesting is subject to Dr. Marantz's continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was initially adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. These awards were approved by a majority of the independent directors of Intellia's board of directors as a material inducement to Dr. Marantz's entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company's mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

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