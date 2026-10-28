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KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


Date: 2026-10-28 04:17:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on December 10, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2026.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111881249


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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