Hollywood Photo Booth Launches AI Trading Card Experience For Corporate Events And Brand Activations

Guests transformed in to Ai trading cards instantly.

Guests become collectible trading cards - photographed, designed, and printed on-site in seconds. #ExperientialMarketing #BrandActivation #EventTech

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood Photo Booth ( ), the Los Angeles luxury photo experience company serving events since 2006, today announced the launch of its AI Trading Card experience, a new event service that turns guests into collectible custom trading cards, designed and printed on-site in seconds.Here's how it works: guests step up, have their photo taken, and watch as it is transformed into a personalized trading card - complete with custom stats, event branding, and collectible-style design. Cards are printed on-site within seconds, so each guest leaves with a physical keepsake in hand, with digital versions available for instant sharing.The format is a natural fit for sports-adjacent events - team celebrations, fan experiences, draft parties, and sponsor activations - where the trading card is already a beloved cultural object. It also translates directly to corporate events and brand activations of any kind: the card becomes a vehicle for the event's branding, and guests keep branded keepsakes far longer than they keep a brochure or a lanyard.For planners and marketing teams, the appeal is straightforward. The trading card station draws a crowd on its own, the output is inherently shareable, and every card that leaves the event carries the brand's logo, colors, and message into homes and offices. It's a physical takeaway in an industry that has spent a decade going fully digital."Everyone understands a trading card. You don't have to explain it - guests see it and immediately want one," said Michael Tertoole, Founder and CEO of Hollywood Photo Booth. "For a brand, that's the whole game. Your logo, in someone's hands, on something they'll actually keep. Not a photo that lives on a phone for a day. A card they put on their desk."The launch comes as experiential marketing continues to move toward personalized, take-home activations. Brands spending on live events increasingly measure success in engagement time and social sharing, and interactive photo experiences consistently rank among the highest-performing formats for both.Hollywood Photo Booth has served more than 10,000 events since 2006, including weddings, galas, red carpets, and major brand activations across Southern California and nationwide. The company's lineup of premium experiences includes the red-carpet GlamBot, live photo mosaic walls, AI Doodle Caricature Bots, and AI roaming photo services, all produced with studio-grade equipment and professional on-site attendants.The AI Trading Card experience is available now for bookings across Southern California and for corporate events nationwide. More information is available at hollywoodphotobooth.About Hollywood Photo BoothFounded in 2006, Hollywood Photo Booth is a Los Angeles-based luxury photo experience company serving Southern California and corporate activations nationwide. Across 10,000+ events - weddings, galas, red carpets, and major brand activations - the company produces immersive photo services with studio-grade equipment, professional attendants, and white-glove service. Its photo experiences have hosted A-list guests including Selena Gomez and Karol G. Fully insured ($3M general liability, workers' compensation, commercial auto).Media ContactMichael Tertoole, Founder & CEO...

Michael Tertoole

Hollywood Photo Booth

+1 310-663-6453

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Hollywood Photo Booth Launches AI Trading Card Experience for Corporate Events and Brand Activations News Provided By Hollywood Photo Booth October 28, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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