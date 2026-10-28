Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids Brings Halloween Fun After Hours With Adults-Only Party On October 30

One Night Only: Guests 21+ Can Enjoy Unlimited Attractions, Buffet Access and Two Drink Tickets for Just $40

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids, part of the Five Star Parks & Attractions family, is inviting guests ages 21 and older to celebrate Halloween with an exclusive after-hours party on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The special event offers a night of Halloween festivities, unlimited attractions, food and drinks, giving adults a chance to experience their favorite family entertainment destination in a whole new way.For $40 per person, guests can enjoy an unlimited wristband that includes access to attractions, the trampoline park and Slide Zone, along with buffet access and two drink tickets. Whether revisiting childhood favorites or planning a Halloween night out with friends, the event brings together entertainment and festive fun in one exciting experience.Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes to embrace the spooky spirit while enjoying their favorite attractions. The event offers a unique way to celebrate, bringing together late-night entertainment, food, and drinks for a memorable Halloween experience.Don't miss this frightfully fun night out! The event is exclusively for guests ages 21 and older, and a valid ID is required for entry. Jump socks are required for trampoline participation and can be purchased for $4 per pair. Arcade play is available as an additional purchase. Guests must also complete a waiver before participating, either online or at the park.The Adults-Only Halloween Party will take place Friday, October 30, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., exclusively at Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids. For more information or to purchase wristbands, visit Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids Event Tickets.About Five Star Parks & AttractionsFive Star Parks & Attractions is a growing family entertainment operator with parks under the Scene75, Malibu Jack's, Craig's Cruisers, Fun Land, and Celebration Station brands. Each park is built around all-ages play - arcades, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, ropes courses, mini golf, water attractions and dining - designed so families, groups and birthday parties can spend an afternoon or a full day in one place. The company continues to invest in new attractions and expanded locations across its portfolio.

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Craig's Cruisers Grand Rapids Brings Halloween Fun After Hours with Adults-Only Party on October 30 News Provided By WE Thrive Marketing October 28, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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