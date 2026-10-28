Massdwell Will Build The Cherish Home Hub Into Every ADU At The Factory

The MassDwell Flagship Factory

The Cherish Home Hub

A Dwell Essential ADU

Starting with homes delivered in early 2027, every MassDwell ADU will ship with Cherish's radar-based Home Hub installed at the factory.

- Steve Vettori, Co-Founder and CEO, MassDwell SolutionsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MassDwell Solutions, a Needham, Massachusetts manufacturer of factory-built Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), is partnering with Boston-based Cherish, a pioneer in radar-based sensing and perception, to build Cherish's Independent Living platform into every MassDwell ADU at the factory. Cherish will demonstrate the Home Hub at the grand opening of MassDwell's Woonsocket, Rhode Island factory on November 7.According to AARP, 75% of adults 50 and over want to stay in their current home as they age, and 73% want to stay in their community. Nearly half expect to need home modifications to do so safely. This collaboration makes the technology for proactive health and safety monitoring a standard feature of the backyard homes more families are choosing for aging parents.Cherish Home Hub is the foundation of MassDwell Care, MassDwell's program for multigenerational living. Cherish's patented intelligent radar passively detects falls and monitors Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), including presence, body position, daily patterns, mobility changes, respiration, and heart rate, through walls, without cameras, wearables, or any change in how people live. When Cherish detects risks or emergencies, it automatically notifies the 24/7 response center, the resident's caregivers, and designated family members, with a Cherish monitoring subscription.Beyond health monitoring, Cherish technology is the ADUs' smart home hub. The platform goes online with built-in connectivity and can serve as the ADU's internet router. Built-in Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Thread, and Matter connectivity links third-party devices, so residents can manage lighting, locks, appliances, and environmental controls through an intuitive, voice-activated interface. Built-in multi-party calling keeps residents connected with friends and family and helps ease isolation, and built-in audio enables voice calls and world-class audio playback.Because MassDwell builds homes on a production line, the Cherish platform is installed and calibrated to a known floor plan before the unit leaves the factory. Homeowners choose which services to activate. Families move into a home that is fully connected and already looking out for them. Pairing MassDwell's accessible, sustainable residential construction with Cherish's Independent Living platform will help older adults live independently, on their own terms, a few steps from the people they love."Families don't buy an ADU for the square footage. They buy it so Mom can be fifty feet away and still be independent, and so they know the moment something goes wrong. Cherish is how we deliver on the second half of that promise. Their radar detects a fall without a camera or a wearable, and because we build the home in a factory, it goes in before the drywall, calibrated to the floor plan, before anyone moves in," said Steve Vettori, Co-Founder and CEO, MassDwell Solutions."MassDwell's beautiful spaces are thoughtfully designed for multi-generational living, and are a perfect match for Cherish Home Hub that protects resident health and safety, keeps them connected with loved ones, and helps them stay engaged with meaningful experiences just by moving in. We're thrilled to be built into each MassDwell ADU unit at the factory, a world's first," said Sumit Nagpal, Founder and CEO, Cherish.About MassDwell SolutionsMassDwell Solutions is a Needham, Massachusetts manufacturer of factory-built accessory dwelling units. MassDwell simplifies the ADU, utilizing a sustainable manufacturing process: twelve configurable models from 400 to 900 square feet, built in cold-formed steel on a 30,000-square-foot production line in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and delivered turnkey with design, permitting, factory build, and installation at fixed, published pricing. Learn more at massdwell.About CherishBoston-based Cherish is a pioneer in intelligent radar-based sensing and perception. The company's technology is making ambient health, safety, and security monitoring available wherever people live. Cherish technology works without intrusive cameras, wearables that people forget, or changes in how they live. It prioritizes people's privacy, dignity, and choice while keeping them connected and engaged with friends, family, caregivers, and care providers. It detects a growing list of emergencies and potential health and safety concerns to bring people timely help, so they and their loved ones can live with greater independence and peace of mind.

Nick Ferreira

MassDwell Solutions

+1 617-560-0349

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MassDwell Will Build the Cherish Home Hub Into Every ADU at the Factory News Provided By MassDwell Solutions October 28, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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