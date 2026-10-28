B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Technology, Media and Internet Companies Meet Institutional Investors at the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

28.10.2026 / 20:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fireside Chats, a Keynote and a Full Day of 1-on-1 Management Meetings in New York, NY, November 17-18 Semiconductors, Software, Communications, AI Infrastructure, Quantum Computing, Drones and Defense, Digital Assets, Entertainment and Games NEW YORK, NY - October 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner for the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference hosted by ROTH Capital Partners at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 17-18, 2026. B2i Digital brings the conference and the participating companies to 1,200+ news, broadcast and trade outlets with a 330 million+ monthly audience, and a community of 1.7 million+ investors and market participants. The conference puts institutional investors in the room with executives of public and private technology, media and internet companies. Each meeting is a 25-minute session between management and investors. The agenda, as of October 28, 2026, subject to change: Tuesday, November 17

1:30 to 4:30 PM ET: Themed Fireside Chats and Keynote Speaker

4:30 to 5:30 PM ET: ROTH Pre-Reception 5:30 to 7:30 PM ET: ROTH Cocktail Party Wednesday, November 18

8:00 to 9:00 AM ET: Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET: 1-on-1 and Small Group Meetings 12:00 to 12:45 PM ET: Buffet Lunch Two companies from B2i Digital's portfolio of Featured Companies are among the participants. ZenaTech, Inc. is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms and services to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Applied Energetics, Inc. develops and manufactures lasers, high-voltage electron beam systems and other applied energy systems for the aerospace and defense industry. “I've worked with ROTH for 5 years and their New York tech conference is one I always look forward to. It's a strong lineup of approximately 120 companies and a full day of meetings with management is key. Getting to know the CEOs face-to-face is the most valuable part of any conference. Drones, AI data centers, chips, software, quantum and digital assets are represented, including 2 companies from our portfolio of Featured Companies. If you're an institutional investor, request your invite now,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Event details and company profiles: Registration is subject to approval by ROTH. To request registration: or email .... About ROTH Capital Partners ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization maintaining offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit . ROTH Capital Partners Contact Information Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

Roth Capital Partners, LLC



949.720.7117 Office

... About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network ( ) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 77,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story From Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

...

B2i Digital Social Media







@b2idigital

@b2idigital





@davidshapironyc

Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners, LLC and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of ROTH in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. ZenaTech, Inc. and Applied Energetics, Inc. are B2i Digital Featured Companies. B2i Digital, Inc. receives compensation from its Featured Companies for marketing services and does not receive compensation from other conference participants unless they are also Featured Companies. David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, personally purchased in the open market and currently owns shares of unrestricted Applied Energetics stock. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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