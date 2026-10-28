Kerala: Youth Caught With MDMA After Dodging Bus Check While Awaiting Bike Ride!

Thiruvananthapuram: Excise officials have nabbed a man with 52 grams of MDMA that he smuggled into Kerala from Tamil Nadu. The arrested youth is Muhammad Shamim (38), a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode.

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Shamim actually tried a smart move to dodge the routine vehicle checking. He got off his bus at the Chenkavila area and was waiting for a friend who promised to pick him up on a bike. But the Excise team caught him right there.

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The officials confirmed that he brought this commercial quantity of MDMA to hand it over to a Vallakkadavu native. The arrest happened after Assistant Excise Commissioner G Krishnakumar, who heads the Excise Enforcement Squad, received a secret tip-off.

A joint team carried out the operation. The squad included Circle Inspectors K V Vinod and R G Rajesh, Preventive Officer (Grade) Rajith K R, Civil Excise Officer B Prasannan, and Civil Excise Officer Driver Vinoj Khan Seth. They were joined by Neyyattinkara Excise Circle Office staff, including Circle Inspector T Raju, Assistant Excise Inspector Krishnaraj, and Civil Excise Officers Ranjith, Jinesh, and Muhammad Anees. The department has now expanded the investigation to track down his friends.