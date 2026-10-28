SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FinSight Ventures Launches $100 Million Physical AI Index Fund, Targeting the Third Wave of Artificial Intelligence

FinSight Ventures, a global technology investment fund with $1B+ AUM and a portfolio of 13 unicorns, announced the formation of the FinSight Physical AI Index Fund - its second thematic index fund and the first institutional vehicle dedicated exclusively to the Physical AI segment that interacts with the physical world.

The Fund targets a concentrated portfolio of 10–12 leading companies across four Physical AI segments - Robotics, AI for Science, Foundation Layer, and Hardware & Infrastructure - with an aggregate target capitalization of $5.7T by 2031.

"Physical AI is not a trend, but the third structural wave of artificial intelligence," said Alexey Garyunov, Founder and General Partner of FinSight Ventures. "Perception AI gave machines eyes and ears. Generative AI gave them language. Physical AI gives them agency in the real world. We are now at the same inflection point that defined OpenAI and Anthropic in 2019 - except what is being built is an order of magnitude larger."

The Fund's investment thesis rests on a structural labor shortage that no conventional policy instrument can address at scale. According to UN projections, the working-age population across East Asia, Europe, and the United States will contract by 342 million people by 2050 - a cohort representing approximately 55% of global GDP. Migration flows are slowing down. Labor participation rates in advanced economies have reached their effective ceiling.

"We modeled every mechanism available to close a 342-million-person labor gap," said Garyunov. "Offshoring runs against reshoring policy - the CHIPS Act, the IRA, the EU Chips Act. Migration is contracting, not expanding. Labor participation in developed markets is already at 74–80%. The only channel with growing capacity is automation through Physical AI. This represents a demographic inevitability rather than a simple technology bet."

Market Context

According to PitchBook data, Physical AI's share of global venture financing has grown from 0.8% in 2016 to 12% in 2025, with investment volume rising from $2.0B to $64.7B over the same period and reaching $72.2B in the first half of 2026 alone. The top 20 global venture funds have completed 345 transactions in the segment since 2022, two-thirds of them after January 2024.

The humanoid robot fleet is projected to reach between 330 million and 1 billion units by 2050, displacing an estimated $19.8T in annual labor value. At a 15–20% revenue capture rate and a 7.5–10x P/S multiple, the Physical AI sector is projected to carry a market capitalization of $22–40T by 2050.

"The enabling technologies converged in 2023–2025," said Garyunov. "NVIDIA's Cosmos world models solved the data problem - robots can now train millions of times faster in simulation than in the physical world. VLA models solved the intelligence problem - a single model sees, understands natural language, and acts. The EV supply chain solved the cost problem. The infrastructure for a Physical AI industry is in place. What follows is deployment at scale."

About FinSight Ventures

FinSight Ventures is a global technology investment firm founded in 2012, with offices in the United States, India, and Cyprus. The fund manages $1B+ in assets across a portfolio that includes 13 unicorns. Portfolio companies comprise Klarna, Uzum, Razorpay, Cashea, Rappi, Punto Pago, and more than 80 other companies. Last year, FinSight launched the FinSight Gen AI Index Fund, which invested in 13 companies that represent the American AI Sector including Together AI, Fin AI, Crusoe, Glean among others.

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Eugene Medvedev

FinSight Ventures

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