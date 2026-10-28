Logicalis US Named Managed Services Partner Of The Year For The Americas At Cisco Partner Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Troy, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, today announced that it has been named Managed Services Partner of the Year for the Americas for the third consecutive year at Cisco Partner Summit 2026. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help its customers succeed.

Logicalis' continued recognition from Cisco underscores its ongoing innovation and longstanding partnership with the company. A Cisco global partner for more than 25 years, Logicalis was the first partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Managed Service (MXDR). This achievement reflects Logicalis' commitment to advancing digital managed services that help businesses become more agile and sustainable.

“We are honored to once again be named Cisco's Managed Services Partner of the Year for the Americas,” said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves.“This recognition reflects our employees' dedication as Architects of Change, delivering transformative solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our customers. Together, Logicalis and Cisco are helping customers build secure, AI-ready foundations that accelerate innovation and generate lasting business value.”“I'm excited to congratulate Logicalis US for being named Cisco's 2026 Americas Managed Services Partner of the Year,” said Rhonda Henley, VP of Americas Partner Sales, Cisco.“Logicalis US demonstrates a commitment to delivering customer value, driving growth, and to our partnership in the Americas that is well deserving of this recognition.”

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.63 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.6 billion.

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Amanda Montini

Brodeur Partners for Logicalis US

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