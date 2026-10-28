DEADLINE ALERT For Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC), Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC), Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL), And Webull Corporation (BULL): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corp., Fluence Energy, Inc., Duolingo, Inc., and Webull Corporation

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Lincoln Educational Services Corp., Fluence Energy, Inc., Duolingo, Inc., and Webull Corporation. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ: LINC )



Class period: May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey



The Lincoln Educational Services Corp. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; and (ii) as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )



Class period: November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The Fluence Energy, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (ii) the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; and (iii) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026.

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL )



Class period: May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)



The Duolingo, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL )



Class period: April 26, 2025 to October 6, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Ward v. Webull Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa)



The Webull Corporation complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (ii) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; and (iii) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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