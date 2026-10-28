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Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-28 04:01:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. A news release will be issued at that time, and a conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company's website, . The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting“Investors / Events and Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company's website for one year.

You may also listen to the call by dialing + 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S. domestic) or + 1 (585) 542-9983 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 424 247 210.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at .

CONTACT: Dan Provaznik
Director Investor Relations
970-498-3849
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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