Wasabicard To Showcase Compliant White-Label Card Issuing And Global Payouts At Dubai Fintech Summit 2026









SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, will exhibit at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 on November 2–3 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. At Booth J2 in the MultiBank Group Arena, the company will showcase its compliance-focused white-label card issuing infrastructure and global payout services for enterprises, fintech platforms and digital businesses.

Organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Summit brings together financial institutions, technology companies, investors and policymakers. At the event, WasabiCard will discuss how businesses can integrate stablecoin funding, branded card programmes and cross-border payments into their existing products and operations.

Compliant White-Label Card Programmes for Business Use

WasabiCard will present its white-label card infrastructure, which enables eligible businesses to offer virtual and physical cards under their own brands. The platform supports customised card designs, bulk issuance, API-based card management, configurable spending controls and transaction tracking.

These features support a range of business spending needs, including media buying, AI and SaaS subscriptions, and corporate expenses. Companies can organise cards by employee, department, project or customer, allowing finance and operations teams to manage budgets and monitor transactions from a central platform.

WasabiCard works with issuing, processing and banking partners to support these programmes, with compliance and onboarding requirements varying by market, card product and programme structure.

According to the company, WasabiCard has issued more than 700,000 cards and processed over US$1 billion in cumulative transaction volume. At the Summit, its team will discuss how enterprises and fintech platforms can launch and manage card programmes as their businesses grow.

Stablecoin-Powered Global Payouts

Alongside card issuing, WasabiCard will showcase its Global Payouts service, which supports payments in more than 30 fiat currencies through available payment routes.

Businesses can use stablecoin funding to make payments to eligible employees, contractors, suppliers, creators and other recipients across borders. The platform supports bulk payments and API integration, allowing companies to incorporate payouts into their existing finance and treasury workflows while maintaining transaction records for tracking and reconciliation. Real-time or T+0 delivery is available through eligible routes.

For businesses managing international operations, these capabilities provide a way to use stablecoin funding for everyday payments while accessing established local payment networks.

“Businesses judge payment infrastructure by how well it supports their daily operations like whether they can launch a card programme efficiently, control spending and make cross-border payments with clear costs and reliable tracking,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.“Dubai FinTech Summit gives us an opportunity to discuss these needs with businesses serving the Middle East and international markets, and to explore how our white-label issuing and payout capabilities can support them.”

During the two-day Summit, WasabiCard will meet with financial institutions, payment providers, digital wallets, fintech platforms and enterprises to discuss card programme development, embedded payment services and cross-border payouts.

Attendees can visit WasabiCard at Booth J2, MultiBank Group Arena, Madinat Jumeirah, on November 2–3, 2026, or contact the team to arrange a meeting.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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