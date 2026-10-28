Two Third-Generation Family Transportation Companies Come Together As DATTCO Acquires Leprechaun Lines

DATTCO Acquires Leprechaun Lines

Leprechaun Lines will retain its trusted name and local leadership while gaining the resources and support of DATTCO

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DATTCO, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned transportation company headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, today announced its acquisition of Leprechaun Lines, a highly respected third-generation family transportation company based in New Windsor, New York.The acquisition brings together two companies with deep roots in passenger transportation and a shared commitment to safety, service, employees, and community. Founded in 1924, DATTCO has served customers for more than a century. Founded in 1934 as Newburgh Beacon Bus Corp, Leprechaun Lines, has served the Hudson Valley and the greater Northeast for more than 90 years.Leprechaun Lines will continue operating under its trusted name and from its New Windsor location. Ed Gallagher will remain in a leadership role, helping ensure continuity for employees, customers, and the communities the company serves. Frank Gallagher is retiring after decades of service to Leprechaun Lines and the people who helped build it.“Leprechaun Lines is a great company because of its people and the way the Gallagher family has run it,” said Donald DeVivo, President and CEO of DATTCO, Inc.“Ed and Frank have built a team that cares about its customers, takes pride in its work, and has earned the trust of the Hudson Valley. We are not coming in to change what has made Leprechaun successful. Ed is staying, the Leprechaun name is staying, and our job is to support the team with the resources and opportunities to keep growing.”Customers can expect the same familiar team and dependable service they have relied on for decades, now supported by DATTCO's broader fleet resources, maintenance capabilities, safety programs, training systems, technology, and administrative support. The acquisition also expands DATTCO's service footprint and strengthens its motorcoach and charter operations throughout the Northeast.“For more than nine decades, Leprechaun Lines has been built on family, service, and doing right by our customers and employees,” said Ed Gallagher of Leprechaun Lines.“DATTCO understands those values because it has lived them in its own business for more than a century. We are confident this is the right home for Leprechaun, and we are excited to continue serving our customers with the same pride and dedication, now with the strength and resources of DATTCO behind us.”Both companies have grown by putting people first and building long-term relationships. DATTCO's values of Excellence, Integrity, Creativity, Empathy, and Community align closely with Leprechaun Lines' longstanding commitment to safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation. Together, the companies will honor those traditions while positioning Leprechaun Lines for continued success.About DATTCO, Inc.Established in 1924 and headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, DATTCO, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned, full-service transportation company serving customers throughout the Northeast. DATTCO provides school bus transportation, motorcoach and charter services, commuter and shuttle operations, vehicle sales and service, parts, maintenance, and related transportation solutions. For more than 100 years, DATTCO has grown while remaining committed to safety, service, innovation, community, and the people who make the company successful.About Leprechaun LinesFounded as Newburgh Beacon Bus Corp in 1934 by Frank X. Gallagher, the Leprechaun companies have provided safe, reliable, and customer-focused motorcoach and transportation services throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond for more than 90 years. Based in New Windsor, New York, the company will continue operating as Leprechaun Lines under the leadership of Ed Gallagher.

Paul Mayer

DATTCO, Inc.

+1 860-729-9111

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Two Third-Generation Family Transportation Companies Come Together as DATTCO Acquires Leprechaun Lines News Provided By drinkcaffeine October 28, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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