Kalkreuth Roofing And Sheet Metal Ranked #7 On ENR's 2026 Top Roofing Contractors List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal has been ranked #7 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2026 Top Roofing Contractors list, holding the same position it earned in 2025. The ranking marks the 18th time Kalkreuth has been named one of the nation's Top 10 roofing contractors by ENR.The recognition reflects Kalkreuth's continued leadership in commercial roofing, driven by strong performance, project excellence and consistent delivery of high-quality roofing solutions across the United States.The roofing rankings are part of ENR's 2026 Top 600 Specialty Contractors report, published in the magazine's October 2026 issue. In addition to its Top 10 roofing placement, Kalkreuth ranked within the top 45% of the full Top 600 list, which evaluates the nation's leading specialty firms across multiple construction disciplines.Each year, ENR ranks the largest specialty contractors in the United States by annual revenue. The list spans key trades including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, concrete and roofing, and remains one of the construction industry's most respected indicators of leadership, expertise and achievement.“Ranking #7 for the second year in a row shows our clients they can count on the same quality and safety on every project, in every market we serve,” said Josh Wack, National Accounts Development Manager at Kalkreuth.“That consistency comes from our people. Our union crews self-perform the work, and they take real pride in getting it right.”Beyond its 18 Top 10 rankings, Kalkreuth has been recognized among ENR's Top 20 Roofing Contractors every year since the list's inception more than two decades ago, a testament to the company's long-standing excellence in commercial roofing.About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing contractor and leading exterior cladding solutions expert. Kalkreuth specializes in comprehensive commercial roofing solutions that prioritize safety, quality, and durability. With offices in Wheeling, West Virginia; Frederick, Maryland; Lexington, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kalkreuth brings value through scale and expertise. With a large, highly trained union workforce and a robust equipment fleet, the company can rapidly deploy and execute projects while self-performing more than 90% of its work. This approach ensures superior quality, efficiency and safety, all managed in-house.

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Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal Ranked #7 on ENR's 2026 Top Roofing Contractors List News Provided By Agency News Monthly October 28, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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