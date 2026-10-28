Cathy Warshaw, Author, Launches Sisterhood Sleuths School Program To Make Reading An Interactive Adventure

Interactive School Package Combines Mystery, Cipher Challenges and a Live Virtual Author Celebration to Engage Readers Ages 10 and Up

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just 31% of U.S. fourth-grade students performing at or above the Proficient level in reading in 2024, author Cathy Warshaw is introducing an interactive approach designed to make reading more engaging. Through the Sisterhood Sleuths School Package, Warshaw combines mystery, hands-on puzzles and collaborative learning to encourage students ages 10 and up to think critically, follow clues and discover the excitement of reading.

“I wanted to create an experience that invites students to become part of the mystery rather than simply read about it. When students follow clues, solve puzzles and ask questions, reading becomes an adventure they can actively participate in,” says Cathy.

The Sisterhood Sleuths School Package gives every student a copy of The Obsidian Eye, along with chapter-by-chapter guides, discussion questions, activities and student worksheets. Throughout the program, students work together to complete five connected cipher challenges that unfold alongside the story.

“Mysteries naturally encourage curiosity. Through fiction, students can develop critical thinking skills and learn to look beyond the obvious,” says Warshaw.“That is what my writing is about. I want readers to look beyond the page and explore the unknown parts of their imaginations.”

Designed for readers ages 10 and up, the program follows a flexible six-to-eight-week schedule. It concludes with a live virtual author celebration where students can ask Warshaw questions, share their discoveries and receive personalized certificates featuring their names and the author's signature.

“Reading can open the door to a lifelong love of stories. Giving students the opportunity to engage with an author helps make books feel more personal and shows young readers that there are real people, ideas and creative journeys behind the stories they enjoy,” Warshaw says.

Warshaw hopes the program will help educators make reading more engaging by encouraging students to become active participants in the learning process. Through mystery-solving, cipher challenges and collaborative activities, students have opportunities to explore their imaginations while developing critical thinking skills.

“When students solve mysteries and crack ciphers, they discover that books are more than words on a page," Warshaw says. "Reading creates opportunities to think critically, unleash their imaginations and become active participants in their own learning.”

About Cathy Warshaw

Cathy Warshaw is an author, life coach and creator of the Sisterhood SleuthsTM mystery-adventure series for teens and young adults. Her books combine suspense, historical mysteries, cultural discovery and themes of friendship, courage and personal growth. Through the Sisterhood Sleuths platform, Warshaw extends her storytelling with interactive puzzles, educational programs, a magazine and a podcast designed to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and confidence among young readers. She lives in Upland, California, with her husband and two dogs.

Schools and organizations can learn more about the Sisterhood Sleuths School Package, explore pricing and plan a virtual author celebration at sisterhood-sleuths-school-package

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Cathy Warshaw, Author, Launches Sisterhood Sleuths School Program to Make Reading an Interactive Adventure News Provided By Boundless Media October 28, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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